Over 50 people gathered to clean up the Long Wharf waterfront on Saturday, collecting trash that will soon turn to treasure in an environmentally-focused art project. The event was organized by the New Haven Climate Movement, Save the Sound and University of New Haven’s Citizen Opportunities for Accessing Science Training on the Sound (COASTS) project. New York-based artist sTo Len plans to use trash gathered at the event for an exhibition on environmental decay in New Haven waterways called “To Dissolve into the Hydrocommons, One Drop at a Time.” The exhibition will be featured at the University of New Haven’s Seton Gallery.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO