How Mets’ Buck Showalter Addressed Joe Musgrove’s Ear Check
The New York Mets endured playoff elimination in a win-or-go-home Game 3 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday. Mets manager Buck Showalter, skeptical of the nearly spotless pitching performance from Padres starter Joe Musgrove, elected to request a substance check on the 29-year-old veteran. However, this was no regular substance check. As expected, Musgrove’s hands and glove were examined. But crew chief umpire Alfonso Marquez wasn’t done there. Per request of Showalter and the Mets dugout, Musgrove’s ears were also checked with Marquez seen rubbing both in efforts of inspection.
Mike Clevinger Left Off Padres Postseason Roster
Mike Clevinger as left off the postseason roster by the San Diego Padres, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports. Clevinger had been dealing with an illness all week, not COVID-19, that forced the Padres to keep him on the sideline for this series. Even if healthy, it was improbable that Clevinger would’ve received a start in this series. If Clevinger has recovered from his illness and the Padres eliminate the Mets on either Saturday or Sunday, Clevinger could be activated for the Divisional round of the playoffs.
Video Of Phillies Celebrating Series Win Might Tick Off Red Sox Fans
The Phillies took a page out of the Red Sox’s playbook as they popped bottles in St. Louis on Saturday night. Philadelphia completed a sweep of the National League Central champion Cardinals with a 2-0 win in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series. The Phillies, who had the second-longest World Series odds among NL teams before the playoffs began, notched a comeback victory over the Cards on Friday and rode a brilliant outing from Aaron Nola on Saturday to avoid a winner-take-all contest at Busch Stadium.
Mariners Troll Blue Jays With Drake Video After Stunning Series Win
The Mariners enjoyed one dance at the expense of the Blue Jays on Saturday night at Rogers Centre. Seattle punched its ticket to the American League divisional round of the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs with a thrilling comeback win over Toronto. The visiting M’s trailed the Jays 8-1 in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series but scored nine runs between the sixth and ninth innings to end the season of the AL’s fourth seed.
Why Yankees Left Aroldis Chapman Off Initial Postseason Roster
The New York Yankees bullpen just got a tad more spotty. Aroldis Chapman, the defacto Yankees closer, was left of New York’s American League Division Series roster for no-showing the team’s Friday workout, per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic. “There was no legitimate reason why he wasn’t here,”...
Yankees GM Responds To Aaron Judge’s Impending Free Agency
The New York Yankees have a major upcoming contract situation to address with power-hitting outfielder Aaron Judge, and general manager Brian Cashman offered his latest. During his seventh big league run, Judge most notably broke the American League home run record. On Oct. 4 against the Texas Rangers, the right-handed slugger topped former Yankee Roger Maris’ previously set record, by connecting on his 62nd homer this season.
Six Enticing MLB Division Series Props Worth Considering
The Major League Baseball Division Series begin Tuesday, and there are plenty of interesting wagers as the field draws down to eight. The Philadelphia Phillies, Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres took care of business in the wild card round, and they will take on the Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively, in what should be interesting matchups.
Yankees Unsure if DJ LeMahieu Will Be on ALDS Roster
The New York Yankees are unsure if infielder DJ LeMahieu (toe) will be on the ALDS roster, per MLB reporter Bryan Hoch. LeMahieu continues to battle a toe injury that has kept him in and out of the lineup for the past month. Based on Hoch’s quote from manager Aaron Boone, it seems LeMahieu is genuinely questionable for the series. On Tuesday night, the Yankees begin the quest for their first World Series since 2009 against the Cleveland Guardians.
Padres’ Joe Musgrove’s Ears Checked Per Request From Mets
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove underwent a bizarre mid-game substance check from the umpires, per request from New York Mets manager Buck Showalter during Sunday’s series-deciding Game 3 contest at Citi Field. Musgrove, who made 30 starts in his second campaign with the Padres this season, was...
Phillies Sign Manager Rob Thomson to 2-Year Deal
In the wake of their NL Wild Card Series victory over the favored St. Louis Cardinals, the Philadelphia Phillies are rewarding manager Rob Thomson with a two-year contract extension. Replacing former manager Joe Girardi, who was fired in June, Thomson guided the Phillies to a 65-46 record and a spot...
Phillies Vs. Cardinals Live Stream: Watch MLB Wild Card Game 2 Online
The Philadelphia Phillies are one win away from punching their ticket to the National League Division Series. On Friday in Game 1 of the NL wild-card series, the Phillies played catch up in the ninth inning, trailing 2-0 against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, and ultimately taking home a 6-3 victory.
Braves Sign SP Spencer Strider to 6-Year, $75 Million Deal
According to MLB.com, the Atlanta Braves have signed star rookie pitcher Spencer Strider to a six-year, $75 million contract extension. The deal keeps Strider in a Braves uniform through the 2028 campaign, with a $22 million club option for 2029. The 23-year-old authored one of the most impressive debut seasons...
NL Divisional Series Preview: Padres vs. Dodgers
The top team in MLB is set to kick off their postseason in the divisional round, with the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the San Diego Padres.San Diego Padres (+182) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-220) After a surprise upset over the New York Mets in the Wild Card round, the...
Mariners Stun Blue Jays With Epic Comeback To Advance In MLB Playoffs
The Seattle Mariners waited 21 years to get back to the postseason and they made quick work of the Toronto Blue Jays thanks to an epic comeback victory in Game 2 on Saturday. Trailing by seven runs entering the sixth inning, the Mariners staged a sensational rally to come from behind to take down the Blue Jays, 10-9, at Rogers Centre. With the victory, the Mariners advance to the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros.
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley Left Game 1 Early vs. Phillies
Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals will undergo an MRI, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Helsley is the closer for the Cardinals, but he was shelled for four runs, one hit, two walks, and hit a batter in one inning as the Cardinals gave up six runs in the ninth to lose Game 1 of their playoff series 6-3. What may concern St. Louis is that Helsley could only throw 15 of his 33 pitches for strikes.
Cardinals Player Goes Scorched Earth On Reporters In Defense Of Kicker
Matt Ammendola had a chance to be a hero in his Cardinals debut, but the third-year kicker wasn’t able to come through in the clutch. Ammendola, who signed to Arizona’s practice squad last Tuesday and joined the team’s 53-man roster Saturday, was put in a high-pressure spot in his first game with Arizona. As the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles held a three-point lead at State Farm Stadium with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Ammendola was called on to attempt a 43-yard field goal that likely would have ensured overtime had the 25-year-old converted. Unfortunately for Kyler Murray and company, Ammendola pushed it right and Arizona dropped to 2-3 on the season in the process.
Will Chris Wagner Make Bruins Roster Out Of Training Camp?
Chris Wagner probably came into Bruins training camp with a chip on his shoulder after playing the majority of last year in Providence. And he’s giving Jim Montgomery every reason to remain in Boston after camp. Wagner was a cap causality in 2021-22. The forward played in the Bruins’...
