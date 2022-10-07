Read full article on original website
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Red Gables: Elevating the Standard for Food FestivalsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
NJs $26M Launch of First Phase of Universal Preschool Strategic Plan Announced at West Long Branch Elementary SchoolMorristown MinuteWest Long Branch, NJ
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenCranbury Township, NJ
The Roundup: A Tour Of New Jersey's Fanciest Fitness ClubsOssiana TepfenhartParamus, NJ
VOTE for the Week 6 Ocean County Sports Medicine Shore Conference Football Player of the Week
There were some great individual performances in the air, on the ground, on defense, and on special teams in Week 6, and now it’s time to get your vote in for who had the top performance in the Shore this weekend to choose the Ocean County Sports Medicine/Shore Sports Network Player of the Week. The winner will be announced on Thursday right here on ShoreSportsNetwork.com. Voting will end Wednesday at midnight.
Keyport High School Football Player Suffers “Severe Neck and Spinal Injury” During Game
Keyport senior linebacker Logan Blanks suffered a 'severe neck and spinal injury" during Saturday's Shore Conference Patriot Division game between Keyport and Lakewood, but is expected to make a full recovery, according to a Twitter post by Keyport's football program on Monday afternoon. Blanks was transported to Jersey Shore Medical...
Boys Soccer – Colts Neck Cruises to Class B North Championship
COLTS NECK -- Over his two-plus decades as the head boys soccer coach Art Collier has always fancied himself a defense-first coach. It has worked pretty well for him and his team, too. The Cougars have an NJSIAA Group I championship to their credit, trips to the Shore Conference Tournament finals and semifinals 18 years apart, and a multiple division championships while playing in the Class A North and Class B North divisions in the Shore Conference.
OIB Orthopaedics Shore Conference Boys Soccer Saturday Scoreboard, 10/8/22
Senior Kajus Matazinskas scored two goals and the Raiders (4-3-2, 4-1-1) topped the Rams (6-4, 4-3) to end Southern's six-game winning streak and set up a championship-deciding Class A South finale against Toms River South on a date yet to be determined. Sophomore Tommy Renkin scored the other Toms River...
Football: Shabazz defats Newark Central
Despite a 37-yard touchdown catch from Ibn Hardin in the fourth quarter, Shabazz came away with a 26-6 win against Newark Central in Newark. Newark Central quarterback Ali Hillman finished 16-for-29 for 174 yards and a touchdown while Hardin had four receptions for 37 yards and a score. Quran McMillan...
Dominant Rushing Attack Leads No. 5 Middletown South Past No. 7 Rumson-Fair Haven
RUMSON -- Junior running back Donovan Summey ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns to lead a potent ground attack and junior defensive back Jake Czwakiel intercepted two passes as Middletown South, ranked No. 5 in the Shore Sports Network Top 10 opened a three-score lead and held on to defeat No. 7 Rumson-Fair Haven, 27-21, in a Shore Conference American Division game on Friday night at Borden Stadium.
Rutgers fires offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson
Sean Gleeson was the first offensive coordinator to last multiple years at Rutgers in over a decade, but his tenure did not run for much longer than his predecessors. The Scarlet Knights fired the offensive coordinator following the sixth game of his third season at the position, head coach Greg Schiano announced in a statement on Sunday.
News 12
NJ man makes history as 1st Haitian American to win Formula Ford Championship race
A New Jersey man made history on the race car circuit. Andre Lafond, of Montclair, is the first Haitian American to win a Formula Ford Championship race. The event was held in September at Donington Park in England. Lafond was premature and later diagnosed with ADHD and severe fine motor...
Julianna Griffith is Manchester Township High School as the Student of the Week
92.7 WOBM and Gateway Toyota of Toms River honor Julianna Griffith of Manchester Township High School as the Student of the Week. Ranked first in her class she is the 2021 student of the year in Math, English, and Physical Science. Julianna is a member of the National Honor Society...
Fight leaves bald eagle wounded in Holmdel, NJ
A fight between three bald eagles in Monmouth County has left one of the majestic raptors badly injured. Police in Holmdel posted a photo on Facebook and warned people to stay away. The eagle appears to have a badly wounded leg and may not be able to fly. Animal control...
The Best Diner In New Jersey Is In One Of The Quaintest Small Towns
Let's get ready to talk about two things New Jersey holds near and dear; diners and gorgeous, quaint, small towns. We all know by now, it's not a surprise, that New Jersey is the diner destination of America. Jersey is home to some of the best diners, and there is...
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is Terrifying
Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New Jersey.
This teacher keeps an empty chair in his N.J. classroom. Here’s why other schools are doing the same.
To truly appreciate what Daniel Gill has done in his 53 years of teaching in Montclair, one must look beyond the accumulated clutter in his Social Studies classroom at Glenfield Middle School — past the pictures of Washington and Lincoln, the timeline of historic events tacked to the wall and the stacks of books and papers.
News 12
Manasquan Inlet Tug of War raises thousands for Make-A-Wish Foundation
In conjunction with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, thousands will participate in a series of tugs of wars across the nearly 500-foot-wide Manasquan Inlet. Additionally, participants are in for a day of live music, food and drinks. Team registrations support both the recreation departments for Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach, as well as raising funds for Make-A-Wish New Jersey. The Manasquan Inlet Tug of War has raised nearly $100,000 since 2018.
Dinosaur sculptures at N.J. state park apparently destroyed
An artist’s dinosaur sculptures hidden in the woods in a state park in Monmouth County appear to have been destroyed, according to photos of the park taken on Monday. The sculptures, made out of sticks, branches and twine, were knocked over and in piles on the ground in Allaire State Park. It’s unclear how they were destroyed.
High-end pizzeria and cocktail lounge to open at N.J. train station
An upscale pizzeria and cocktail bar is set to open at a New Jersey train station. Bernardsville’s own Ristorante MV will soon bring Neapolitan pizza and drinks to Bernardsville Station. The Bernardsville Borough Council recently approved plans to bring Pizzeria Tâton by MV, a concept operated by Ristorante MV,...
Tahesha, The Star Of The United Polaris Lounge Newark
When I encounter employees in airport lounges, onboard flights, or at hotels that go above and beyond their call of duty, I like to recognize them. Today, I want to commend Tahesha, the star of the United Airlines Polaris Lounge at Newark. Tahesha Goes Above And Beyond In Newark Polaris...
Toms River School District students have school for first time this holiday; change causing controversy
Students in the Toms River School District are heading into school for the first time this holiday.
This Asbury Park Eatery Named Biggest Foodie Draw In New Jersey
Asbury Park was just crowned as the biggest "foodie draw" in New Jersey. Anyone who knows the Jersey Shore is not surprised. For at least the last five years or so, AP has been on fire preparing the most eclectic and inspired culinary creations I’ve ever seen. This one spot is getting huge attention for being the best eatery in Asbury Park. Any guesses?
NJ towns declare state of emergency after huge 72 inch water main break
MONTCLAIR — Two North Jersey towns each declared a state of emergency Saturday after a massive 72-inch water main break in Nutley. For the duration of each state of emergency, Montclair and Glen Ridge are not permitting any non-essential water use. The municipalities are both experiencing low water supplies and low water pressure.
