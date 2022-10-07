ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

FOX Carolina

Man accused of murder at Walmart in 2019 to go on trial

BEREA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man accused in a deadly shooting inside a Walmart back in 2019 is expected to go to trial Monday. On July 5, 2019, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Braylon Morris shot and killed 45-year-old Michael Jason Deck following a dispute. Eyewitnesses at...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

5 dead after shooting at Spartanburg Co. home

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger provides an update after 5 people died from gunshot wounds at a home in Inman. FOX Carolina's Ashley Garrett has the details. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details. Mindful Monday: Paralympian on mental health. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Paralympian is overcoming the...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Greenville County, SC
Greenville County, SC
WNCT

Upstate pastor accused of shoplifting from SC gun store

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin. According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it. Agents were able to identify Talley based […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner releases some victims' names in quintuple homicide

INMAN, S.C. — An Upstate coroner released two names of the five people killed at a home Sunday night. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger released the names of Thomas Ellis Anderson, 37, and Adam Daniel Morley, 32, both of Bobo Drive, in Inman. Both were found dead inside the...
INMAN, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers searching for missing 14-year-old in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said officers are searching for a teenager who ran away on Sunday night. Officers said 14-year-old Zechariah Shultz was last seen at the McDonalds on Fleming Street at around 8:00 p.m. According to officers, Shultz was wearing a white t-shirt with...
LAURENS, SC
WSPA 7News

Man dies in shooting in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Saturday night in a shooting in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department responded to apartments on the corner of Taggart Avenue and New Market Street in reference to a gunshot victim on Saturday night. “Approximately before 11 o’clock last night, dispatch received a call that a man had […]
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

ATV crash near Iva injuries four young victims on Sunday

IVA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating an ATV crash that injured four people on Sunday. Troopers said the crash happened at the intersection of Cemetary Road and Lowndesville Highway around 4:53 p.m. The ATV was reportedly traveling along Old Lowndesville Highway when they drove through the intersection and hit a pickup truck.
IVA, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate pastor stole from gun store, SLED says

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Upstate pastor was arrested after he stole from Palmetto State Armory. The incident occurred on July 21 and was captured on surveillance video. SLED said Waddy Talley left the store with merchandise valued at approximately $105. He...
GREENVILLE, SC

