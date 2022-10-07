ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5: O-T Fagbenle Calls Rescuing Hannah a ‘Ticking Time Bomb’

By Erica Scassellati
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

In The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, June and Luke have one goal in mind — to rescue their daughter Hannah from Gilead. The pair are even more determined when they spot Hannah on TV at Fred Waterford’s funeral . Hannah’s purple outfit means she is training to be a Wife, and June and Luke are desperate to rescue her before that happens.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Episode 5.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EY3JB_0iPMSCa600
O-T Fagbenle as Luke in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 | Sophie Giraud/Hulu

June and Luke learn the meaning of Hannah’s purple outfit

Luke and June are determined to rescue their daughter Hannah from Gilead in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5. In episode 2, Serena Joy returns to Gilead for Fred’s funeral. The Republic agrees to broadcast the ceremony worldwide. June and Luke watch as their daughter appears on screen, presenting Serena with flowers.

Hannah now wears purple . June learns from Nick that this means she is preparing to become a Wife. In episode 5, a Guardian named Jaden gives Luke and June more information about the “Plums.” The Wives-in-Training go to special schools to train them to “run their households.”

Jaden also tells the couple that the Plums don’t stay at the schools for long. “They move them through, try and get them matched up quickly,” he says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hDPVr_0iPMSCa600
Jordana Blake as Hannah and Yvonne Strahovski as Serena in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ | Sophie Giraud/Hulu

O-T Fagbenle says getting Hannah back is a ‘ticking time bomb’ in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5

Luke and June are, of course, horrified by the idea of their twelve-year-old daughter being married off. The situation adds a new amount of pressure to get her out of Gilead.

“It’s a ticking time bomb,” Luke actor O-T Fagbenle said while speaking to Entertainment Tonight . He added, “growing up, coming of age in Gilead’s terms, into being eligible to be married off — that is just something any parent [cannot] stand for, and they cannot contend with it.”

Hannah is also living with her new “parents,” the Mckenzies, and Gilead has clearly already begun to mold her mind. The last time Hannah saw her mother, June, she was afraid of her. The Mckenzies may have even been telling her lies about her own mother. Fagbenle adds that getting Hannah out is now an “emergency.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YwONZ_0iPMSCa600
O-T Fagbenle as Luke and Elisabeth Moss as June in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 | Sophie Giraud/Hulu

Luke is taking more immediate action to rescue Hannah

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 shows Luke starting to take a different approach to fight back against Gilead. He manages to shut Serena’s building down, but it’s quickly apparent that this isn’t enough.

“Luke’s been banging this form of bureaucracy for a long time, and it’s provided really poor results,” Fagbenle told Entertainment Tonight. “June has been acting out, taking risks.” Perhaps this realization leads Luke to cross into No Man’s Land with June.

“Luke has in some way been guilty of being a little passive sometimes, and I think this season you see a little bit more of his drive for immediate action,” Fagbenle said in a featurette . “A bit more of a visceral reaction to what’s going on.”

Don’t miss new episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Wednesdays on Hulu.

RELATED: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Every Social Class for Women, Explained

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'The Handmaid's Tale' Sends Fans Into Uproar With Cliffhanger Ending

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 is continuing to generate plenty of buzz online. The latest episode of the hit Hulu original series, based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name, ended with a massive cliffhanger when two beloved characters were captured. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale, Season 5, Episode 5, "Fairytail."
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Handmaid's Tale' Fans React to Show's Newest Villains, Mr. And Mrs. Wheeler

The Handmaid's Tale is no stranger to evil. Hidden behind pleasant faces and manicured appearances, Gilead is packed to the brim with evil forces, with viewers of the hit Hulu original series having come to loathe characters like Commander Fred Waterford, Commander Putnam, and Aunt Lydia. But even in Canada, the pull of Gilead is strong, with a new character joining the list of The Handmaid's Tale's greatest villains. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale, Season 5, Episode 5, "Fairytail."
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Nick
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Tvseries#Linus Entertainment#Time Bomb#Flowers#Handmaid#Gilead#Plums
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Reveals Surprising New Children With Claims to the Iron Throne

Throughout the first season of HBO's House of the Dragon, the drama surrounding the Iron Throne has revolved around Rhaenyra and Alicent. Viserys named Rhaenyra his successor, but that was before he married Alicent and the two had a son, Aegon. Alicent, along with many in the Realm, believe Aegon should sit upon the Iron Throne when Viserys dies, while Rhaenyra is the King's chosen heir. In the eighth episode of House of the Dragon, "The Lord of the Tides," a couple of new characters were introduced that complicate the issue of succession just a little bit.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

This Is Us EP Teases Justin Hartley's CBS Pilot The Never Game: 'Imagine Kevin Pearson As an Action Hero'

Manny says “Haaaaaaasta la vista, baby?” The pilot for Justin Hartley‘s potential new series, The Never Game, started shooting today — an occasion that pilot director/executive producer Ken Olin marked by giving the public a hint at what’s in store. “Imagine Kevin Pearson as an action hero,” tweeted Olin, who was an executive producer on Hartley’s recently wrapped NBC drama This Is Us. “Yep. #NoTears.” CBS ordered a pilot for The Never Game in September 2021. The potential drama is based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel; it follows Hartley’s lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert...
TV SERIES
AdWeek

Prime Video’s The Boys Reveal New Characters for Season 4

Firecracker and Sister Sage are joining The Seven. The Boys, the critically acclaimed comic book series on Prime Video, unveiled pictures of two new members of the Vought International superhero team. The casting announcement of Susan Heyward (Sister Sage) and Valorie Curry (Firecracker) was announced earlier this summer. Showrunner Eric Kripke shared on Twitter: ““These new Supes are some of the best & craziest I’ve ever written for The Boys. You are going to love them. And by love, I mean be absolutely horrified & a tiny bit nauseous. WELCOME TO THE FAMILY YOU GUYS.”
TV SERIES
startattle.com

New Amsterdam (Season 5 Episode 4) “Heal Thyself”, trailer, release date

Max mandates a personal health day for the staff at New Amsterdam and meets with surprising resistance. Reynolds finds himself intrigued by a persuasive new member of the staff. Startattle.com – New Amsterdam | NBC. Network: NBC. Episode title: “Heal Thyself”. Release date: October 11, 2022 at 10pm...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

The Crown is slammed for depicting Princess Diana's infamous BBC Panorama interview with disgraced journalist Martin Bashir in upcoming Netflix series - despite Prince William's plea that it never be aired again

The producers of The Crown have been condemned for depicting Princess Diana’s explosive Panorama interview against the wishes of Prince William. Critics are furious that Netflix will recreate excerpts of Diana’s 1995 encounter with journalist Martin Bashir for its fifth series. They say it marks a new low...
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

201K+
Followers
116K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy