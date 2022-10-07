Matt Ammendola had a chance to be a hero in his Cardinals debut, but the third-year kicker wasn’t able to come through in the clutch. Ammendola, who signed to Arizona’s practice squad last Tuesday and joined the team’s 53-man roster Saturday, was put in a high-pressure spot in his first game with Arizona. As the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles held a three-point lead at State Farm Stadium with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Ammendola was called on to attempt a 43-yard field goal that likely would have ensured overtime had the 25-year-old converted. Unfortunately for Kyler Murray and company, Ammendola pushed it right and Arizona dropped to 2-3 on the season in the process.

