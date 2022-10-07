‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Cast We Want to See in the Upcoming Disney+ Series

Daredevil is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and receiving his own project with Daredevil: Born Again . The Disney+ series will feature Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock in a new story following Netflix’s Daredevil series. While the cast has not been confirmed yet, there are several characters it would be great to see in the upcoming series.

Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock in the MCU

Fans have been clamoring for more Daredevil after the Netflix series ended unceremoniously. Fortunately, Kevin Feige heard the prayers of Marvel fans and is delivering on their craving for more Matt Murdock. Cox returned as Matt in a brief cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home and recently had a more prominent role in episode 8 of She-Hulk .

Daredevil is also set to have a role in Echo . However, many Marvel fans were pleased to hear Daredevil would be getting his own series with Daredevil: Born Again . The 18-episode series will bring back Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin, who made his MCU debut in Hawkeye . It’s unclear whether this series directly continues the Netflix series, but it appears as though it is something new.

Cast we want to see in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Daredevil: Born Again is based on a comic book series where Kingpin discovers Daredevil’s true identity and begins to ruin Matt Murdock’s life. The comic includes supporting characters such as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, prominent characters in the Netflix series. It would be great to see Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson return in their respective roles from the Netflix series, but their return hasn’t been announced yet.

This would also be a perfect opportunity to bring other characters from Netflix’s The Defenders universe into the official MCU, including Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones, Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher , Rosario Dawson’s Claire Temple, and Elodie Yung’s Elektra. Alaqua Cox’s Echo could also make an appearance since her story is tied to these characters, along with Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson as Captain America plays a role in the storyline from the comic books.

When is ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ being released?

Daredevil fans will have to wait some time for this series as it is scheduled to be released on Disney+ in Spring 2024. More casting news will come out as the release date gets closer, but Marvel is keeping it quiet. In an interview with Collider , Woll addressed if she is returning to the cast of Daredevil: Born Again . The actor says she hasn’t been asked by Marvel to return as Karen Page, but she remains hopeful she’ll receive a call.

“I’m available, as far as I know,” Woll said. “But it’s up to them. I know they’re going to tell the best story that they know how to tell. And if that includes Karen Page, that will be so exciting. But if it doesn’t, I will be a happy viewer.”

Meanwhile, Marvel fans can satisfy their craving for more Daredevil with episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law , now streaming on Disney+.

