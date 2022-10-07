Read full article on original website
You're Invited to Framingham's Halloween Farm Fest!Dianna CarneyFramingham, MA
You're Invited to Spooky Adult Fun at a Haunted Brewery!Dianna CarneyEverett, MA
Spooky Fun For One Night Only! Rockland Announces Haunted "Terror on the Trails" EventDianna CarneyRockland, MA
Foxborough's Free Fall Harvest Celebration Announces Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
Growing Number of Boston Officers Are Becoming Firefighters Instead: Report
A growing number of police officers in Boston are switching gears and becoming firefighters for the city, according to the Boston Herald. Two dozen officers in Boston have transferred to the fire department in 2022, the Herald reports, citing data provided by the city, which marks an increase from four, zero, six and one over the past four years.
FBI Data: 2021's 25 Most Dangerous Cities and Towns in Massachusetts
WORCESTER – On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the FBI released their violent crimes data from the 2021 Uniform Crime Reporting [UCR] Program’s National Incident-Based Reporting System — a collection of the number of offenses that come to the attention of law enforcement for violent crime and property crime across each town, city, state and region in the United States.
Police investigating after 2 people wounded in daytime shootings in Boston
BOSTON — Police in Boston have launched an investigation after two people were wounded in daytime shootings on Monday. Officers responding to a report of a shot spotter activation in the area of 2990 Washington Street in city’s Roxbury section around 12 p.m. found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
Police: Husband, wife dead after apparent murder-suicide in Kingston
Kingston Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that they believe is now likely a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, police responded to an Elm Street home around 11:15 a.m. after receiving a report of two deceased people on the property.
Boston Suburb Named Among Safest U.S. Cities for Trick-or-Treating
With Halloween just weeks away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy. Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to Halloween in...
Police investigate morning shooting in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a morning shooting in the city's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. The shooting happened at about 6:30 a.m. Monday on Arcola Street. Detectives say the victim is an adult male. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said no arrests...
24 Boston (MA) Cops Quit to Become Firefighters
Two dozen Boston Police officers are shedding the blue for the red this year, switching over to Boston Fire in an unusually large swing among the city’s first responders. Data provided by the city shows that 24 Boston cops have transferred to the fire department in 2022, enrolling in the academy to become firefighters. That’s compared to four, zero, six and one over the previous four years.
Stabbing reported in Abington, officers searching for suspect
ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A stabbing has been reported in Abington, and officers are searching for the suspect, 7NEWS sources said. Officers are along the Commuter Rail tracks where they think the suspect may be traveling. The victim’s injuries are significant, but likely non-life-threatening. Police have been speaking with...
Boston officials report elevated virus levels in wastewater
BOSTON (AP) — Boston health officials said Friday they’re concerned about elevated levels of the coronavirus in the city’s wastewater. The concentration of the virus increased by 3.1% over the past week and by nearly 100% over the past two weeks, according to the Boston Public Health Commission.
Red graffiti sprawled on Christopher Columbus monument in Waltham
WALTHAM, Mass. — Police are investigating after a Christopher Columbus monument was vandalized in Waltham over the weekend. Words spray painted in red were scrawled across the front of the stone monument located on Waltham Common. Sally Collura's family donated this artwork and worked Monday to clean up the...
Two dead following crash on I-93NB in Boston
BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people and left another injured, Saturday. The crash happened on I-93 northbound in Boston, around 10 p.m., according to officials. State police say that an SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, was rear-ended by a...
Mass. landscaper Scott Herzog sentenced for not reporting $1.5M to IRS
A Norwell landscaper was sentenced to a year and a day in prison Thursday and fined $100,000 for failing to report $1.5 million in income to the Internal Revenue Service, according to Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office. While operating Herzog Landscape Solutions out of Hingham, owner Scott Herzog...
One person sent to hospital after Dorchester stabbing
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A stabbing in Dorchester sent one person to the hospital. Boston police said that the victim was stabbed in the arm on Gallivan Boulevard near Hutchenson Street Saturday morning. No arrests have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not...
Friend remembers one of victims of Zakim Bridge Uber rideshare crash
A close friend of one of the two women killed when the rideshare vehicle they were in was rear-ended by a tow truck near the Zakim Bridge in Boston said the women were doing everything right that night. Massachusetts State police said the crash happened Saturday at about 10 p.m....
Convicted bank robber in a blue baseball cap charged with holding up Harvard Square bank teller just five days after another career criminal in a blue baseball cap held up the same teller
A Jamaica Plain man was indicted this week on charges he held up a TD Bank branch on May 2 while wearing a blue Brooklyn Dodgers cap - less than a week after another man, wearing a similar blue Red Sox cap held up the same bank and the same teller.
Boston Mayor Wu reacts to NYC's mayor declaring immigration emergency
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city “will always do everything we can” to help those in need after New York City’s mayor declared a state of emergency in response to the city's migrant crisis. Mayor Eric Adams said Friday that the demand being...
Christopher Columbus memorial vandalized with ‘Genocider’ spray-paint
A commemorative monument memorializing Italian Explorer Christopher Columbus and his late 15th-century voyage to the Americas was vandalized with red spray paint that said: “Genocider” and “Death to Amerika” in Waltham over the holiday weekend. Waltham Police said they received notice of vandalism at the Christopher...
Police find body of hunter reported missing near pond in Cohasset, Massachusetts
COHASSET, Mass. — The body of a Massachusetts man was found more than 12 hours after he was reported missing from a hunting trip in Cohasset. Cohasset police Chief William Quigley said law enforcement located the body of 56-year-old Joseph Whooley, of Quincy, shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday near Lily Pond.
Police in Massachusetts save life of young man by convincing him not to jump from bridge
Officers in Massachusetts saved the life of a young man going to college over the weekend after talking him down from a bridge, according to police. The Cambridge Police Department stated that two of their officers arrived at the River Street Bridge to respond to a person threatening to jump.
2 women killed as rideshare vehicle rear-ended near Zakim Bridge in Boston
BOSTON — Two women are dead after the rideshare vehicle they were passengers in was rear-ended by a tow truck near the Zakim Bridge in Boston, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police said the crash happened on Interstate 93 north between Exit 19 and Exit 20. The...
