The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Placerville, CA
The Northern California town of Placerville is an amazing place to plan a food getaway. This quaint historical community is known for its wineries, vineyards, and plenty of patio dining when the weather allows. You will find an assortment of restaurants, bistros, food trucks, and more for your dining pleasure.
Aftershock kicks off 2 weekends of music with Golden Sky Country Festival not far away
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is known by many names like “The City of Trees” and “The Farm to Fork Capital,” but over the next couple of weekends, it'll be the City of Festivals. Aftershock is rocking out at Discovery Park for the next four days,...
rosevilletoday.com
Kid’s Holiday Shopping Spree in Roseville for Underprivileged Children seeks 600 Volunteers
Tommy Apostolos Fund to seeks volunteers to accompany underserved children. Roseville, Calif. – Placer County nonprofit Tommy Apostolos Fund (TAF) is seeking about 600 volunteers to accompany nearly 400 local underserved children on a holiday shopping spree for new coats, shoes, and various winter essentials. The organization’s annual signature...
mercedcountytimes.com
Fans brace themselves as Aftershock 2022 gets under way
Aftershock 2022 kicked off Thursday with headliner performances by Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Evanescence, and Stone Temple Pilots along with tens of thousands of rock and heavy metal fans from throughout California and beyond. California’s largest music festival is back in Sacramento for the 10th year, and one year after its...
Where to eat in Sacramento after the Aftershock Festival
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The largest rock and heavy metal festival in the western U.S. continues this weekend as thousands of music lovers fill up Discovery Park. Fans attending Aftershock will be looking forward to headliners including Kiss, My Chemical Romance and Muse. This weekend is also an opportunity for...
Fox40
Roseville Galleria Night Market
Enjoy an evening of family fun on the Promenade at Westfield Galleria at Roseville! Placer County’s premier Night Market event is the place to be on Saturday, October 8th from 6 PM-9 PM. Event activations include:. • Pumpkin Patch from Raley’s and Raley’s ONE Market available for purchase...
riffmagazine.com
Insert Foot: Be nice to Jared James Nichols at Aftershock; he’s had a worse week than you
I was supposed to chat with Jared James Nichols – the terribly talented upstart guitarist who’s making believers out of players like Zakk Wylde and Joe Bonamassa – Saturday night, the night before he plays the last day of the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento. Nichols had to...
What you need to know about the event highlighting Filipino and LGBTQIA+ culture | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Taking over the Laguna Town Hall in Elk Grove, a two-day event celebrating Filipino American history, culture, and experiences. ABC10 spoke with Nikki Abeleda, Sac Filipinx LGBTQIA+ co-founder, about the events and what people could expect. "Essentially, what (people) could expect are like community resources," said...
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County is different
I travel a lot around the country and when people hear that I live in California, I’m instantly stereotyped by their perception of Californians. A question often asked: Do I live in fear of earthquakes? I tell them no. While there have been many devastating earthquakes in the Bay Area and Southern California, it’s not the case here in El Dorado County.
Sacramento Zoo's six-banded armadillo 'Josephine' found safe
Josephine the armadillo was found safe Friday morning only about 192 feet from where she went missing, according to the Sacramento Zoo. "We are happy to report that Josephine is healthy and safely back in the Interpretive Center," the zoo said. Original story Oct. 6, 2022:. The Sacramento Zoo reports...
Family brings ‘a taste of Cuba’ to Sacramento
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Preparing a delicious meal brings a big sense of pride for Hispanics everywhere. Through these dishes, you get a taste of their culture, and a family in Sacramento is sharing their Cuban culture through their restaurant, Sol Cubano. “We want customers to feel like they’re in Cuba, to experience what […]
riffmagazine.com
AFTERSHOCK: KISS lights up ‘Sacra-mental’ on raucous day 2
SACRAMENTO — Discovery Park sizzled both literally and figuratively Friday on the second day of the rock and roll circus that is Aftershock Fest. The heat ruled the day, and with temperatures stretching into the mid-90s, fans sought out shady spots to take in the day’s action or lined water stations to hydrate. It was noticeable to the acts too, with many pointing out the heat. The musical fireworks were also on display with a pair of the most visual bands in hard rock ending the day.
earmilk.com
Lil Dallas reflects upon his life in "Betrayed", featuring Mozzy
Multi-talented rapper and songwriter Lil Dallas was born in Sacramento, CA and raised in Oakpark, where he developed his craft and his love for music kept him from trouble for a while. The dynamics of inner city dilemmas and street life got him hemmed up in the penitentiary for a decade, and once he got out he already set his sights on his next agenda. Informed by his experiences and newfound freedom, Lil Dallas is embarking on a mission to make a positive impact on the coming generation by giving them life lessons through his music. Far from being preachy, he aims to give them his truth in an unfiltered manner.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Lodi (CA)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Lodi, CA?. Lodi is a city situated in San Joaquin county, California. The population of people in Lodi in 2019 was estimated to be 67,568. Lodi is popular for wine production in the state. In 2015, it was...
Las Vegas music festival shooting survivor now helps save lives at Sacramento EMS Communications Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Oct. 1 marked five years since the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting in Las Vegas left 60 people dead. Marissa Wittman relives it every day. "I had counseling early on and that certainly helps, but there aren't many days that I don't think about it," said Wittman.
Stockton community bands together after serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — As the search for a potential serial killer in Stockton intensifies, anxiety is rising in the community. Some neighbors are turning to social media for support and information that might help crack the case. “The first thing that came to my mind was concern and fear...
KCRA.com
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
Fox40
1 dead in 2nd fatal stabbing on Saturday in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said one person died after being stabbed in Sacramento, the second of two fatal stabbings in the city on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said it received a report just before 10 p.m. about a disturbance and that the caller...
Mountain Democrat
Players to help Presley
A Fill the Helmets benefit to support Presley Anderson, part of the Union Mine High School football family, will take place Saturday on Main Street Placerville from 4-7 p.m. In September Presley was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. She is the wife of Union Mine head football coach Kirk Anderson and players and coaches say she is a huge part of the Diamondback football program. The couple has four young children.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Sacramento stabbing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials are investigating a stabbing that had taken place on the 400 block of Broadway around 5:20 pm Saturday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, one man died at the scene and another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Homicide detectives are taking over the investigation, and there is […]
