Atlanta, GA

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jae Crowder could land with 1 fitting NBA team

Jae Crowder’s golden ticket out of Phoenix could be coming from a pretty familiar location. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Atlanta Hawks have emerged as a possible suitor for the disgruntled Suns forward Crowder. Charania adds that Atlanta is looking to see if there is a pathway to bring Crowder into what they view as their Big Three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins.
Yardbarker

Hawks reportedly interested in Suns' Jae Crowder

Charania reported that the Hawks and Suns talked about Crowder deals recently. "Atlanta has seen if there's a path to bringing Crowder into a big three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and John Collins," said Charania. While calling a player like Collins part of a "big" anything is a stretch,...
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio Spurs

Last season, the San Antonio Spurs just missed out on the postseason by ending up in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record. Being stuck in the middle is the worst place to be in the NBA because the only two options are to add a big-time free agent in the off-season in order to make a playoff push or to go into rebuilding mode.
