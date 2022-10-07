On October 6th the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Board held their Centenarian Luncheon at the Green Pond Country Club. Thirty-one Northampton County residents, ages 100 to 107, attended with their guests, enjoying lunch and entertainment by the Lehigh Valley Sweet Adelines. State Representatives Steve Samuelson, Ann Flood, Zach Mako, Joe Emrick and State Senators Lisa Boscola and Mario Scavello and County Executive Lamont McClure distributed certificates and proclamations to all of the Centenarians in attendance.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO