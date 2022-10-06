Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harrison Earns Top Honors at Wolverine Marching ClassicDeanLandKennesaw, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Area High School Bands Dazzle in 11th Annual Wolverine Marching Classic Competition at West Forsyth HSDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Tour ATL W/ FLY GUY DC in Lexus NX360 MagazineAtlanta, GA
Will the Real Martin Luther King Please Stand Up?Dr. Mozelle MartinAtlanta, GA
Related
Mavs Preseason Profile: Will New NBA Rule Affect Theo Pinson's Good Vibes?
Theo Pinson was the leader of the Dallas Mavericks' sideline last season, whether it was hyping up his teammates or getting into opponents' heads with trash talk. The NBA's new bench decor rule could change some things ... at least so we think.
Rockets vs. Raptors Preseason Notebook: Kenyon Martin Jr. Back In Good Graces?
After starting in place of Jabari Smith Jr. Friday night, is Kenyon Martin Jr. back in good graces with the Houston Rockets?
Myles Turner and Rick Carlisle discuss the Indiana Pacers preseason play so far
The Pacers are 1-1 in preseason play. Turner and Carlisle share their thoughts.
The Atlanta Have Have Waived 4 Players
On Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have waived Armoni Brooks, Malik Ellison, Tyson Etienne, and Chris Silva.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Atlanta Hawks 'suitor' for Phoenix Suns veteran Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns are less than two weeks away from their season opener and still officially have Jae Crowder on their roster. Maybe the Atlanta Hawks can change that. The Athletic's...
Nuggets PA introduces DeAndre Jordan as Suns big Deandre Ayton in starting lineups
Not again Last season, the Nuggets had Clippers guard Amir Coffey's face on the scoreboard jumbotron at Ball Arena when introducing Devin Booker in the Suns starting lineup. "That was disrespectful,"...
Pelicans Sign Former Celtics, Pacers And Timberwolves Player
On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they have signed Kelan Martin. The former Butler star has played for the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.
Atlanta Hawks Beat Milwaukee Bucks 118-109
Game summary, stats, and highlights from the Atlanta Hawks preseason win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
RELATED PEOPLE
Report: Jae Crowder could land with 1 fitting NBA team
Jae Crowder’s golden ticket out of Phoenix could be coming from a pretty familiar location. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Atlanta Hawks have emerged as a possible suitor for the disgruntled Suns forward Crowder. Charania adds that Atlanta is looking to see if there is a pathway to bring Crowder into what they view as their Big Three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins.
Philadelphia 76ers Waive Former Warriors And Lakers Guard
On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers decided to waive Mac McClung, who recently signed a deal with the team on October 8.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Hawks reportedly interested in Suns' Jae Crowder
Charania reported that the Hawks and Suns talked about Crowder deals recently. "Atlanta has seen if there's a path to bringing Crowder into a big three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and John Collins," said Charania. While calling a player like Collins part of a "big" anything is a stretch,...
Pelicans travel to San Antonio to take on Spurs
Pelicans heading on the road to take on Spurs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio Spurs
Last season, the San Antonio Spurs just missed out on the postseason by ending up in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record. Being stuck in the middle is the worst place to be in the NBA because the only two options are to add a big-time free agent in the off-season in order to make a playoff push or to go into rebuilding mode.
Comments / 0