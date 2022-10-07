ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

New Public Health Director named for Corpus Christi, Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fauzia Khan has been named the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Department's new director of health. Khan replaces Annette Rodriguez, who was one of the public faces during the city and county's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. City of Corpus Christi Asst. City Manager Steve Viera had been guiding the office since March.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Alcorta's ensures that ballet folklórico lives on in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every dance has a story behind it, and every story has its roots. Alcorta’s Compañía de Danza Folklórica’s story begins 25 years ago. "So, our story begins with my mother, Cynthia Alcorta, she started a ballet folklórico program at Roy Miller High School, and from there, it moved into a large-scale project,” said Alcorta’s artistic director Samuel Alcorta. “We had many dancers from leading that school folklórico program and (they didn’t) have anywhere for them to dance after they graduated from high school, so there was a need in the community for some sort of outlet for Mexican folk dance."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

186 female anglers compete at CCA's 'Babes on Baffin' Tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of teams united for a fishing tournament that not only was filled with friendly competition but was full of women empowerment. Tournament Director for CCA 'Babes on Baffin', Kimberly Prowse spoke with 3NEWS and said, this year's tournament is catch photo release, which is a part of the Coastal Conservation Association's mission to protect and conserve resources.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
South Bend, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Bend, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Texas A M University#Texas Governor#Coastal Bend#Texas Parks#Wildlife Commission#Hri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
KIII 3News

Are you turtley enough for the turtle club? Head to the first ever Sea Turtle Festival this weekend!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling all turtle lovers! There is a festival just for you this weekend and it's being put on to support wildlife rehabilitation efforts. The Texas Sealife Center, which began in 2010 as a group of volunteers rescuing wildlife in South Texas, rehabilitates birds and sealife and educates the community on efforts to save the wildlife population. They have grown from a small building into a hospital, education center and nature trail.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy