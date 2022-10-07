Read full article on original website
October 9, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Seeking volunteers with basic computer skills to assist Day Center Guests one-on-one with online applications for benefits, employment searches, housing searches, and locating local services at Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering. Shifts available 1-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Adults only. Contact Maria Shior, 484-602-5505, mshior@bes-inc.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000Tz4voEAB. Community Bike Works needs...
TEACHING ARTIST AND MUSIC THERAPIST BEGINS INTERNSHIP
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— ArtsQuest is thrilled to announce that Teaching Artist and Board- Certified Music Therapist Hilari Stahler will soon begin a year-long internship at The Banana Factory as part of her Expressive Arts Therapy program with Lesley University. Hilari‘s fundamental belief that all individuals are unique, essential and worthy...
Annual Centenarian Luncheon
On October 6th the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Board held their Centenarian Luncheon at the Green Pond Country Club. Thirty-one Northampton County residents, ages 100 to 107, attended with their guests, enjoying lunch and entertainment by the Lehigh Valley Sweet Adelines. State Representatives Steve Samuelson, Ann Flood, Zach Mako, Joe Emrick and State Senators Lisa Boscola and Mario Scavello and County Executive Lamont McClure distributed certificates and proclamations to all of the Centenarians in attendance.
Northampton County – Awards for Outstanding County Residents
Northampton County held its third annual festival on Saturday, October 8th at Louise Moore Park. Lamont McClure recognized a number of municipal employees, first responders and residents for the positive impact they have on their communities and the County. “Northampton County is privileged to have so many outstanding youth, employees...
