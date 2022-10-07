Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
Tulare County expands discounted prescription drug cost opportunities
VISALIA – The list of pharmacy’s offering pharmaceuticals at a discounted rate to those in need continues to grow in Tulare County, most recently the board of supervisors approved one more in Visalia. At the Oct. 4 meeting board of supervisors meeting, supervisors approved an agreement with Visalia...
As Horn Photo's owners retire, northwest Fresno shop transitions into employee-owned business
After three decades in business, the owners of Horn Photo in northeast Fresno are gearing up for retirement, but they say they are leaving the company in capable hands.
SFGate
A California city's water supply is expected to run out in two months
COALINGA, Calif. - The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California's endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the corner of Elm and Cherry warning: "No watering front yard lawns."
GV Wire
Clovis Alum’s Estate Gives Largest Ever Gift to District’s Foundation
A day after Fresno Unified announced a $20 million donation to its new foundation, Clovis Unified officials said they received a sizable gift as well. The estate of Franklin Antonio, the late co-founder of tech giant Qualcomm and a 1970 graduate of Clovis High School, donated $4.9 million to the Foundation for Clovis Schools.
$2.5M to improve newborn care at Fresno hospital
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $2.5 million donation to improve postpartum care in Downtown Fresno’s Community Regional Medical Center was announced Monday by hospital officials. The gift was made by the Sang family – in honor of Dr. New Sang’s mother, Dr. Orathai Sangrujivet, who has been caring for newborns for almost 40 years. Dr. […]
legalexaminer.com
Motorcyclist Rushed to Hospital After Collision on Shaw Ave in Fresno
A collision between a motorcyclist and a small car sent a rider to the hospital this weekend in Fresno. Fresno Police responded to the scene sometime after 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022. KMPH-TV reports the accident occurred as the motorcyclist was exiting Highway 41 and was attempting to...
Meet the Central Valley's 'queen of thrifting'
Elizabeth Sartuche has held five titles in the Miss America Organization, including Miss Tulare County, but hasn't spent more than $11 on gowns for the competitions.
thesungazette.com
Tulare County cracks open plans for Dinuba library remodel
VISALIA – Dinuba’s library will receive an entirely new look to benefit an active community of patrons and combat maintenance issues with the 47-year-old building. At the Oct. 4 meeting, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors approved the bid documents, or documents with project plans and estimates, for the library’s remodeling project. With the documents approved, the county can soon begin the process of finding contractors interested in the remodeling project.
Fresno County deputies surprise 5th grader with new clothes
Eyleen Biterbo received a bag full of clothing and other gifts when deputies made a special delivery Friday to Caruthers Elementary School.
Hanford Sentinel
Kings Gospel Mission developing affordable housing in southeast Hanford
The Kings Gospel Mission is building affordable housing to help make a positive impact on Kings County's homeless community. The development is called the South Hanford Courtyard Community and is being built on a large plot of land on 10th Avenue, south of the Kings Fairgrounds. It sits adjacent to another Mission-owned property used as a recycling center.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Walmart 'reopens' with new curbside pickup area, local donations
Hanford's Walmart "reopened" with a ribbon cutting Friday signifying the renovation of the store in several departments. Besides moving several departments such as pet care and cosmetics, to other parts of the store, Walmart expanded their outside pickup area to more then 30 spaces where customers can park their automobile and wait for their groceries to be brought out to them and placed in the trunk or back seat.
thesungazette.com
The Source expects to knock Pride Visalia out of the park
VISALIA – The Source is getting ready to host their biggest Pride event yet at the Valley Strong Ballpark Stadium. Pride Visalia 2022 will be held on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is The Source’s 6th annual event in Visalia and the second year it will be held at the ballpark. Participants can celebrate with entertainment, food, drinks, vendors and celebrations. As the main entertainment, there will be drag shows throughout featuring the Queens of the South Valley.
Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
Fresno police stressing severity of fake threats towards schools
As police work to keep Fresno off of a growing list of cities associated with school shootings, they're stressing the dangers of fake threats.
thesungazette.com
Tulare update reveals one person used cooling center over summer
TULARE – Now that the seasons are changing and the temperature is lowering, the city of Tulare evaluates how they handled their cooling centers during the summer to see what to improve for their warming centers. With seasons getting more and more aggressive each year, the city of Tulare...
sierranewsonline.com
Endorsements Mount in Mark Reed’s Campaign for Supervisor
MADERA COUNTY — In his bid to become District 5 Supervisor in Madera County, Mark Reed said he is “humbled” by the numerous new endorsements he has received in recent weeks. “These new endorsements represent thousands of people in Madera and Eastern Madera County and convince me...
15-year-old Hoover High School student hit by car remains hospitalized
A Hoover High student remains hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car in front of the school.
What you need to know: ‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in the Central Valley
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities in Fresno are warning of a dangerous drug trend that is emerging in the Central Valley. On Friday, the Fresno Police Department announced that the brightly colored version of fentanyl, known as ‘rainbow fentanyl,’ has been found in most of the valley’s counties. Rainbow fentanyl can resemble sidewalk chalk […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Road 16 and Avenue 20 in Madera County
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a car vs. motorcycle crash on Avenue 20 on October 5, 2022. The traffic collision occurred shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Road 16 and Avenue 20 in Madera County, officials said. Details on the Motorcycle Crash Fatality Reported on Avenue 20 in...
thesungazette.com
Dennis Smith retires, closes door on National Builders Supply
FARMERSVILLE – After over 40 years of providing homeowners and builders with doors, locksets and other types of hardware, Farmerville’s local door supplier is shutting their own doors for good. The business, National Builders Supply, first opened 43 years ago in August of 1978 and will officially close...
