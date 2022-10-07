ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. “Minnesota has...
HALF MOON BAY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy