Toms River, NJ

Shore Sports Network

VOTE for the Week 6 Ocean County Sports Medicine Shore Conference Football Player of the Week

There were some great individual performances in the air, on the ground, on defense, and on special teams in Week 6, and now it’s time to get your vote in for who had the top performance in the Shore this weekend to choose the Ocean County Sports Medicine/Shore Sports Network Player of the Week. The winner will be announced on Thursday right here on ShoreSportsNetwork.com. Voting will end Wednesday at midnight.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Boys Soccer – Colts Neck Cruises to Class B North Championship

COLTS NECK -- Over his two-plus decades as the head boys soccer coach Art Collier has always fancied himself a defense-first coach. It has worked pretty well for him and his team, too. The Cougars have an NJSIAA Group I championship to their credit, trips to the Shore Conference Tournament finals and semifinals 18 years apart, and a multiple division championships while playing in the Class A North and Class B North divisions in the Shore Conference.
COLTS NECK, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Shabazz defats Newark Central

Despite a 37-yard touchdown catch from Ibn Hardin in the fourth quarter, Shabazz came away with a 26-6 win against Newark Central in Newark. Newark Central quarterback Ali Hillman finished 16-for-29 for 174 yards and a touchdown while Hardin had four receptions for 37 yards and a score. Quran McMillan...
NEWARK, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Dominant Rushing Attack Leads No. 5 Middletown South Past No. 7 Rumson-Fair Haven

RUMSON -- Junior running back Donovan Summey ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns to lead a potent ground attack and junior defensive back Jake Czwakiel intercepted two passes as Middletown South, ranked No. 5 in the Shore Sports Network Top 10 opened a three-score lead and held on to defeat No. 7 Rumson-Fair Haven, 27-21, in a Shore Conference American Division game on Friday night at Borden Stadium.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers fires offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson

Sean Gleeson was the first offensive coordinator to last multiple years at Rutgers in over a decade, but his tenure did not run for much longer than his predecessors. The Scarlet Knights fired the offensive coordinator following the sixth game of his third season at the position, head coach Greg Schiano announced in a statement on Sunday.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Fight leaves bald eagle wounded in Holmdel, NJ

A fight between three bald eagles in Monmouth County has left one of the majestic raptors badly injured. Police in Holmdel posted a photo on Facebook and warned people to stay away. The eagle appears to have a badly wounded leg and may not be able to fly. Animal control...
HOLMDEL, NJ
Travel Maven

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is Terrifying

Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New Jersey.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
News 12

Manasquan Inlet Tug of War raises thousands for Make-A-Wish Foundation

In conjunction with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, thousands will participate in a series of tugs of wars across the nearly 500-foot-wide Manasquan Inlet. Additionally, participants are in for a day of live music, food and drinks. Team registrations support both the recreation departments for Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach, as well as raising funds for Make-A-Wish New Jersey. The Manasquan Inlet Tug of War has raised nearly $100,000 since 2018.
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

Dinosaur sculptures at N.J. state park apparently destroyed

An artist’s dinosaur sculptures hidden in the woods in a state park in Monmouth County appear to have been destroyed, according to photos of the park taken on Monday. The sculptures, made out of sticks, branches and twine, were knocked over and in piles on the ground in Allaire State Park. It’s unclear how they were destroyed.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
BoardingArea

Tahesha, The Star Of The United Polaris Lounge Newark

When I encounter employees in airport lounges, onboard flights, or at hotels that go above and beyond their call of duty, I like to recognize them. Today, I want to commend Tahesha, the star of the United Airlines Polaris Lounge at Newark. Tahesha Goes Above And Beyond In Newark Polaris...
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

This Asbury Park Eatery Named Biggest Foodie Draw In New Jersey

Asbury Park was just crowned as the biggest "foodie draw" in New Jersey. Anyone who knows the Jersey Shore is not surprised. For at least the last five years or so, AP has been on fire preparing the most eclectic and inspired culinary creations I’ve ever seen. This one spot is getting huge attention for being the best eatery in Asbury Park. Any guesses?
ASBURY PARK, NJ
