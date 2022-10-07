Read full article on original website
Local Games to Watch 10/10-10/14
Let’s take a look at something new on Sunday’s, my best local games to watch for in the upcoming week. Volleyball: Monday, 12-7 River View Black Bears at 9-10 John Glenn Muskies. Boys Soccer: Tuesday, 11-2 Maysville Panthers at 8-8 Morgan Raiders. Boys Soccer: Thursday, 11-2 Maysville Panthers...
Mount Vernon News
A force on the court and a defensive whirlwind
The Mount Vernon News sports department’s Athlete of the Week is a weekly feature that spotlights local student-athletes and their schools. Based on their performances, we will select an Athlete of the Week and recognize other outstanding athletic accomplishments. Our Athlete of the Week winners for this week are...
The Big Reds bring the heat against Shadyside
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– It’s the Back Yard Brawl, Belmont County style as the Big Reds take the field on Saturday against the Shadyside Tigers. Bellaire got on the board early. At halftime the score was 14-6 Big Reds. Bellaire won big against Shadyside 49-6.
Lester A. Armstrong
Lester A. Armstrong, 69 of Zanesville died at 6:32 PM Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family & friends after a seven year courageous battle with cancer. He was born July 3, 1953 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Lester Armstrong Jr. and Ramonda Nethers Armstrong.
Larry D. Leach
Larry D. Leach, 73, of Nashport, died at 4:32 P.M. on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark. He was born February 15, 1949, in Zanesville, a son of the late Myron and Evelyn (Maxwell) Leach. He retired from Muskingum County Job and family services and was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Vietnam. He loved the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Guardians, fishing and golfing.
The Barn Expanding Their Kitchen
ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you’ve been down Linden Avenue recently you’ve probably seen the construction going on at The Barn. But what exactly are they doing and when will the work be finished? We spoke with The Barn owner Jim Watson to find out. The roughly 500...
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
Suzanne M. Morrison
Suzanne M. Morrison (Nee Naw), 86, of Zanesville, died at 1:38 A.M. Sunday, October 9, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 25, 1936, the daughter of the late Harold Brown and Virginia (Potts) Swick. She was a lab technician for Mid Atlantic Canners (Coca-Cola). Suzanne loved to write poetry, was an avid sports fan, loved horror flicks, enjoyed gardening, loved her animals and was known as the “animal whisperer”. She was also a NASCAR fan especially Dale Earnhart Sr. #3, and loved baking and cooking for her family. Suzanne was the glue to her family, loved family dinners, but above all else loved her grandkids, great grandkids and great-great grandkids.
Margaret “Margie” L. (Morris) Walker
Margaret “Margie” L. (Morris) Walker, 88 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 10, 2022 at her residence. She was born on March 4. 1934, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Loren Ray Morris and Margaret Elizabeth Hamilton. Margie was a member of the St. Nichols Catholic Church of Zanesville.
When is Fire Prevention Week?
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Muskingum County has experienced some devastating fires during the past year, from fatal home fires to the downtown, multi-story, Masonic Temple fire. October 9 through the 15 marks National Fire Prevention Week and Zanesville Firefighter/EMT Pete Ferguson discussed ways people can prevent fires and survive fires if they should be caught in one.
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Columbus
Bojangles Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Video
Ohio State is dominant both in football and in cheerleading. The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 on the season with Saturday afternoon's blowout win over Michigan State. Ohio State is looking like arguably the favorite for the national championship through the season's first 1.5 months. Off the field, the Buckeyes' cheerleaders...
Great American Relay Visits Zanesville
The Great American Relay made its way through Zanesville Saturday evening. The ran began in Santa Monica, California and will end at the World Trade Center in New York. In all it’s 3,446 miles. Along the way one lead runner carries the baton as they stop at 490 firehouses over 36 days and 17 states including Washington, Dc.
Eleven Warriors
Michigan State Coach Mel Tucker:
On the heels of a 49-20 blowout loss to Ohio State at home, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker entered his postgame press conference short on optimism for how his team competed by relaying, “I am not very happy right now so I am going to keep it short.”
Ronald “Ron” A. Paul
Ronald ”Ron” A. Paul, 89 of Zanesville, died 10:15 PM, Friday, October 7, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. He was born Tuesday, July 11, 1933, in Zanesville, the son of Fredrick R. Paul and Charlotte B. (Armbrust) Paul. He married Patricia “Pat” A. (Ryan) Paul on Saturday, June 6, 1953, who preceded him in death on Sunday, February 28, 2010.
2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show: Map, event schedule, parade route
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Fall is here which means it's almost time for the return of The Circleville Pumpkin Show. Families can enjoy amusement rides, games, parades, exhibits and food, including "The World's Largest Pumpkin Pie" which event organizers set a new record of measuring 14 feet in diameter. Guests...
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
There is no doubt that Ohio is a wonderful state and that it has a lot to offer. Besides charming cities and lots of outdoor activities to choose from, there are also a lot of amazing restaurants to choose from. If you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four fantastic seafood places in Ohio that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
Walk to Remember at Genesis Fitness Trail
ZANESVILLE, OH- A special event at Genesis Hospital was a way for families who have lost infants to miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillborn and newborn death to honor and remember their children. The Walk to Remember took place at the Genesis Fitness Trail. Bereavement Coordinator for Genesis Healthcare System Jana Bell...
Loretta M. Wilkison
Loretta M. Wilkison, 92, formerly of White Cottage, passed away at 9:33 p.m. Sunday October 9, 2022 at AlterCare of Somerset. She was born on February 9, 1930 in Fultonham, a daughter of the late Seth and Lily (Dickerson) Wilkison. She retired from Essex Wire after 30 years of service. She is survived by one brother-in-law William Loterbaugh. Special friend Jill Thompson. Numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by five sisters Alice Sagle, Elizabeth Loterbaugh, Wilma Sagle, Pauline Gibbs, and Elsie Cain. Five brothers Seth Wilkison, Jr., Clayton “Pete” Wilkison, William “Billy” Wilkison, Robert “Bobby” Wilkison, and Russell Wilkison. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m.Thursday October 13, 2022 at Wesley Union Cemetery with Pastor Jamie Harrop officiating.
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
