WHAS 11

Where to Spot All of Mike Flanagan's Returning Actors in 'The Midnight Club'

Beware, spoilers ahead! The following contains plot points from Mike Flanagan’s new series, The Midnight Club. Four years after Mike Flanagan's breakout success with The Haunting of Hill House, the horror expert is back with a new offering, this time titled The Midnight Club. The new show, streaming on Netflix starting Oct. 7, tells the story of eight teenage patients in search of the supernatural during their midnight storytelling hours at Brightcliffe hospice home. Flanagan based the show on Christopher Pike's 1994 novel of the same name.
WHAS 11

Friends of Jeffrey Dahmer's Victims Speak Out in Netflix Docuseries: 'It's Important to Tell Their Story'

Thirty years after Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested in 1991 and charged with killing 17 men and teenage boys over a 13-year span, two of the victims’ friends are speaking out in the Netflix docuseries, Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes. Both Michael Ross and Jeff Connor detail their encounters with the serial killer, remember the last time they saw their friends alive and explain why it’s important to “humanize the individuals who lost their lives.”
WHAS 11

Charlie Puth Details His Own Experience With Ellen DeGeneres Label

Just weeks after singer Greyson Chance claimed Ellen DeGeneres was "manipulative," "blatantly opportunistic" and "way too controlling" after she signed him to her now defunct music label, Charlie Puth is opening up about his own unpleasant experience with the former TV host's music label. In an interview with Rolling Stone,...
WHAS 11

Iman Explains Why She Hates It When People Call David Bowie Her 'Late Husband'

It's been six years since David Bowie's death, and Iman says she still thinks about her husband "every day and every minute." "I have a necklace that I'm wearing under here that has his name on it," the supermodel told Hoda Kotb during an appearance on SiriusXM's TODAY Show Radio on Wednesday. "I've worn it since that first week after David passed away."
WHAS 11

Nick Cannon's Children's Mothers Celebrate Him on His 42nd Birthday

Nick Cannon got some special birthday wishes. On Saturday, the mother of Cannon’s son, Legendary, Bre Tiesi took to Instagram to celebrate his 42nd birthday with a sweet tribute. “I know you hate your birthday BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever,” the Selling...
WHAS 11

Coolio's Kids Have a Special Plan to Keep His Ashes Close

Coolio's seven children have a special plan to keep their father near and dear to their hearts after his recent death. The rapper -- who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. -- died in Los Angeles last Wednesday at the age of 59. His longtime manager, Jarez, confirmed the news to TMZ. Jarez told the outlet that paramedics suspected cardiac arrest was the cause of death, though no official determination has been made.
WHAS 11

Kid Cudi Talks 'Nearing the End' of His Music Career and Future Plans

Kid Cudi at just 38 years old can already see the end of his extraordinary musical career. The "Day 'n' Nite" rapper said as much during an appearance on the First We Feast series Hot Ones, where he also revealed what might come next. During a conversation with host Sean...
WHAS 11

Taylor Swift Shares How Joe Alwyn Inspired 'Midnights' Opening Song, 'Lavender Haze'

Taylor Swift is counting down to Midnights on a promotional blitz, revealing her forthcoming album's complete track list, a high-profile collaboration, and a tease about how boyfriend Joe Alwyn inspired what is sure to be one of her sweetest new songs. In the middle-of-the-night hours between Thursday and Friday, Swift...
WHAS 11

New Music Releases October 7: Quavo & Takeoff, Charlie Puth, WILLOW, Ozuna and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Migos' Quavo and Takeoff paired for their new album, Only Built For Infinity Links, Charlie Puth dropped his new album, CHARLIE, Carly Rae Jepsen and Rufus Wainwright teamed up for "The Loneliest Time," and Ozuna shared his fifth studio album, OzuTochi.
WHAS 11

Kanye West Calls Gigi Hadid a 'Privileged Karen' as Online Feud Continues

Kanye "Ye" West is not backing down. After Gigi Hadid called the 45-year-old rapper and designer a "joke" in light of his controversial White Lives Matter shirts and subsequent attack on Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, West fired back multiple times at the 27-year-old supermodel. In a new Instagram post, West...
WHAS 11

'Teen Wolf' Movie and 'Wolf Pack' Series Get Release Dates on Paramount Plus

The anticipated film, which members of the original cast, will drop Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, it was announced Friday at New York Comic Con. It will be available on the streaming service the following day on Friday, Jan. 27 in the U.K., Latin America and Australia.
WHAS 11

Broadway, 'Hercules' Star Susan Egan Reveals Bell's Palsy Diagnosis, Pulls Out of Disney Princess Tour

Susan Egan is taking a step back from the Disney Princess – The Concert tour after being diagnosed with the temporary facial paralysis condition, Bell's palsy. The actress -- who originated the role of Belle in the Broadway production of Beauty and the Beast and voiced Megara in Disney's 1997 animated film Hercules -- will no longer perform as Belle in the traveling princess production, but will stay on as a producer. Keeping a sense of humor in announcing the news, Egan shared a photo of Disney's animated Belle raising an eyebrow.
