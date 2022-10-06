ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

FOX Sports

Modeste levels Dortmund with Bayern late in 'Klassiker'

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund substitute Anthony Modeste scored in the last minute of injury time against Bayern Munich to salvage a dramatic 2-2 draw in the Bundesliga’s ‘Klassiker’ on Saturday. The French forward set up Youssoufa Moukoko for the equalizer in the 75th then clinched...
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Classic Klassiker: Dortmund draws 10-man Bayern Munich in stoppage

Anthony Modeste’s close-range header stopped Bayern Munich from extending its Klassiker dominance and ensured that the Bundesliga’s wild early season would continue further into October. Modeste and BVB erased a 2-0 Bayern lead at the Westfalenstadion on Saturday, completing the task in the fifth minute of stoppage time.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Bayern shakes off slump before 'der Klassiker' in Dortmund

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich appears to have shaken off its customary early season slump just in time for Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. The two rivals are level on points after eight Bundesliga matches, but surprisingly neither team is at the top of the standings going into “der Klassiker.” It’s the first time that’s happened since Wolfsburg won the title in 2009. Union Berlin is currently in first place.
SOCCER
ESPN

USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi scores 2 goals for Groningen to continue hot streak

U.S. men's national team striker Ricardo Pepi continued his hot start since joining FC Groningen on loan this summer, scoring twice in a 3-2 loss to RKC Waalwijk on Friday. Pepi, 19, has now scored four goals in his last three games for the Dutch club. He is also the first player this century to be directly involved in five goals in his first four Eredivisie matches, according to Opta, having also registered one assist.
MLS
The Guardian

Jürgen Klopp dismisses talk of seven-year itch despite Liverpool’s shaky start

Jürgen Klopp has insisted Liverpool’s troubles this season are not down to a seven-year glitch, despite him failing to make it to an eighth season in his previous two jobs. This weekend marks the anniversary of the German’s appointment as the successor to Brendan Rodgers in 2015. Klopp left Mainz and Borussia Dortmund after seven seasons, with his last campaign at Dortmund particularly painful: the club were in the relegation zone at Christmas before eventually bouncing back to finish seventh.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Fabinho Sees Arsenal Match As Opportunity

On Sunday, Liverpool head down to London to take on the current league leaders Arsenal. The Reds are not in a good moment, suffering of their worst starts to a season in years. The difficulties start with several key injuries, but that is not the whole story. The team looks lost on the pitch at times, frequently conceding the first goal in games and lacking their usual cutting edge in front of goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich: Dortmund come from 2-0 down in thriller

Borussia Dortmund came from 2-0 down to draw with Bayern Munich and stop their rivals going top of the Bundesliga in a thrilling match at Signal Iduna Park. Anthony Modeste headed in a 94th-minute leveller after Bayern's Kingsley Coman had been shown a red card earlier in stoppage time. Youssoufa...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Lampard identifies where Iwobi can do more

Few players in the entire Premier League have had as remarkable a turnaround in 2022 as Alex Iwobi. Ever since Frank Lampard joined Everton right at the end of the January transfer window, the Nigerian international has been excellent wherever the manager has placed him on the pitch. It’s not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
