ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Wild video shows woman driving on Orange County freeway with 3 wheels, sparks flying

By Josh DuBose, Chris Wolfe
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GhNOq_0iPMLVMG00

A motorist on the 405 Freeway in Orange County was captured on video driving her vehicle with the hatchback completely open and a missing passenger-side front tire.

“Rather dangerous situation happening here on the 405, tailgate open. There’s no tailgate party going on in sight,” Instagram user Chad Towersey, who captured the video, can be heard saying.

Sparks are seen flying off the passenger-side rim as the woman drives down the roadway, seemingly unaware of the situation.

The vehicle also looked like it had recently been in an accident.

Star-studded Padres and Mets square off in wild-card round

Towersey and another driver moved in front of the woman and were able to slow her down and direct her off the freeway.

When the woman finally came to a stop and was confronted by Towersey and the other driver, she appeared disoriented and maintained that nothing was wrong.

“You’re on drugs right now. You’re on painkillers,” Towersey can be heard saying to the woman, who denied that she was.

“I am not. Oh my God, absolutely not,” she can be seen saying.

According to Towersey, the woman had no idea what was going, nor how many people she was putting at risk.

In an emailed statement to KTLA, the Irvine Police Department said it is aware of the online videos and indicated the woman has not been arrested, but the matter remains under investigation.

Blowing dust advisory issued for San Diego County deserts

The vehicle involved has been impounded as part of the investigation.

“Alleged medical conditions can complicate driving under the influence investigations and are a consideration in this case,” the statement read. “IPD is conducting a thorough investigation into this matter which will be forwarded to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.”

As for Towersey, he told KTLA that another man had tried to help the woman put a spare tire on the car earlier in the day, but that she took off while her vehicle was up on a jack.

He added that he has no ill will toward the woman and wishes the best for her, though he certainly hopes that Irvine Police continue to investigate and take appropriate action.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 9

Guest
3d ago

I don’t buy her story her saying she is not on anything. How can you not know your back rear door is open and hearing all the screeching sound from a no tire to the front of her car.

Reply
4
Related
2urbangirls.com

Body of Orange County man recovered from Lake Havasu

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The body of a Garden Grove man was recovered from Lake Havasu, Arizona Sunday after he had jumped from a boat to go swimming. The Mojave County sheriff’s office released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the body of 47-year-old Michael Phan was found in approximately 32 feet of water.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Orange County, CA
Accidents
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Wild video: Burnouts, a ring of fire, man sideswiped at raucous street takeovers in Orange County

At least one man was struck by a car at a riotous street takeover – one of three that took over intersections in Orange County overnight.Illegal sideshows are taking place on public streets more often in recent months, and appear to be getting more dangerous. At least three took place in Anaheim, Buena Park, and Cerritos between Thursday night and Friday morning. One of the sideshows happened at Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard in Buena Park just before midnight. Video shows a silver vehicle with passengers hanging out its rear windows doing donuts in an intersection and sideswiping a...
californiaexaminer.net

Missing California Guy Abducted In Broad Daylight

According to news outlets and authorities, a guy from California was abducted on Saturday during daytime hours, and he has not been seen since. On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) received a report that two male suspects had gotten out of a silver 2008 Infiniti G-35 on Michillinda Avenue, close to Colorado Boulevard in the Pasadena region.
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters engage Third Alarm fire in Arcadia

Firefighters were engaged with a Third Alarm in Arcadia late Saturday evening. The fire was first reported at around 9:55 p.m. on 1st Avenue and Santa Clara Street at a commercial building. Large plumes of smoke and flames could be seen escaping from the roof of the structure. The cause of the fire was not known. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
ARCADIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Accident#Mets#Ktla
Canyon News

Body Found In U-Haul Truck Parked In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, October 5, a man was found fatally shot inside of a U-haul truck on the 5900 block of Carlos Avenue, near Hollywood Boulevard and the 101 Freeway just after 11:00 p.m. Police responded to the scene after reports were made. When they arrived they found the body...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Drivers Circle Ring of Fire in Anaheim Street Takeover

One person was struck by a car and spectators watched drivers power-slide around a ring of fire Thursday in Anaheim on a night of multiple street takeovers in Orange County. Video showed a spectator fall to the ground before he was struck by a car late Thursday night at the intersection of South Sunkist Street and Cerritos Avenue. It was not immediately clear whether he was injured.
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

Video shows man struck by car during street takeover in Buena Park (Warning)

A man was struck by a car that was doing donuts at a street takeover in Buena Park late Thursday night. Video captured the incident, which occurred around 11:30 p.m., as spectators gathered around the intersection of Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard. The video shows a man trip and fall as a car heads […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally wounded during fight in LA area

LOS ANGELES – A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Long Beach police respond to multiple home burglaries within hours

Authorities responded to three home burglaries in Long Beach in less than two hours on Friday night. Long Beach police say the burglaries all happened within the same area and the suspects remain at large. The first incident occurred at 8:20 p.m. at the 5500 block of El Jardin Street. The victim told police she […]
LONG BEACH, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy