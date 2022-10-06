ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Thai PM announces crackdown on drugs in wake of nursery attack

The Thai prime minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, has ordered a clampdown on drugs, including an emphasis on rehabilitation, following the mass shooting and stabbing at a nursery in north-eastern Thailand that left 37 people dead, mostly young children. The unprecedented attack has shaken Thailand, where mass killings are rare, and prompted...
