Wellington, FL

WPTV

Big Taste of Martin County to be held Tuesday night

STUART, Fla. — 'Big Taste of Martin County' will delight foodies with food from 26 Stuart restaurants on Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held in a plane hangar at Atlantic Aviation at Witham Field in Stuart and benefits Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Palm Beach & Martin Counties.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Jupiter Medical Center celebrates volunteer's 100th birthday

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Jupiter Medical Center is celebrating a major milestone, the 100th birthday of one of its volunteers. Frances 'Cis' Rodgers, 100, a thrift shop volunteer has been with the hospital since 2002. With two decades of volunteer experience, she said it has been rewarding in its...
JUPITER, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Stuart, FL
Society
City
Wellington, FL
City
Stuart, FL
Local
Florida Society
Wellington, FL
Society
cw34.com

Palm Beach County conducting aerial spraying for mosquitoes

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Division of Mosquito Control will be conducting aerial spraying beginning a half hour after sunset on Oct. 10, weather permitting. They are doing this in response to increased mosquito levels and the potential of vector borne disease threats. The...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER: Nikki Finke Dies In Boca Raton

Famed, Legendary Entertainment Reporter Founded “Deadline” Website. Nikki Finke Greenberg Owned $1.3M Condo On Ocean Drive. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Website “Hollywood Reporter” reported mid-day Sunday that famed entertainment reporter Nikki Finke died today in Boca Raton. BocaNewsNow.com has not independently confirmed the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
gotowncrier.com

DiVosta Homes Opens Models At Windsong Estates Near Wellington

DiVosta, the luxury-home brand offered by PulteGroup, has unveiled three models at Windsong Estates, a new single-family home community located between Wellington and Florida’s Turnpike in central Palm Beach County. Sales have also commenced for a limited inventory of 93 homesites. “Due to the large variety of home designs,...
WELLINGTON, FL
#Hurricanes#Charity#Hurricane Ian
NewPelican

Catching the Ocean View: “We want to be where the boaters are”: Major nautical company relocates to South Florida

The Fort Lauderdale downtown skyline has a new nautical icon. West Marine has moved its corporate headquarters from Santa Cruz, California to 1 East Broward Blvd. Its sign is located on the tall glass building on the northeast corner of Andrews Avenue. Initially it will occupy three floors and 50,000 square feet with plans for expansion if needed.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bulletin-news.com

Two Debt Collectors Arrested for Grand Theft in Plantation

Following claims that he pretended to be a partner in a collection agency but retained the money he was contracted to retrieve, a New Hampshire man who was detained and brought back to Broward County was imprisoned on Wednesday. According to court documents, 53-year-old Kenneth Patrick Boland is accused of...
PLANTATION, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: New brunch spot headed to Plantation, plus Boca’s Kanpai getting ready to reopen

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Kanpai, Boca Raton Closed more than a year after a fire caused structural damage to the restaurant in July 2021, this Japanese sushi-barbecue mashup registered to Lian He is readying its second act. The restaurant plans to reopen in December with ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
sflcn.com

Florida’s Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Headline Performers Revealed

MIRAMAR – It has been the most asked question in the last few months, “Who is appearing at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival?” Ask no more, the word is out. The producers of the annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival have finally announced the main stage performers scheduled for their 20th-anniversary celebration on Sunday, November 13th at Miramar Regional Park, from 12 pm to 10 pm.
MIRAMAR, FL
travelawaits.com

This Cruise Line Is Extending Its Heroes Sail Free Program Indefinitely — What That Means For Military, First Responders, Educators, And Nurses

The cruise line, which is part of the Margaritaville brand created by singer Jimmy Buffett, began inviting first responders on a free 3-day, 2-night cruise from the Port of Palm Beach in Florida to Freeport on Grand Bahama Island as what it called a “much-deserved microvacation” last month. Eligible personnel include both active-duty service members and veterans, police, fire, EMS personnel, and educators who are federal, state, or local government employees.
PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Bedner’s Farm In Boynton Beach Sued Over Petting Zoo Incident

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County woman visiting Bedner’s Farm off 441 in Boynton Beach is suing the farm — claiming she was the victim of an incident at the petting zoo. According to the suit just filed in Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Palm Beach County residents now eligible for FEMA individual assistance

Palm Beach County residents are now eligible for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management agency due to Hurricane Ian, Rep. Lois Frankel announced Saturday morning. The new designation comes after a tornado caused by Hurricane Ian tore through the senior living community of Kings Point near Delray Beach, rendering nearly 60 homes unsafe. Some of those residents had no ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

