Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
Yale Daily News
Ivy, Schwarzman’s late-night dining option, remains closed
The Ivy, a servery in the basement of the Schwarzman Center, opened last spring to student excitement with promises of late-night eats available when few other campus establishments are open. Nearly halfway into the fall semester, however, the Ivy has yet to reopen for the year. Whether and when it...
Yale Daily News
City disputes FOCUS account of homeless encampment clearing
A homeless encampment at a New Haven-area park was abandoned by its residents — not evacuated by police — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker told the News. His account clashes with that given by leaders of the Yale orientation program FOCUS on New Haven, which cleared the encampment under the supervision of city officials over a month ago.
Eyewitness News
FORECAST: warming trend begins, rain late week
Earlier this morning, the 15th anniversary of the Greater Hartford Walk for Apraxia took place. Two women were attacked in two separate incidents last week. Channel 3 eyewitness news reporter Eliza Kruczynski went to a self-defense class and has tips on what you can do if you are being attacked.
Yale Daily News
New Haveners clean up the coast in partnership with artist sTo Len
Over 50 people gathered to clean up the Long Wharf waterfront on Saturday, collecting trash that will soon turn to treasure in an environmentally-focused art project. The event was organized by the New Haven Climate Movement, Save the Sound and University of New Haven’s Citizen Opportunities for Accessing Science Training on the Sound (COASTS) project. New York-based artist sTo Len plans to use trash gathered at the event for an exhibition on environmental decay in New Haven waterways called “To Dissolve into the Hydrocommons, One Drop at a Time.” The exhibition will be featured at the University of New Haven’s Seton Gallery.
Yale Daily News
Inaugural award celebrates faculty entrepreneurs
More and more Yale faculty are dipping their toes in the world of entrepreneurship. Yale Ventures, a University initiative launched earlier this year to promote entrepreneurship, celebrated the recipients of its inaugural Faculty Innovation Awards at the Greenberg Center on Monday. The award honors faculty members who have launched a new startup and raised at least $1 million in investment capital within the past year.
Journal Inquirer
Report shows where prison gerrymandering in CT hurt the most
A government agent once described the area around Clay Arsenal in the 1930s as a slum “now mainly occupied by Negros.” The predominantly Black Hartford neighborhood sloped toward the river, subject to floods. The community was congested. Agriculture was scattered. It was considered a “Hazardous” place for mortgage lenders to invest their money, the worst grade possible for any locality.
Amid Shortage, Teachers Cite Disrespect
As the city’s public school district struggles to fill classrooms with permanent teachers, veteran local educators spoke out about feeling disrespected and underappreciated six weeks into a school year increasingly defined by a teacher shortage. Those two New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) educators are Kirsten Hopes-McFadden, an eighth-grade social...
Haunting at the Ridge debuts at Powder Ridge Mountain Park
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Halloween attraction that started 30 years ago is making its debut at Powder Ridge Mountain Park in Middlefield. The Haunting at the Ridge is a unique haunted attraction because it starts with a suspenseful 10-minute ski lift to the top of the mountain. Graveyard Productions put on the attraction. It has […]
East Haven Italian-American Parade brings community together
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Folks from all over the area gathered in East Haven for the 2022 Greater New Haven Italian-American Heritage Parade on Sunday. People who attended told News 8 it was good to get the community together again. “The things that they do here are just family-oriented, different holidays, different things, especially […]
Disabled Air Force veteran in Bridgeport on brink of homelessness
The Bridgeport community is rallying around an Air Force veteran who is on the verge of being homeless.
New Haven boy to be honored by state lawmakers for charity efforts in Bridgeport
State and local lawmakers say they plan to recognize Ashton Jefferson, a fifth grader at Betsy Ross Middle School, for an effort he started last year for people in need.
Bridgeport church program sees 40% increase in homelessness over past 6 months
The head of a Bridgeport church that has a program designed to help people facing homelessness says the number of clients he's seeing is on the rise.
Eyewitness News
Multiple fights lead to early dismissal at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven dismissed students early Friday because of fights. School officials told Eyewitness News multiple fights led to a lockdown. The school then closed early for the day. No other details are available. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend in October and Halloween is getting closer and closer!. There are many events taking place this weekend, including fairs and festivals, and even a marathon. This weekend will also see several events celebrating Indigenous culture. Click here here to see a list.
ftnnews.com
Cambria Hotels Opens Second Property in Connecticut
The Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor is the new four-story, 108-room hotel of Cambria Hotels. The opening marks the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles...
Eyewitness News
Abbott’s to close up shop for the season
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Seasonal favorites continue to close up for the season. Abbott’s Lobster in the Rough in New London, a summer staple for lobster rolls, announced on social media that Monday would be its last day. “Stop by and grab your favorite lobster rolls before its...
NBC Connecticut
Fire Knocked Down at Rocky Hill Nursing Home
Firefighters knocked down a fire at a nursing home in Rocky Hill over the weekend. Crews were called to the Maple View Manor nursing home on Maple Street around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday after getting a report of an activated fire alarm. When crews arrived, they said they found smoke...
NBC Connecticut
Homes Needed for All Dogs at Middlebury Animal Rescue Within the Month
An animal rescue in Middlebury needs to find homes for all of its dogs within a month because it is closing for a while and the rescue is putting out an emergency call for help. The Brass City Rescue Alliance will be closing until Spring due to medical circumstances. “We...
Register Citizen
Middletown counters downtown drug activity with recovery services, positive activities
MIDDLETOWN — The small park at the corner of Main and Ferry streets downtown recently reopened as part of partnership between police and St. Vincent de Paul Middletown to provide a pleasant space for people to congregate and engage in positive activities off the main road. Several downtown merchants,...
She’s Going The Extra YARD For City’s Youth
Coogan Pavilion is a wide-open space. And now it’s a community space: Depending on what time you enter it, you might stumble into a line-dancing class. Or a yoga class. Or a ceramics session. Or painting. A different nonprofit group runs each of those activities. The landlord is the...
