Charges filed against man accused of kidnapping, killing Merced family
MERCED, Calif. — Charges were officially filed Monday against Jesus Manuel Salgado, the man accused of kidnapping and killing four members of a family in Merced last week. (Video above: Timeline of Merced family kidnapping) Salgado faces four counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances in the deaths of...
Sheriff: Driver dies following Stockton pursuit, crash
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A driver in Stockton died after they fled a traffic stop that led to a short pursuit with sheriff's office deputies early Saturday morning, authorities said. Deputies tried to pull over a person in the area of North Filbert and Myrtle streets in east...
Tracy holds the city’s first-ever Pride festival
TRACY, Calif. — The city of Tracy held its first Pride festival on Sunday at Lincoln Park. “When it comes to pride, and support within the city of Tracy, this is the beginning,” said Andrea Juarez Smith at the festival. “You’re seeing the ground roots.”. Organizers...
