There were some great individual performances in the air, on the ground, on defense, and on special teams in Week 6, and now it’s time to get your vote in for who had the top performance in the Shore this weekend to choose the Ocean County Sports Medicine/Shore Sports Network Player of the Week. The winner will be announced on Thursday right here on ShoreSportsNetwork.com. Voting will end Wednesday at midnight.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO