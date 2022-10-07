Read full article on original website
jtv.tv
Monday, October 10, 2022
All new Monday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Claudina Kestner, Manager, Jackson Candy & Fudge Factory. Matt Howe, Howe Equipment. Wesley Whitman, Grand River Brewery. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Monday on The Bart Hawley Show: Elmer Hitt, Director of Police...
WILX-TV
Drive-thru mobile food distribution is available for Lansing residents
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drive-thru mobile food distribution is available for Lansing residents. The mobile food pantry distributes free, fresh, and non-perishable food items to residents on the 3rd Saturday of each month,. City of Lansing residents in need of food, on a fixed income, or who have recently lost...
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
Lansing to convert downtown into Block Aid Street Party
The heart of Lansing is set to transform into a Block Aid Street Party, Thursday evening.
WILX-TV
Former Lansing firefighter wins lawsuit against city
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A former Lansing firefighter won a federal against the city. Michael Lynn, Jr. filed the lawsuit in 2019. In it, he accused the city of Lansing of retaliating against him for reporting racism in the fire department. He claimed that retaliation also created a hostile work...
Charlotte Police will no longer be first on the scene for Eaton Township
The Charlotte Police department will no longer be the first to respond to calls and it's due to several changes at the county and local level.
WILX-TV
Michigan cyclists ride 100 miles to Hell and back
WATERLOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One hundred miles was the length bike riders across Michigan took on Saturday. Bicyclists across Mid-Michigan rode to Hell and back, literally. People who attended the “Rode to Hell” event had the choice to ride their bikes on gravel roads from Grass Lake to Hell, Michigan, and back.
lansingcitypulse.com
From the motorcycle to the stage
Five years ago, Rose Jangmi Cooper was doing her thing when she heard the dramatic call of the theater muses. She’d been known in the Lansing area for years as the woman who rode around on a motorcycle singing (in tune) at the top of her lungs. It was her enjoyment, and she didn’t care what anyone else thought.
What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?
Voting is now open! Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice?. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by voting for your favorite below. For the sake of this poll, we are voting for pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties only.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Pancakes as big as dinner plates await at Blue Moon Café
JACKSON, MI – Blue Moon Café is the place in Jackson to grab some great comfort food for breakfast and lunch. It started with owner Janine Salievski who grew up in the Brooklyn area with her parents, who owned Julie’s Bar and Grill, in Jackson. She moved to Florida in 1986 where she opened her first restaurant to continue cooking like she did with her parents.
WTOL-TV
Boil advisory for Toledo residents
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Utilities has issued a boil advisory for 86 Toledo residencies. The boil advisory goes into effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, and will expire on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. The advisory will affect the following areas of point place:. 308th...
Hastings man out $20k after contractor never finishes work
The contractor, Kyle Ziegler, has not responded to FOX17’s requests for an interview, but allegedly called the homeowner, Jeremy Teeple, after we reached out this week.
Here’s What They Want to Do with Lansing’s Old Sears Building
What's now a large abandoned building and acreage on the Lansing/East Lansing line could ultimately become the site of bustling activity once again. A local developer has unveiled plans to completely reinvigorate the area around the former Sears building off E. Michigan Avenue in Lansing. Gillespie Group is calling the...
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?
Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
jtv.tv
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard October 8, 2022
Carson City-Crystal 45, Leslie 29: Jayden Colby threw for nearly 200 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score for Leslie (1-6). Max Fourman caught four passes for 49 yards and two touchdowns for the Blackhawks. Mason Tow finished with seven tackles for Leslie. The Blackhawks will travel to Eaton Rapids next Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Lansing police officers allowed to grow a beard, but it comes with a price
You've probably heard of the popular annual movement 'No Shave November,' which aims to raise awareness for men's cancer.
13 people hospitalized in van crash near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A crash near Jackson hospitalized 13 people early Sunday, as one of the vehicles was a van holding 10 people, officials said. Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:15 a.m., Oct. 9 to Lee and South Portage roads in Leoni Township east of Jackson, said Mike Jester, director of Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
jtv.tv
Jackson News Briefs October 7, 2022
Governor Names Monique Zantop to Michigan Parents’ Council. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monique Zantop, of Jackson, has been named to the Michigan Parents’ Council, an advisory group the governor established to more formally bring parents into the education budget process for the first time in Michigan history. The council will build on Governor Whitmer’s inclusion of the parent perspective in the most recent education budget she signed for the current 2022-2023 school year. The council represents parents from across Michigan, as well as parents of students with a variety of educational needs. The council will convene a series of regional parent roundtables to gather input.
Lansing police looking for missing teen
Police are looking for 17-year-old Deonta Williams.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
