Mexican wolf recovery plan sees revision
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has updated its recovery plan for the Mexican wolf. The revised plan highlights the need to address the threat of human-caused deaths – from illegal hunting to being hit by cars.
They plan to do more community outreach educating people on the importance of the species, as well as a larger police presence in wolf hot spots. Other changes include adding signs to roads to let the public know if Mexican wolves migrate in the area so they can be on the lookout.
Right now, there are at least 196 Mexican wolves in New Mexico and Arizona, with roughly 35 in Mexico.
