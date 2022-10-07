ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

Growing Number of Boston Officers Are Becoming Firefighters Instead: Report

A growing number of police officers in Boston are switching gears and becoming firefighters for the city, according to the Boston Herald. Two dozen officers in Boston have transferred to the fire department in 2022, the Herald reports, citing data provided by the city, which marks an increase from four, zero, six and one over the past four years.
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

FBI Data: 2021's 25 Most Dangerous Cities and Towns in Massachusetts

WORCESTER – On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the FBI released their violent crimes data from the 2021 Uniform Crime Reporting [UCR] Program’s National Incident-Based Reporting System — a collection of the number of offenses that come to the attention of law enforcement for violent crime and property crime across each town, city, state and region in the United States.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
City
Chelsea, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
nbcboston.com

Boston Suburb Named Among Safest U.S. Cities for Trick-or-Treating

With Halloween just weeks away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy. Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to Halloween in...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
firefighternation.com

24 Boston (MA) Cops Quit to Become Firefighters

Two dozen Boston Police officers are shedding the blue for the red this year, switching over to Boston Fire in an unusually large swing among the city’s first responders. Data provided by the city shows that 24 Boston cops have transferred to the fire department in 2022, enrolling in the academy to become firefighters. That’s compared to four, zero, six and one over the previous four years.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Stabbing reported in Abington, officers searching for suspect

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A stabbing has been reported in Abington, and officers are searching for the suspect, 7NEWS sources said. Officers are along the Commuter Rail tracks where they think the suspect may be traveling. The victim’s injuries are significant, but likely non-life-threatening. Police have been speaking with...
ABINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Fbi Boston
WCVB

Red graffiti sprawled on Christopher Columbus monument in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. — Police are investigating after a Christopher Columbus monument was vandalized in Waltham over the weekend. Words spray painted in red were scrawled across the front of the stone monument located on Waltham Common. Sally Collura's family donated this artwork and worked Monday to clean up the...
WALTHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two dead following crash on I-93NB in Boston

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people and left another injured, Saturday. The crash happened on I-93 northbound in Boston, around 10 p.m., according to officials. State police say that an SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, was rear-ended by a...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
whdh.com

One person sent to hospital after Dorchester stabbing

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A stabbing in Dorchester sent one person to the hospital. Boston police said that the victim was stabbed in the arm on Gallivan Boulevard near Hutchenson Street Saturday morning. No arrests have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Friend remembers one of victims of Zakim Bridge Uber rideshare crash

A close friend of one of the two women killed when the rideshare vehicle they were in was rear-ended by a tow truck near the Zakim Bridge in Boston said the women were doing everything right that night. Massachusetts State police said the crash happened Saturday at about 10 p.m....
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy