ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fremont Street Experience security increased after Strip stabbing

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MLQM8_0iPMK4kV00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hours after a man stabbed and killed two people and injured six others, the city of Las Vegas said it will increase security on the popular Fremont Street Experience (FSE).

8 stabbed, 2 dead in attack on Las Vegas Strip

In a Tweet from the city, it wrote, “In an abundance of caution after today’s tragic incident on the Strip, our deputy city marshals will step up enforcement to ensure that the Fremont Street Experience is a safe environment for all.”

In July of this year, the FSE added metal detectors at the main entry points and added new curfews on the weekend. This came after a series of shootings and fights on the FSE.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 5

kaarenwills
3d ago

While the crime on the strip was horrifying and all residents in Vegas understand that everyone needs reassurance that everything is being done to keep the tourists safe, we locals feel ignored to a certain extent. There was a homicide committed earlier yesterday in a large senior citizen community (365 apts) with a lot of police action, but no information regarding who, what, etc. The strip killings and attack yesterday took up news, we all understood that, but we seniors still have no info about what happened here. Very scary to have a murder a few feet from your door and no explanation from anyone, PD, news, management.

Reply(2)
2
Related
The Associated Press

Suspect in Las Vegas stabbings solicited work 2 days before

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The suspect in a stabbing rampage on the Las Vegas Strip that left two people dead and six injured was in Los Angeles soliciting employment from strangers two days before the attack, according to a California TV station. In a video taken Tuesday by photographer Jorge Lopez for NBCLA sister station Telemundo 52, a man who identified himself as Yoni Barrios approached Lopez outside Los Angeles City Hall and asked for help, saying he had lost his home and everything he had. “He kept telling me, ‘I just want an opportunity, I just want to start from scratch,’” said Lopez, who was in downtown Los Angeles on assignment at the time. The TV station said Lopez didn’t realize the significance of the video until Barrios’ arrest Thursday in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8 News Now

Las Vegas visitor hits $717K jackpot at Fremont Casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman visiting Las Vegas from Hawaii won over $717,000 in a jackpot at Fremont Hotel and Casino on Friday, Oct. 7. The guest, who asked to remain anonymous, placed a $15 wager on a slot machine and unlocked a grand progressive jackpot of $717,738.88 on her first spin. Last month, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: 3 hospitalized after car drives into business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a crash following reports of a vehicle driving into a business near the southwest valley. Officers responded to the scene at 8090 Durango Drive near Windmill Lane just before 2 p.m. Three people were hurt and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Strip#The Strip#Violent Crime#Fse#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Curfews
NewsBreak
Sports
8 News Now

NDOT announces new hours for Las Vegas HOV lanes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — HOV hours of operation will be reduced from 24/7 operation as part of a pilot program. Modified HOV hours will change from 24/7 to 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. operation daily, beginning Monday, Oct. 24, and will be evaluated over 18 months, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. The hours […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

An Exceptional Home at The End of A Cul-de-sac with Unobstructed Mountain Views in Las Vegas Seeks $6.499 Million

The Home in Las Vegas, an entertainer’s dream at the end of a cul-de-sac with unobstructed mountain views boasting large, bright rooms, pocketing doors and windows as well as an abundance of natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 15 Bright Hollow Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy