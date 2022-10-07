Read full article on original website
Related
Whoopi Goldberg flustered on 'The View' after being forced to explain Lindsey Graham marriage joke
An uncomfortable moment unfolded on "The View" Thursday when a defiant Whoopi Goldberg was forced to explain a "joke" about Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in an earlier segment that appeared to allude to gay marriage. After White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lit into Graham over his call for a...
Ye declares 'war' on Diddy over 'White Lives Matter' shirt criticism: 'You guys are breaking my heart'
Kanye West, now known as Ye, blasted Diddy in a text exchange that he shared to Instagram after Diddy criticized the Yeezy founder's "White Lives Matter" shirts.
Pressure builds on Prince Harry as the people of Sussex petition to remove his and Meghan's titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding in May 2018. Since then, Harry and Markle have faced heavy scrutiny and gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. There have been several petitions made online requesting that the Duke and Duchess be stripped of their royal titles.
Sorry, Pete Davidson: Newly-Single Kim Kardashian Says Her Next Boyfriend Could Be a Neuroscientist
Kim Kardashian has apparently been looking for love in all the wrong places. After her ongoing drama with ex-husband Kanye West and her breakup with fling Pete Davidson, the reality star has decided to take a new approach. In an appearance on The Late Late Show, Kardashian told host James...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ETOnline.com
Kathy Griffin Says Monica Lewinsky Told Her Whether She Voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016
Kathy Griffin says she has the scoop on who Monica Lewinsky voted for in the 2016 presidential election. The 61-year-old comedian appeared on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live where she spoke about her high-profile dinner parties where she invites celebrity guests. Griffin said she invited Lewinsky to one of the parties,...
Fox News host wants new slavery monument to "celebrate all the white people who died"
Rachel Campos-Duffy on 'Fox & Friends Weekend' on July 04, 2021 in New York City. (James Devaney/GC Images) Former "Real World" cast member Rachel Campos-Duffy lamented that a new monument to enslaved people kidnapped from Africa and the Caribbean islands and brought to the United States should highlight the awesomeness of White people.
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
BET
Snoop Dogg Responds To Kanye West Shouting Out His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit
Kanye West is showing some love to Snoop Dogg and the legendary rapper responded. Kanye posted on Instagram, “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life.”. Snoop replied in a comment that read: “Love u king … Let’s make. A move....
RELATED PEOPLE
realitytitbit.com
North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom
North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
NME
Family of Ahmaud Arbery says Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” shirt helped “legitimize extremist behavior”
The family of Ahmaud Arbery – a 25-year-old Black man who was murdered by three white neighbours in the United States in 2020 in a racially motivated hate crime – say Kanye West promoting the phrase “White Lives Matter” and disparaging the Black Lives Matter movement earlier this week has helped to “legitimize extremist behavior”.
Lindsey Graham called Trump a 'lying motherfucker' but added that he's 'a lot of fun to hang with': book
Sen. Lindsey Graham called Trump a liar but added that he's a "lot of fun to hang out with." Graham's remarks appear in an upcoming book about Trump written by two journalists. Other Trump allies, like White House strategist Steve Bannon, have also characterized Trump as a liar. Sen. Lindsey...
Washington Examiner
Kanye is right: Black Lives Matter was always a scam
Kanye West only really cares about getting attention. But even the worst attention hog can stumble across a good point: Black Lives Matter was a scam from the beginning. “Everyone knows Black Lives Matter was a scam,” Kanye said. He's right. The Black Lives Matter movement was built on the lie that Michael Brown was a poor defenseless victim of a racist police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2015. The myth that he submitted and was shot anyway — “Hands up, don’t shoot” — was a lie. Physical evidence showed that Brown attacked Officer Darren Wilson and attempted to get his gun before he was shot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jared Kushner Admits He 'Sat On The Floor And Started Crying' After His Dad's Legal Woes Were Revealed
Nearly two decades after Jared Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner, was convicted of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion and witness tampering, the former White House advisor has spoken out about his father’s legal woes. In a new sit-down interview shared on Sunday, September 11, Jared got candid about what it was like helping his dad through those tough times, revealing that at one point, he was brought to tears by his dad’s stressful situation. “After a couple days of spending time with him and getting that situation as settled as it was going to get, I get back to New York,...
realitytitbit.com
North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim
North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Is a Stunning 'Single Lady' at Beyoncé's Birthday Party, Kanye West Not in Attendance
Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to embrace a theme, and Beyoncé's star-studded birthday party was no exception. The reality star stepped out over the weekend to attend Bey's roller disco-themed bash with a who's-who of celebs -- not including her ex, Kanye "Ye" West. Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, was...
Missing Colorado girl Chloe Campbell: JonBenet Ramsey's brother presses Boulder police to find 14-year-old
JonBenet Ramsey's brother is weighing in on the disappearance of Chloe Campbell, a 14-year-old girl who was last seen at Boulder High School more than a week ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nicki Minaj tells Garcelle Beauvais why her White husband left her (video)
Rapper Nicki Minaj is still harboring intense anger and resentment at Garcelle Beauvais and subsequently went volcanic on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star during a recent radio appearance. As many remember, Beauvais and the rest of “The Real” cast invited the woman, Jennifer Hough, who accused...
Alabama man allegedly poured boiling water down baby's throat while out on bond for domestic violence charge
An Alabama man is accused of allegedly pouring boiling water down the throat of his 1-year-old baby while out on bond for a 2020 domestic violence charge.
Trump blamed his supporters in 'the radical right' as the reason he didn't get the credit he thought he deserved for COVID vaccines while advising politicians not to 'make a big deal' out of the pandemic, book says
A new book reveals that former President Donald Trump told his aides not to wear masks in his presence. The book, by reporter Maggie Haberman, also said Trump told aides to avoid discussing the pandemic on TV. Haberman's book also reported that he told then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo not to "make...
Trump often speculated about the sexuality of staffers and mocked gay men, book says
Trump often speculated about others' sexualities, according to NYT reporter Maggie Haberman's book. Trump mocked gay men and called them "queer" or "faggot," his employees reportedly said. The revelations are made in te new book "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America," seen by The...
Fox News
834K+
Followers
6K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 9