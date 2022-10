ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Just when you thought it couldn’t get worse for the Broncos, they lose their long snapper. Per a source, Jacob Bobenmoyer, the Broncos’ long snapper the past three seasons, will miss extended time because of a hand/wrist injury suffered Thursday night in the team’s 12-9 overtime loss to Indianapolis. According to multiple sources in the special teams community, the Broncos have been calling around to check in on available long snappers. The team is expected to sign a new long snapper following the league’s play Sunday and Monday.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO