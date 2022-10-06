Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Modeste levels Dortmund with Bayern late in 'Klassiker'
BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund substitute Anthony Modeste scored in the last minute of injury time against Bayern Munich to salvage a dramatic 2-2 draw in the Bundesliga’s ‘Klassiker’ on Saturday. The French forward set up Youssoufa Moukoko for the equalizer in the 75th then clinched...
Chelsea’s Thiago Silva keeps calm and carries on with one eye on World Cup
The defender was impeccable against Milan and is looking to keep that form going all the way into Qatar 2022 with Brazil
Erik Ten Hag Reacts To Everton 1-2 Manchester United
Erik Ten Hag has spoken following Manchester United’s away win against Everton.
NBC Sports
Classic Klassiker: Dortmund draws 10-man Bayern Munich in stoppage
Anthony Modeste’s close-range header stopped Bayern Munich from extending its Klassiker dominance and ensured that the Bundesliga’s wild early season would continue further into October. Modeste and BVB erased a 2-0 Bayern lead at the Westfalenstadion on Saturday, completing the task in the fifth minute of stoppage time.
FOX Sports
Bayern shakes off slump before 'der Klassiker' in Dortmund
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich appears to have shaken off its customary early season slump just in time for Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. The two rivals are level on points after eight Bundesliga matches, but surprisingly neither team is at the top of the standings going into “der Klassiker.” It’s the first time that’s happened since Wolfsburg won the title in 2009. Union Berlin is currently in first place.
ESPN
USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi scores 2 goals for Groningen to continue hot streak
U.S. men's national team striker Ricardo Pepi continued his hot start since joining FC Groningen on loan this summer, scoring twice in a 3-2 loss to RKC Waalwijk on Friday. Pepi, 19, has now scored four goals in his last three games for the Dutch club. He is also the first player this century to be directly involved in five goals in his first four Eredivisie matches, according to Opta, having also registered one assist.
MLS・
Report: Jude Bellingham Price Revealed And Could Be In Range For Liverpool
The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is expected to leave the club next summer.
NBC Sports
Crystal Palace vs Leeds: How to watch, live stream link, team news, lineups
Crystal Palace and Leeds meet Sunday at Selhurst Park in a bid to snap twin four-match winless runs in Premier League play (watch live, 9am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Palace has won just once this season, drawing three times and sitting outside the relegation zone...
Jürgen Klopp dismisses talk of seven-year itch despite Liverpool’s shaky start
Jürgen Klopp has insisted Liverpool’s troubles this season are not down to a seven-year glitch, despite him failing to make it to an eighth season in his previous two jobs. This weekend marks the anniversary of the German’s appointment as the successor to Brendan Rodgers in 2015. Klopp left Mainz and Borussia Dortmund after seven seasons, with his last campaign at Dortmund particularly painful: the club were in the relegation zone at Christmas before eventually bouncing back to finish seventh.
‘Smile’ Widens With Huge Overseas Increase As It Nears $100M Global – International Box Office
Paramount’s Smile is positively grinning ear-to-ear as the horror pic from director Parker Finn saw a wild 19% upswing in holdovers at the international box office in its second frame. The weekend gross was $17.5M in 61 markets for a $40M offshore cume and $89.9M global to date. The overseas increase is quite literally gobsmacking — even this year’s mega-holder Top Gun: Maverick, also from Paramount, eased (though very slightly) in its sophomore frame. We’re hearing word of mouth is propelling this pic, not a particular holiday/weather scenario. The only new opening market this frame was Korea, where Smile debuted at No....
SB Nation
Fabinho Sees Arsenal Match As Opportunity
On Sunday, Liverpool head down to London to take on the current league leaders Arsenal. The Reds are not in a good moment, suffering of their worst starts to a season in years. The difficulties start with several key injuries, but that is not the whole story. The team looks lost on the pitch at times, frequently conceding the first goal in games and lacking their usual cutting edge in front of goal.
BBC
Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich: Dortmund come from 2-0 down in thriller
Borussia Dortmund came from 2-0 down to draw with Bayern Munich and stop their rivals going top of the Bundesliga in a thrilling match at Signal Iduna Park. Anthony Modeste headed in a 94th-minute leveller after Bayern's Kingsley Coman had been shown a red card earlier in stoppage time. Youssoufa...
"Arsenal Have Been Better Than Us", Claims Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola
City have been the EPL's leading scorers so far with 29 goals. But Arsenal have gained one point more from their first eight matches.
SB Nation
Lampard identifies where Iwobi can do more
Few players in the entire Premier League have had as remarkable a turnaround in 2022 as Alex Iwobi. Ever since Frank Lampard joined Everton right at the end of the January transfer window, the Nigerian international has been excellent wherever the manager has placed him on the pitch. It’s not...
Twitter Reacts: Half Time, Arsenal vs Liverpool
We take a look at how Twitter reacted to that first half in the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Liverpool
Airbnb in Liverpool for Eurovision in May? That’ll be £17,600 a night
Even a ‘budget triple room’ could set guests back nearly £3,000 as accommodation sells out way ahead of next year’s contest
Player Ratings - Liverpool Suffer 3-2 Defeat Away To Martinelli Inspired Arsenal
Liverpool failed to build on midweek's UEFA Champions League win over Rangers losing 3-2 away at Arsenal in Premier League Action. Martinelli opened the scoring within the first minute before Nunez levelled the scoring.
BBC
Liverpool vows to host best Eurovision for Ukraine
Organisers of next year's Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool say they want to put on "the best show for Ukraine". Ukraine's entrant Kalush Orchestra won May's contest, however the event will not be staged in the country due to the Russian invasion. It will be held instead in Liverpool following...
Report: Southampton Considering Manchester City Staff Member As Hasenhüttl Replacement
Southampton are struggling in the Premier League this season, with only two wins from seven matches, so it comes as no surprise that Ralph Hasenhüttl's time at St Mary's Stadium is limited.
Swiss pursue home-grown energy panacea - reluctantly
BERN/GRANDE DIXENCE, Switzerland, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Having dodged most of the fuel-driven surge in inflation plaguing its neighbours, Switzerland is moving ahead with plans to boost its energy security and lock in tame power prices - but only reluctantly.
