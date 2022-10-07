Read full article on original website
"She's Done This Before," Sister Of Missing Woman SaysJeffery MacLos Angeles, CA
This Location Near Los Angeles Has Remnants of A City Wiped Away by A LandslideThe Daily ScoopLos Angeles, CA
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Amazing Chinese Food Places In LA You Need To KnowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Harvey Weinstein Los Angeles Trial Begins TodayAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Draymond Green’s real reason for punching Warriors’ Jordan Poole
Draymond Green revealed the underlying reason he lost control and punched Jordan Poole at Golden State Warriors practice on Saturday. “The day that took place, I was in a very, very bad space mentally — dealing with some things in my personal life.”. People tend to forget that NBA...
Steve Kerr sends stern warning as Warriors investigate Draymond Green-Jordan Poole video leak
Privacy. This is the drum Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been banging on. The four-time NBA champion coach isn’t at all happy with what went down between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, but he’s equally incensed by the fact that the issue has blown up the way that it has.
Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy
It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
3 best Jordan Poole trade destinations if Warriors go shocking route after Draymond Green incident
After winning the NBA Championship last season, it seemed like a quiet and delightful offseason for the Golden State Warriors. With more than a week left before opening night, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that there was a physical altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole in Warriors practice a couple of days ago. To […] The post 3 best Jordan Poole trade destinations if Warriors go shocking route after Draymond Green incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike
Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
NBA・
Klay Thompson’s status for Warriors’ opening night gets crucial update from Steve Kerr
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has been absent in the team’s preseason games this season, a situation that has raised concerns about his status for the 2022-23 opening night a couple of week from now. Steve Kerr, however, has some encouraging news on that end. According to Kerr,...
Stephen A. Smith makes wild Warriors’ Draymond Green Lakers claim after Jordan Poole fight
Draymond Green wants to be a Los Angeles Laker? That is what ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on First Take. Green is currently away from the Golden State Warriors after punching teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice. Some people around the NBA world believe that Draymond wants to fix his relationship with the Warriors and potentially earn a long-term contract down the road. But Smith believes otherwise.
Warriors star Draymond Green reveals status for opening night vs. LeBron James, Lakers amid self-imposed hiatus
Draymond Green has decided to step away from the Golden State Warriors as he tries to “heal” himself following his now highly-publicized fight with teammate Jordan Poole. Green revealed that he was in a “bad place” from a personal standpoint when the fight happened and that he now wants to take time away from the team as he deals with his personal issues.
Blake Griffin’s subtle shot at Nets puts Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving on notice
Blake Griffin signed with the Boston Celtics a couple of weeks ago and made his preseason debut on Friday. While he was certainly rusty, there were also some signs of promise as he looks to solidify himself a bench role in 2022-23. In his post-game interview, Griffin spoke about the...
Kemba Walker’s heartbreaking admission amid looming Pistons buyout
Kemba Walker made his way to the Detroit Pistons this summer after the New York Knicks traded him (along with No. 13 overall pick Jalen Duren) in exchange for a future first-rounder. It wasn’t long after the move, however, that buyout rumors emerged. At this point, though, Walker still remains a member of the Pistons. […] The post Kemba Walker’s heartbreaking admission amid looming Pistons buyout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal
Draymond Green just proved to the world that he doesn’t take crap from anybody. For his part, Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole learned that the hard way after he got punched in the face by Green during a heated incident at practice. As it turns out, however, this might all be a facade. According […] The post Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets mailbag: 5th starter alongside Big Three and Nic Claxton, will Brooklyn make another trade splash?
The Brooklyn Nets are just over a week away from opening night. The team has a pair of preseason games under its belt with two more coming this week as anticipation for regular season action builds. With that, I took some questions from NetsWorld in the second edition of my Nets mailbag. Who is most […] The post Nets mailbag: 5th starter alongside Big Three and Nic Claxton, will Brooklyn make another trade splash? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Outlook on Draymond Green’s future with Warriors amid ugly Jordan Poole fight, revealed
After Draymond Green shockingly threw a punch at his own Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole, rumors about his potential exit from the team quickly emerged. After all, this isn’t the first time the outspoken veteran has been in an altercation with his teammate. At this point, some folks just want him out of the […] The post RUMOR: Outlook on Draymond Green’s future with Warriors amid ugly Jordan Poole fight, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hawks joining Jae Crowder trade sweepstakes as one of many entrants
Following a surprise run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, the Atlanta Hawks scuffled through a disappointing 2022 season, finishing 43-39 and suffering a first-round exit at the hands of the Miami Heat. However, the Hawks have higher ambitions and they might not be done upgrading the roster just yet. Enter Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
‘He is the No. 1’: Clippers star Paul George vocal on taking backseat behind Kawhi Leonard
When Paul George came to the Los Angeles Clippers three years ago, he knew exactly what he signed up for. Nothing has changed now that he is entering his fourth season with the team, and he’s reiterated this in a recent interview. According to George, he is well aware of the fact that he’s the […] The post ‘He is the No. 1’: Clippers star Paul George vocal on taking backseat behind Kawhi Leonard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How the Victor Wembanyama tank sweepstakes will boost Nets’ trade prospects
LeBron James called Victor Wembanyama an “alien” after watching him play recently. Like many, James was blown away by the performance of a player some are calling the greatest prospect in basketball history. Wembanyama played in a pair of Las Vegas exhibitions against the G League Ignite, and it is easy to see why some […] The post How the Victor Wembanyama tank sweepstakes will boost Nets’ trade prospects appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LaMelo Ball sprains left ankle in Hornets loss to Wizards
Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason loss to the Washington Wizards
NBA・
Suns star Deandre Ayton’s surprising admission on relationship with Monty Williams
So much has been made about the current relationship between Phoenix Suns star Deandre Ayton and head coach Monty Williams. Ayton his did part to stoke the flame after he recently revealed that he hadn’t spoken to his coach since their disastrous Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in last season’s Western Conference Semifinals.
Draymond Green’s expected return date from post-fight Warriors hiatus, revealed
Draymond Green is still currently spending time away from the Golden State Warriors amid his self-imposed hiatus from the team. This came after the former Defensive Player of the Year threw a punch at teammate Jordan Poole during a heated altercation at practice. Neither Green nor the Warriors revealed how...
Darvin Ham’s potential Anthony Davis plan for start of Lakers season
Historically, Anthony Davis has articulated his preference to play more power forward than center, noting the physical toll manning the middle can take over the course of a season. However, he’s always been willing to slide to the five in selective spots — including crunch time and in key playoff moments — with the understanding […] The post Darvin Ham’s potential Anthony Davis plan for start of Lakers season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
