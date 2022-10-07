TOWNSEND – A tight first quarter gave way to a 47-8 runaway victory for fourth-ranked Townsend over Columbus in Class B football Friday night. Deegan Mattson made a huge play for Townsend early when he jumped in front of a pass, intercepted the ball and sprinted 85 yards the other way for a touchdown, and the Bulldogs had a 7-0 advantage.

COLUMBUS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO