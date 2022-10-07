Lines have been drawn in the sand when it comes to the Shahs of Sunset alum, with Reza Farahan and Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi revealing to RadarOnline.com that they no longer talk to their troubled former co-star Mike Shouhed following his domestic violence arrest. We caught up with the Bravolebrities at the 17th annual Summer Spectacular event held by The Brent Shapiro Foundation in Beverly Hills on Saturday, where their pal Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent was given the Spirit of Sobriety Award, an honor bestowed to her for being open about her recovery journey with alcohol addiction. Reza and GG...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO