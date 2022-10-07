ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Tulare County expands discounted prescription drug cost opportunities

VISALIA – The list of pharmacy’s offering pharmaceuticals at a discounted rate to those in need continues to grow in Tulare County, most recently the board of supervisors approved one more in Visalia. At the Oct. 4 meeting board of supervisors meeting, supervisors approved an agreement with Visalia...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

A California city's water supply is expected to run out in two months

COALINGA, Calif. - The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California's endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the corner of Elm and Cherry warning: "No watering front yard lawns."
COALINGA, CA
GV Wire

Clovis Alum’s Estate Gives Largest Ever Gift to District’s Foundation

A day after Fresno Unified announced a $20 million donation to its new foundation, Clovis Unified officials said they received a sizable gift as well. The estate of Franklin Antonio, the late co-founder of tech giant Qualcomm and a 1970 graduate of Clovis High School, donated $4.9 million to the Foundation for Clovis Schools.
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

$2.5M to improve newborn care at Fresno hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $2.5 million donation to improve postpartum care in Downtown Fresno’s Community Regional Medical Center was announced Monday by hospital officials. The gift was made by the Sang family – in honor of Dr. New Sang’s mother, Dr. Orathai Sangrujivet, who has been caring for newborns for almost 40 years. Dr. […]
FRESNO, CA
legalexaminer.com

Motorcyclist Rushed to Hospital After Collision on Shaw Ave in Fresno

A collision between a motorcyclist and a small car sent a rider to the hospital this weekend in Fresno. Fresno Police responded to the scene sometime after 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022. KMPH-TV reports the accident occurred as the motorcyclist was exiting Highway 41 and was attempting to...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare County cracks open plans for Dinuba library remodel

VISALIA – Dinuba’s library will receive an entirely new look to benefit an active community of patrons and combat maintenance issues with the 47-year-old building. At the Oct. 4 meeting, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors approved the bid documents, or documents with project plans and estimates, for the library’s remodeling project. With the documents approved, the county can soon begin the process of finding contractors interested in the remodeling project.
DINUBA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Kings Gospel Mission developing affordable housing in southeast Hanford

The Kings Gospel Mission is building affordable housing to help make a positive impact on Kings County's homeless community. The development is called the South Hanford Courtyard Community and is being built on a large plot of land on 10th Avenue, south of the Kings Fairgrounds. It sits adjacent to another Mission-owned property used as a recycling center.
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford Walmart 'reopens' with new curbside pickup area, local donations

Hanford's Walmart "reopened" with a ribbon cutting Friday signifying the renovation of the store in several departments. Besides moving several departments such as pet care and cosmetics, to other parts of the store, Walmart expanded their outside pickup area to more then 30 spaces where customers can park their automobile and wait for their groceries to be brought out to them and placed in the trunk or back seat.
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

The Source expects to knock Pride Visalia out of the park

VISALIA – The Source is getting ready to host their biggest Pride event yet at the Valley Strong Ballpark Stadium. Pride Visalia 2022 will be held on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is The Source’s 6th annual event in Visalia and the second year it will be held at the ballpark. Participants can celebrate with entertainment, food, drinks, vendors and celebrations. As the main entertainment, there will be drag shows throughout featuring the Queens of the South Valley.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare update reveals one person used cooling center over summer

TULARE – Now that the seasons are changing and the temperature is lowering, the city of Tulare evaluates how they handled their cooling centers during the summer to see what to improve for their warming centers. With seasons getting more and more aggressive each year, the city of Tulare...
TULARE, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Endorsements Mount in Mark Reed’s Campaign for Supervisor

MADERA COUNTY — In his bid to become District 5 Supervisor in Madera County, Mark Reed said he is “humbled” by the numerous new endorsements he has received in recent weeks. “These new endorsements represent thousands of people in Madera and Eastern Madera County and convince me...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Road 16 and Avenue 20 in Madera County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a car vs. motorcycle crash on Avenue 20 on October 5, 2022. The traffic collision occurred shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Road 16 and Avenue 20 in Madera County, officials said. Details on the Motorcycle Crash Fatality Reported on Avenue 20 in...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Dennis Smith retires, closes door on National Builders Supply

FARMERSVILLE – After over 40 years of providing homeowners and builders with doors, locksets and other types of hardware, Farmerville’s local door supplier is shutting their own doors for good. The business, National Builders Supply, first opened 43 years ago in August of 1978 and will officially close...

