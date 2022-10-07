Multi-talented rapper and songwriter Lil Dallas was born in Sacramento, CA and raised in Oakpark, where he developed his craft and his love for music kept him from trouble for a while. The dynamics of inner city dilemmas and street life got him hemmed up in the penitentiary for a decade, and once he got out he already set his sights on his next agenda. Informed by his experiences and newfound freedom, Lil Dallas is embarking on a mission to make a positive impact on the coming generation by giving them life lessons through his music. Far from being preachy, he aims to give them his truth in an unfiltered manner.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO