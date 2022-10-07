ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
montanasports.com

Rapid reaction: No. 4 Montana State 37, Idaho State 6

BOZEMAN — Fourth-ranked Montana State put together another big rushing performance — and Sean Chambers continued his prolific touchdown pace — on the way to a 37-6 homecoming victory over Idaho State on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. MSU’s offense, which came in averaging 296.4 rushing yards per...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Class B roundup: Fourth-ranked Townsend seizes momentum, races past Columbus

TOWNSEND – A tight first quarter gave way to a 47-8 runaway victory for fourth-ranked Townsend over Columbus in Class B football Friday night. Deegan Mattson made a huge play for Townsend early when he jumped in front of a pass, intercepted the ball and sprinted 85 yards the other way for a touchdown, and the Bulldogs had a 7-0 advantage.
COLUMBUS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy