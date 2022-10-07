Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts DailyParkland, FL
Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to schoolBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
WPTV
Big Taste of Martin County to be held Tuesday night
STUART, Fla. — 'Big Taste of Martin County' will delight foodies with food from 26 Stuart restaurants on Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held in a plane hangar at Atlantic Aviation at Witham Field in Stuart and benefits Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Palm Beach & Martin Counties.
cw34.com
Jupiter Medical Center celebrates volunteer's 100th birthday
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Jupiter Medical Center is celebrating a major milestone, the 100th birthday of one of its volunteers. Frances 'Cis' Rodgers, 100, a thrift shop volunteer has been with the hospital since 2002. With two decades of volunteer experience, she said it has been rewarding in its...
Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
West Palm opens new park for street chess, overflow crowd attends
WEST PALM BEACH — Street chess is alive and well. More than 20 players of varying abilites and ages attended the opening Saturday of Palm Beach County's first chess park at Fern Street and South Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. The day could not have been more appropriate: it was National Chess Day.
cw34.com
Palm Beach County conducting aerial spraying for mosquitoes
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Division of Mosquito Control will be conducting aerial spraying beginning a half hour after sunset on Oct. 10, weather permitting. They are doing this in response to increased mosquito levels and the potential of vector borne disease threats. The...
portfolionews.org
New app for West Palm Beach residents helps solve problems in the city
When West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James stepped into his role, one of the first things he wanted to do was create a customer service organization that would serve the people. Now, that plan is being brought to life by Rajiv Desai, CEO of 3Di systems. “The project is focused...
HOLLYWOOD REPORTER: Nikki Finke Dies In Boca Raton
Famed, Legendary Entertainment Reporter Founded “Deadline” Website. Nikki Finke Greenberg Owned $1.3M Condo On Ocean Drive. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Website “Hollywood Reporter” reported mid-day Sunday that famed entertainment reporter Nikki Finke died today in Boca Raton. BocaNewsNow.com has not independently confirmed the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
gotowncrier.com
DiVosta Homes Opens Models At Windsong Estates Near Wellington
DiVosta, the luxury-home brand offered by PulteGroup, has unveiled three models at Windsong Estates, a new single-family home community located between Wellington and Florida’s Turnpike in central Palm Beach County. Sales have also commenced for a limited inventory of 93 homesites. “Due to the large variety of home designs,...
Food Editor: We say goodbye to a beloved pizza restaurant. Local chefs feed Hurricane Ian survivors.
Arrivederci to one of Palm Beach County’s most iconic pizzerias, one powered by a love story and terrific, creative pizza. (The secret was in the dough, a recipe that remains a secret.) Pizza Girls, the pizzeria, is no more. The Palm Beach Gardens spot closed without much warning last...
Catching the Ocean View: “We want to be where the boaters are”: Major nautical company relocates to South Florida
The Fort Lauderdale downtown skyline has a new nautical icon. West Marine has moved its corporate headquarters from Santa Cruz, California to 1 East Broward Blvd. Its sign is located on the tall glass building on the northeast corner of Andrews Avenue. Initially it will occupy three floors and 50,000 square feet with plans for expansion if needed.
bulletin-news.com
Two Debt Collectors Arrested for Grand Theft in Plantation
Following claims that he pretended to be a partner in a collection agency but retained the money he was contracted to retrieve, a New Hampshire man who was detained and brought back to Broward County was imprisoned on Wednesday. According to court documents, 53-year-old Kenneth Patrick Boland is accused of...
cw34.com
FCC delivering on trash pickups in Port St. Lucie, a welcome sight for residents
PORT ST. LUCIE/ST. LUCIE COUNTY, FL — In Port St. Lucie, trash collection - or rather lack thereof - has been an issue for a long time. But after the city switched haulers, both the city and its residents say things are looking up. Just a few weeks ago,...
Coming soon: New brunch spot headed to Plantation, plus Boca’s Kanpai getting ready to reopen
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Kanpai, Boca Raton Closed more than a year after a fire caused structural damage to the restaurant in July 2021, this Japanese sushi-barbecue mashup registered to Lian He is readying its second act. The restaurant plans to reopen in December with ...
sflcn.com
Florida’s Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Headline Performers Revealed
MIRAMAR – It has been the most asked question in the last few months, “Who is appearing at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival?” Ask no more, the word is out. The producers of the annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival have finally announced the main stage performers scheduled for their 20th-anniversary celebration on Sunday, November 13th at Miramar Regional Park, from 12 pm to 10 pm.
Miami Carnival Festival 2022 Kicks Off Today
The 3-day event is expected to bring 40-thousand spectators to Miami-Dade and Broward.
travelawaits.com
This Cruise Line Is Extending Its Heroes Sail Free Program Indefinitely — What That Means For Military, First Responders, Educators, And Nurses
The cruise line, which is part of the Margaritaville brand created by singer Jimmy Buffett, began inviting first responders on a free 3-day, 2-night cruise from the Port of Palm Beach in Florida to Freeport on Grand Bahama Island as what it called a “much-deserved microvacation” last month. Eligible personnel include both active-duty service members and veterans, police, fire, EMS personnel, and educators who are federal, state, or local government employees.
Anti-Semitic messages spray painted in South Florida community
Deputies are investigating an incident of hate after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti were spray painted in several areas of a South Florida country club.
Bedner’s Farm In Boynton Beach Sued Over Petting Zoo Incident
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County woman visiting Bedner’s Farm off 441 in Boynton Beach is suing the farm — claiming she was the victim of an incident at the petting zoo. According to the suit just filed in Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Buses at 5 Palm Beach County schools checked due to 'unconfirmed and unverified' threat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A possible threat involving a school bus had the School District of Palm Beach County calling police to investigate on Friday. The district called it "an unconfirmed and unverified threat, potentially impacting one of our school buses," in a call to parents. It...
Palm Beach County residents now eligible for FEMA individual assistance
Palm Beach County residents are now eligible for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management agency due to Hurricane Ian, Rep. Lois Frankel announced Saturday morning. The new designation comes after a tornado caused by Hurricane Ian tore through the senior living community of Kings Point near Delray Beach, rendering nearly 60 homes unsafe. Some of those residents had no ...
