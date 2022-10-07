Read full article on original website
Related
New Public Health Director named for Corpus Christi, Nueces County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fauzia Khan has been named the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Department's new director of health. Khan replaces Annette Rodriguez, who was one of the public faces during the city and county's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. City of Corpus Christi Asst. City Manager Steve Viera had been guiding the office since March.
Alcorta's ensures that ballet folklórico lives on in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every dance has a story behind it, and every story has its roots. Alcorta’s Compañía de Danza Folklórica’s story begins 25 years ago. "So, our story begins with my mother, Cynthia Alcorta, she started a ballet folklórico program at Roy Miller High School, and from there, it moved into a large-scale project,” said Alcorta’s artistic director Samuel Alcorta. “We had many dancers from leading that school folklórico program and (they didn’t) have anywhere for them to dance after they graduated from high school, so there was a need in the community for some sort of outlet for Mexican folk dance."
City looks to rejuvenate Labonte, Cole parks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi now has a vision of what it would like both Cole and Labonte parks to eventually be. Cole and Labonte are two of the city's 185 parks; both need polishing, and that's what the city would like to see happen.
186 female anglers compete at CCA's 'Babes on Baffin' Tournament
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of teams united for a fishing tournament that not only was filled with friendly competition but was full of women empowerment. Tournament Director for CCA 'Babes on Baffin', Kimberly Prowse spoke with 3NEWS and said, this year's tournament is catch photo release, which is a part of the Coastal Conservation Association's mission to protect and conserve resources.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Halloween characters placed for victims at Nueces County Memorial Garden
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Memorial Garden victims received a very special honor as Halloween characters were put up by the founder of the garden, Fallon Wood. Wood's daughter, Breanna wood was tragically killed back in 2017. After dealing with such devastation, Wood immediately knew she wanted...
Port of Corpus Christi donates $100,000 to Buc Days Commission Leadership Program
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Next year's Buc Days is still months away – but the Buccaneer Commission celebrated a big win today. Today, they held the annual appreciation party for the volunteers and sponsors that make Buc Days happen every year. There, the Port of Corpus Christi gave...
'My pleasure': Flour Bluff Chick-fil-A now hiring
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff's first Chick-fil-A location is now hiring!. The beloved fast food restaurant is being built on the corner of S. Padre Island Dr. and Flour Bluff Dr. and is expected to be open this fall, but an official opening date has not been set.
After being pushed back for two years: LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade is back
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The pride parade was back in action after being pushed back for nearly two years due to the COVID pandemic. The mission of the parade is to honor the LGBTGIA+ community. The fun started downtown Corpus Christi by the Art Center and stretched to the American Bank Center, where a block party followed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Visit the only haunted house on a ship in Texas: Haunting on the Blue Ghost opens Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 24 more days until Halloween and things are getting spooky on Corpus Christi Bay. If you're looking for thrills and chills, why not visit the largest haunted house on a ship in Texas? Actually, it's the only haunted house on a ship in Texas. Haunting on the Blue Ghost, a spooky experience aboard USS Lexington, opens tonight.
Local woman on the road to recovery following a dog attack
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman was viscously attacked by a dog. The terrifying moment happened on Carver Dr near Tarlton St. A couple of good Samaritans found the woman bleeding out and were able to get her immediate medical attention. The woman's son said his mother...
Corpus Christi gas prices rise by 22 cents in one week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You may have noticed your dollar isn't stretching as far as it used to when you fill up. Average gas prices in Corpus Christi have risen 22 cents-per-gallon in the last week, 17 cents-per-gallon in the last month and 30 cents-per-gallon in the last year.
Anybody missing a leg? Fake leg washes ashore at Mission-Aransas Reserve
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's official: Spooky Season has come to the Gulf Coast. Today, the Mission-Aransas Reserve posted a series of photos detailing the latest objects to wash ashore on the beach, one of which was a freaky, fake leg wrapped in a tattered pant leg. The leg...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Corpus Christi attorney weighs in on President's pardon for federal possession of marijuana convictions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local lawyer is breaking down President Biden's landmark announcement that he will pardon thousands of people with federal simple possession of marijuana convictions and what it means for people here at home. The move is part of the president's plan for federal marijuana reform.
City of Corpus Christi gets desal water rights permit from TCEQ
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is getting closer to a seawater desalination plant on the Inner Harbor after Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Commissioners' unanimously approved their water rights permit Wednesday in Austin. This is the first water rights permit in the state of...
Grace United Methodist Church invites local vendors to sell at upcoming festival
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Grace United Methodist Church in Calallen invited local vendors to sell at their fall festival. The church is not charging vendors to participate since It's all part of their 'Giving Back' mission. This is something the church have always done for their fall festival...
Tejano Heritage Awards honor 3NEWS alumni Lilly Flores (Vela) Janecek
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS was able to reconnect with a familiar face as she was one of four recipients for the Tejano Heritage Awards out of Texas A&M University-Kingsville. Lilly Flores (Vela) Janecek has long been hailed as a 3NEWS legend. Her reporting and eventual anchoring graced the...
Are you turtley enough for the turtle club? Head to the first ever Sea Turtle Festival this weekend!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling all turtle lovers! There is a festival just for you this weekend and it's being put on to support wildlife rehabilitation efforts. The Texas Sealife Center, which began in 2010 as a group of volunteers rescuing wildlife in South Texas, rehabilitates birds and sealife and educates the community on efforts to save the wildlife population. They have grown from a small building into a hospital, education center and nature trail.
Positively Pink: A terminal diagnosis is not keeping one Coastal Bend woman from living
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We continue our Positively Pink: Survivor series with a true go-getter defying the odds of her breast cancer diagnosis while helping others. Amanda Medina hopes her experiences guide others on a similar path... but has one big wish. If you are looking for someone full...
John Henry Ramirez pronounced dead at 6:48 p.m. after lethal injection
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — John Henry Ramirez, the man accused of killing a Corpus Christi store clerk in 2004, was put to death Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. He was pronounced dead at 6:41 p.m. Before he died, he issued a statement. "I just want to say to...
'Lucky to be alive': Lumber goes through back window of truck on Texas highway, Final Destination style
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Those of you who have seen Final Destination may think this image looks familiar: a truck hauling lumber when the lumber comes loose and goes through a window. This actually happened Thursday on U.S. Highway 77 as officers with the Nueces County District Attorney's Criminal...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0