WYFF4.com
Suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars of furniture from Greenville store
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville police are still searching for the suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars of furniture from an Upstate store. The owners of Up 2 Us Furniture are now offering $500 a reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect. Greenville police say the...
FOX Carolina
Man accused of murder at Walmart in 2019 to go on trial
BEREA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man accused in a deadly shooting inside a Walmart back in 2019 is expected to go to trial Monday. On July 5, 2019, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Braylon Morris shot and killed 45-year-old Michael Jason Deck following a dispute. Eyewitnesses at...
WYFF4.com
Authorities called to death investigation in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said deputies are on scene for an incident in Inman. They said they received a call around 7:45 p.m. on Bobo Drive. Authorities told WYFF News 4, multiple deaths are being investigated at the address but they did not give an...
FOX Carolina
5 dead after shooting at Spartanburg Co. home
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger provides an update after 5 people died from gunshot wounds at a home in Inman. FOX Carolina's Ashley Garrett has the details. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details. Mindful Monday: Paralympian on mental health. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Paralympian is overcoming the...
5 found shot dead inside Inman home
Five people have died after they were found shot in an Inman home Sunday.
FOX Carolina
Multiple people hurt after public transit bus hit in Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials responded to a crash that involved an SUV and a public transit bus Monday morning. The Greenville Police Department said a city bus was rear-ended outbound on Pelham at Pelham Commons. The driver in the Ford SUV was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
WLOS.com
Police seek information on 3 separate reports of gunfire that took place in same area
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Forest City police are seeking the community's help with information related to multiple incidents of gunfire that took place in the same area in less than a month. The Forest City Police Department has responded to three reported incidents of gunfire in a span...
Upstate pastor accused of shoplifting from SC gun store
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin. According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it. Agents were able to identify Talley based […]
FOX Carolina
Over 1lb of methamphetamine discovered during traffic stop in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody after over one pound of drugs was found during a traffic stop. Deputies said they were patrolling along I-40 on September 28 when they pulled over the suspect’s car....
‘Child torture’: 4 arrested after children taken from South Carolina home
Four children were taken from a Spartanburg County home after deputies said at least one was subjected to what amounted to child torture.
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases some victims' names in quintuple homicide
INMAN, S.C. — An Upstate coroner released two names of the five people killed at a home Sunday night. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger released the names of Thomas Ellis Anderson, 37, and Adam Daniel Morley, 32, both of Bobo Drive, in Inman. Both were found dead inside the...
iheart.com
‘Lowlife scum:’ SC Sheriff's strong words for school shooting hoax
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff has strong words for the “lowlife scum” behind a series of fake active shooter calls placed across South Carolina on Wednesday. Robert Anderson Middle School was one of the numerous schools across the state that was the victim of...
FOX Carolina
Officers searching for missing 14-year-old in Laurens
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said officers are searching for a teenager who ran away on Sunday night. Officers said 14-year-old Zechariah Shultz was last seen at the McDonalds on Fleming Street at around 8:00 p.m. According to officers, Shultz was wearing a white t-shirt with...
Authorities confirm multiple deaths at Inman home
The Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office and Inman police responded just before 8 o’clock Sunday evening to a reported death at a home in Inman.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigate toy gun found on school bus in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a senior resource officer at Whitlock Flexible Learning Center investigated a toy gun that was reportedly brought onto a school bus. The deputy said he was called into the Brookwood school director’s office after a bus driver...
Man dies in shooting in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Saturday night in a shooting in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department responded to apartments on the corner of Taggart Avenue and New Market Street in reference to a gunshot victim on Saturday night. “Approximately before 11 o’clock last night, dispatch received a call that a man had […]
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg man arrested for throwing dog from bridge, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man from Spartanburg County was arrested after throwing a dog off a bridge, according to officials with Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement. Officials said officers responded to a call of a man tossing a dog off a bridge on Highway 11 on Monday. Officers said they...
FOX Carolina
ATV crash near Iva injuries four young victims on Sunday
IVA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating an ATV crash that injured four people on Sunday. Troopers said the crash happened at the intersection of Cemetary Road and Lowndesville Highway around 4:53 p.m. The ATV was reportedly traveling along Old Lowndesville Highway when they drove through the intersection and hit a pickup truck.
FOX Carolina
Upstate pastor stole from gun store, SLED says
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Upstate pastor was arrested after he stole from Palmetto State Armory. The incident occurred on July 21 and was captured on surveillance video. SLED said Waddy Talley left the store with merchandise valued at approximately $105. He...
7+ shots fired in shootout in NC mountains, car hit by gunfire, police say
The driver of a car hit by at least 6 gunshots returned gunfire and the initial 2 or 3 gunmen fled the area, Asheville police said.
