ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crossroadstoday.com

Box covering Columbus statue sports colors of Italian flag

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A statue of Christopher Columbus in Philadelphia remains hidden by a plywood box while its fate is decided in the courts, but the box has now been painted with the colors of the Italian flag. City officials told the news station KYW that they painted the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy