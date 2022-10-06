Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
Melissa McCarthy, Scott Patterson, and More 'Gilmore Girls' Stars Celebrate 22nd Anniversary
Sookie's remembering Stars Hollow! In honor of the 22nd anniversary of the pilot episode of. , several of the show's stars are looking back at the beloved family drama. Melissa McCarthy, who got her start playing lovable chef Sookie St. James, took to Instagram to remember the series with several sweet throwback photos.
WHAS 11
William Daniels on Why He Turned Down His Iconic 'Boy Meets World' Mr. Feeny Role Twice (Exclusive)
It's hard to imagine Boy Meets World without legendary actor William Daniels playing the iconic role of Mr. Feeny. But it almost didn't happen, because Daniels turned down the role twice!. The 95-year-old actor, flanked by his wife of over 70 years, actress Bonnie Bartlett, opened up to ET's Kevin...
WHAS 11
Where to Spot All of Mike Flanagan's Returning Actors in 'The Midnight Club'
Beware, spoilers ahead! The following contains plot points from Mike Flanagan’s new series, The Midnight Club. Four years after Mike Flanagan's breakout success with The Haunting of Hill House, the horror expert is back with a new offering, this time titled The Midnight Club. The new show, streaming on Netflix starting Oct. 7, tells the story of eight teenage patients in search of the supernatural during their midnight storytelling hours at Brightcliffe hospice home. Flanagan based the show on Christopher Pike's 1994 novel of the same name.
WHAS 11
'Rings of Power' Promises 'All Will Be Revealed' in Season 1 Finale: Watch the Epic Trailer
The Rings of Power is planning to close out season 1 of the Lord of the Rings prequel series in epic fashion. Ahead of next Friday’s conclusion, Prime Video debuted an epic trailer, promising that “all will be revealed” in the finale. Not only that, but the episode will also feature a new song by Fiona Apple.
RELATED PEOPLE
WHAS 11
Friends of Jeffrey Dahmer's Victims Speak Out in Netflix Docuseries: 'It's Important to Tell Their Story'
Thirty years after Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested in 1991 and charged with killing 17 men and teenage boys over a 13-year span, two of the victims’ friends are speaking out in the Netflix docuseries, Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes. Both Michael Ross and Jeff Connor detail their encounters with the serial killer, remember the last time they saw their friends alive and explain why it’s important to “humanize the individuals who lost their lives.”
WHAS 11
Charlie Puth Details His Own Experience With Ellen DeGeneres Label
Just weeks after singer Greyson Chance claimed Ellen DeGeneres was "manipulative," "blatantly opportunistic" and "way too controlling" after she signed him to her now defunct music label, Charlie Puth is opening up about his own unpleasant experience with the former TV host's music label. In an interview with Rolling Stone,...
WHAS 11
Julia Roberts Talks 'Dream Come True' Life She Has with Husband Danny Moder and Kids
Julia Robert’s career isn’t the most important thing in her life. During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that although she is living her dream -- life at home is much better. “It’s just never consumed me being an actor,” the 54-year-old star said...
WHAS 11
Iman Explains Why She Hates It When People Call David Bowie Her 'Late Husband'
It's been six years since David Bowie's death, and Iman says she still thinks about her husband "every day and every minute." "I have a necklace that I'm wearing under here that has his name on it," the supermodel told Hoda Kotb during an appearance on SiriusXM's TODAY Show Radio on Wednesday. "I've worn it since that first week after David passed away."
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHAS 11
Nick Cannon's Children's Mothers Celebrate Him on His 42nd Birthday
Nick Cannon got some special birthday wishes. On Saturday, the mother of Cannon’s son, Legendary, Bre Tiesi took to Instagram to celebrate his 42nd birthday with a sweet tribute. “I know you hate your birthday BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever,” the Selling...
WHAS 11
Coolio's Kids Have a Special Plan to Keep His Ashes Close
Coolio's seven children have a special plan to keep their father near and dear to their hearts after his recent death. The rapper -- who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. -- died in Los Angeles last Wednesday at the age of 59. His longtime manager, Jarez, confirmed the news to TMZ. Jarez told the outlet that paramedics suspected cardiac arrest was the cause of death, though no official determination has been made.
WHAS 11
Lindsay Lohan Suffers From Amnesia in Trailer for Netflix's 'Falling for Christmas'
Lindsay Lohan is back to doing what made her a star. The actress leads the all-new, original holiday rom-com, Falling for Christmas. On Friday, Netfix finally dropped the first trailer for the film. “Happy holidays, everyone! Christmas has come early this year, and I come bearing gifts,” the actress says,...
WHAS 11
Kid Cudi Talks 'Nearing the End' of His Music Career and Future Plans
Kid Cudi at just 38 years old can already see the end of his extraordinary musical career. The "Day 'n' Nite" rapper said as much during an appearance on the First We Feast series Hot Ones, where he also revealed what might come next. During a conversation with host Sean...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘I’m a secret Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles fan’: Nick Helm’s honest playlist
The comedian loves Kiss at karaoke and Motörhead in bed, but he’s strictly MOR in the back of an Uber – not that he would ever tell you
WHAS 11
Taylor Swift Shares How Joe Alwyn Inspired 'Midnights' Opening Song, 'Lavender Haze'
Taylor Swift is counting down to Midnights on a promotional blitz, revealing her forthcoming album's complete track list, a high-profile collaboration, and a tease about how boyfriend Joe Alwyn inspired what is sure to be one of her sweetest new songs. In the middle-of-the-night hours between Thursday and Friday, Swift...
WHAS 11
'Saturday Night Live's Cold Open Pushed People to The Edge With Headlines About Kanye West, Elon Musk and more
Everyone has their breaking point, and the news cycle isn’t helping. Saturday Night Live challenged just how much people could handle before they are sent over the edge during Saturday’s cold open. Bowen Yang played host, Morgan Freegirl, who moderated the show, So You Think You Won’t Snap!,...
WHAS 11
New Music Releases October 7: Quavo & Takeoff, Charlie Puth, WILLOW, Ozuna and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Migos' Quavo and Takeoff paired for their new album, Only Built For Infinity Links, Charlie Puth dropped his new album, CHARLIE, Carly Rae Jepsen and Rufus Wainwright teamed up for "The Loneliest Time," and Ozuna shared his fifth studio album, OzuTochi.
WHAS 11
Kanye West Calls Gigi Hadid a 'Privileged Karen' as Online Feud Continues
Kanye "Ye" West is not backing down. After Gigi Hadid called the 45-year-old rapper and designer a "joke" in light of his controversial White Lives Matter shirts and subsequent attack on Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, West fired back multiple times at the 27-year-old supermodel. In a new Instagram post, West...
WHAS 11
'Teen Wolf' Movie and 'Wolf Pack' Series Get Release Dates on Paramount Plus
The anticipated film, which members of the original cast, will drop Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, it was announced Friday at New York Comic Con. It will be available on the streaming service the following day on Friday, Jan. 27 in the U.K., Latin America and Australia.
WHAS 11
Broadway, 'Hercules' Star Susan Egan Reveals Bell's Palsy Diagnosis, Pulls Out of Disney Princess Tour
Susan Egan is taking a step back from the Disney Princess – The Concert tour after being diagnosed with the temporary facial paralysis condition, Bell's palsy. The actress -- who originated the role of Belle in the Broadway production of Beauty and the Beast and voiced Megara in Disney's 1997 animated film Hercules -- will no longer perform as Belle in the traveling princess production, but will stay on as a producer. Keeping a sense of humor in announcing the news, Egan shared a photo of Disney's animated Belle raising an eyebrow.
WHAS 11
'90 Day Fiancé': Tania Awkwardly Dates Again While Still Married to Syngin (Exclusive)
Tania is back in the dating world after her failed marriage to Syngin, but things are complicated. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Tania goes on a scuba diving date with a man named Joel, but the vibe isn't the greatest given that they both have strong ties to their exes.
Comments / 0