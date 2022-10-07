ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Former bus driver rises through the ranks to become sole MARTA CEO finalist

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iBjiw_0iPMNw4B00

ATLANTA — A man who started his career as a bus driver has now made his way all the way to the top.

The MARTA Board of Directors has named Collie Greenwood, the current Deputy General Manager of Operations for MARTA, as their sole finalist for the next General Manager and CEO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Over a 30-year career, Greenwood has served as the Chief Service Officer for the Toronto Transit Commission, which is the third largest transit system in North America. He joined MARTA in 2019 as the Chief of Bus Operations and Urban Planning. In 2021, he was named the Deputy General Manager of Operations.

In his current position, Greenwood oversees al bus and rail operations and spearheads projects to improve customer experience, including the largest in MARTA history: purchasing new railcars and adding electric buses.

He has been serving as interim General Manager and CEO since January.

“Since arriving at MARTA, Collie has shown a tremendous knowledge of transit and capacity for leadership and innovation, while always keeping the customer front and center,” said MARTA Board Chair Rita Scott. “His rapid promotion to second-in-command demonstrated his ability to do the job well, and his steady, skilled leadership this year has further demonstrated that he is the best person to lead us as we navigate a post-pandemic world and embark on an historic enhancement and expansion program.”

State law requires a 14-day waiting period until the Board of Directors can vote to officially offer Greenwood the job.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

MARTA wants to turn Midtown Arts Center station in live-work-play hub The transit authority issued a request for proposals to find a developer to transform the train and bus terminal into a dense, mixed-use community.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Traffic
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
atlantafi.com

Atlanta-Based Krystal Enlists Brittany Renner To Promote Side Chik Sandwich

Once again, Krystal is partnering with a celebrity influencer to sell its food. The Atlanta-based restaurant recently announced that its creative marketing chief, rapper and businessman 2Chainz, has tapped Brittany Renner to be the face of its “Side Chik Chicken Sandwich.”. “At Krystal, we are here to disrupt the...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marta#Bus Driver#Tv News#Lsb Download#Marta Board Chair
11Alive

Person stabbed at Five Points MARTA station, suspect arrested

ATLANTA — A person was stabbed at a MARTA station on the southwest side of the city, according to MARTA Police Department. It happened on Friday around 1:36 p.m., police said, at the Five Points Station. The department said they found a person on the eastbound train platform that'd...
Automotive Addicts

Radio Host Fly Guy DC and the 2022 Lexus NX: Atlanta Lifestyle Tour

Experienced by Kimatni Rawlins, www.AutomotiveRhythms.com. Welcome to A-Town with cultural influencer and social advocate Fly Guy DC of Streetz 94.5 to explore the various levels of the broadcast specialist’s success. He gave Automotive Rhythms comprehensive insight into his lifestyle of entertainment, music, sports, and fashion while profiling Atlanta landmarks from the cockpit of the all-new, next-level 2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport. Let’s ride.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
atlantahomesmag.com

Summerhill’s Scene

Downtown Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood continues to add commercial and residential offerings. The 80-acre mixed-use project by Carter, in partnership with K. King & Co. and Healey Weatherholtz Properties, is south of Center Parc Stadium and anchored by Georgia State University, which plans to open this fall its multipurpose Convocation Center with an 8,000-seat arena.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Alexander Garvin, 1942-2021, leaves a lasting legacy in Atlanta

By Guest Columnist JIM SCHRODER, project manager for Alex Garvin on The Beltline Emerald Necklace report in 2004. On a warm, sunny day on Sept. 10, 2004, Alex Garvin looked out of the helicopter at a massive granite quarry with the skyline of Midtown Atlanta only a few miles away in the background. Without hesitation, he emphatically explained, “THAT needs to be a park!” After shooting a flurry of photographs with his early-model digital SLR camera, Garvin declared he was going to make it happen.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Four Colombian men sentenced in drug money laundering scheme

ATLANTA — Four men from Colombia have been sentenced for a drug money laundering scheme with more than $1 million involved. Gilberto Lopez-Giraldo, Raul Lopez-Giraldo, Guillermo Escobar, and Alexander Duque-Casanova have been sentenced for participating in a more than $1.4 million drug money laundering conspiracy involving major cities from across the United States to Cali, Colombia.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
193K+
Followers
133K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy