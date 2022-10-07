ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 9

Related
Fox News

Pressure builds on Prince Harry as the people of Sussex petition to remove his and Meghan's titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding in May 2018. Since then, Harry and Markle have faced heavy scrutiny and gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. There have been several petitions made online requesting that the Duke and Duchess be stripped of their royal titles.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Kanye
Person
Margaret Sanger
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Candace Owens
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Quentin Tarantino
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

Kanye is right: Black Lives Matter was always a scam

Kanye West only really cares about getting attention. But even the worst attention hog can stumble across a good point: Black Lives Matter was a scam from the beginning. “Everyone knows Black Lives Matter was a scam,” Kanye said. He's right. The Black Lives Matter movement was built on the lie that Michael Brown was a poor defenseless victim of a racist police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2015. The myth that he submitted and was shot anyway — “Hands up, don’t shoot” — was a lie. Physical evidence showed that Brown attacked Officer Darren Wilson and attempted to get his gun before he was shot.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Maga#Fbi#Racial Discrimination#Americans
OK! Magazine

Jared Kushner Admits He 'Sat On The Floor And Started Crying' After His Dad's Legal Woes Were Revealed

Nearly two decades after Jared Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner, was convicted of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion and witness tampering, the former White House advisor has spoken out about his father’s legal woes. In a new sit-down interview shared on Sunday, September 11, Jared got candid about what it was like helping his dad through those tough times, revealing that at one point, he was brought to tears by his dad’s stressful situation. “After a couple days of spending time with him and getting that situation as settled as it was going to get, I get back to New York,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Business Insider

Trump blamed his supporters in 'the radical right' as the reason he didn't get the credit he thought he deserved for COVID vaccines while advising politicians not to 'make a big deal' out of the pandemic, book says

A new book reveals that former President Donald Trump told his aides not to wear masks in his presence. The book, by reporter Maggie Haberman, also said Trump told aides to avoid discussing the pandemic on TV. Haberman's book also reported that he told then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo not to "make...
POTUS
Fox News

Fox News

834K+
Followers
6K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy