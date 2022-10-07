ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California children can now receive free books thanks to Dolly Parton

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1unX36_0iPMIReJ00

A new bill signed into law will now provide millions of children in California with free books thanks to Dolly Parton.

The bill, SB 1183 , was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom and will provide funding for Parton’s “Imagination Library” program, providing free books to children from birth to 5 years old.

Aiming to encourage preschool children to develop an early love of reading and learning, the bill received bipartisan support in both houses.

Free books will be mailed directly to the child’s home at no cost to their family. The program is slated to begin in June 2023.

Parents or legal guardians can register their child for the program online. Children will receive one free book per month until their 5th birthday.

The statewide program will cover all 58 California counties with up to 2.4 million children eligible to participate. Bilingual options will also be available in California, marking a first for the program.

Founded in 1995, the Imagination Library began in Parton’s childhood hometown in Tennessee. Since the state of Tennessee adopted the program, it’s expanded across 14 states and five countries, donating over 186 million books.

“Today marks a significant day, the beginning of a magnificent statewide program which will put books in the hands of California children at a young age, opening the door to limitless possibility for their future,” said Sen. Shannon Grove, co-author of the bill.

“Growing up with very little money in southwest Virginia, my parents taught me that books were my ticket to see the world,” said Sen. Toni Atkins, co-author of the bill. “A deep love of reading and learning is the greatest gift they ever gave me — it is so special to be able to pass that on to children across California. And, to be able to do so in partnership with my friend, Senator Grove, and my country music idol, Dolly Parton, is just icing on the cake.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 12

Jamal Yusuf Ali Bey
3d ago

She is our National Treasure. She has always had good morals, a beautiful soul and great heart and love for everyone especially children. God bless her.

Reply
7
Katy Lister
3d ago

why the negative comments ? I think it's Wonderful how she's giving to those in need. There isn't free books wherever you live a lot of places go without.

Reply
4
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Proposition 29: What it means for Californians

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Proposition 29, one of the many propositions on the November ballot, would bring about multiple changes to dialysis clinics throughout the state, but how would this affect patients, clinics, and Californians in general? Dialysis treatments are for people who suffer from some kind of kidney failure. The kidneys are responsible for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Why are flags flying at half-staff in California on Sunday?

On Sunday, flags across the United States will fly at half-staff. President Joe Biden issued an order to lower the flags in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. This means all U.S. and state flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, Oct. 9. The National Fallen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
Local
California Government
SFGate

California tribes will manage, protect state coastal areas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five California tribes will reclaim their right to manage coastal land significant to their history under a first-in-the-nation program backed with $3.6 million in state money. The tribes will rely on their traditional knowledge to protect more than 200 miles of coastline in the state,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets new U.S. record

A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. Gienger drove the gargantuan gourd for 35 hours to see his hard work pay […]
HALF MOON BAY, CA
The New York Times

How California’s Bullet Train Went Off the Rails

LOS ANGELES — Building the nation’s first bullet train, which would connect Los Angeles and San Francisco, was always going to be a formidable technical challenge, pushing through the steep mountains and treacherous seismic faults of Southern California with a series of long tunnels and towering viaducts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Grove
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Toni Atkins
Person
Gavin Newsom
KTLA

These California cities aren’t considered safe, new study says

According to a new study from WalletHub, some California cities aren’t regarded as safe. The personal finance company compiled a list of the “Safest Cities in America” based on 42 safety metrics and cities from the Golden State performed poorly. The study evaluated the factors and compiled them into three categories, home and community safety, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

This is where Californians can recieve Mental Health assistance

 “You are not alone” is a message you may frequently see as you scroll through Twitter, Instagram or Facebook. The encouraging message being shared broadly is a way to celebrate World Mental Health Day. The day is designated for people to raise awareness for mental health issues and support mental health assistance efforts, The World […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Idol#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Bilingual#The Imagination Library
SFGate

In California, where trees are king, one hardy pine has survived for 4,800 years

BISHOP, Calif. — Before the Egyptians built the pyramids, before Jesus Christ was born, before the Roman Empire formed or collapsed, the trees were here. Ten thousand feet up in the White Mountains of central California, in a harsh alpine desert where little else survives, groves of gnarled, majestic Great Basin bristlecone pines endure, some for nearly 5,000 years. Their multicolor trunks bend at gravity-defying angles, and their bare branches jut toward the sky, as if plucked from the imaginations of Tim Burton or J.K. Rowling.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTLA.com

These historic California sites are at risk of flooding

(Stacker) – Rising sea levels. Runoff from rapidly melting snow and ice. Rivers and streams overflowing their banks. As climate change continues to wreak havoc on the environmental norms humans widely take for granted, the frequency and severity of extreme weather has increased on a global scale. Floods, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

These are the crops that California’s most agricultural counties produce

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The majority of California’s top 10 agricultural counties are all located in one region: the San Joaquin Valley. The San Joaquin Valley counties that make up the list are Fresno, Kern, Kings, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Tulare counties. (The three remaining counties that make up the valley, which didn’t make the list of top agricultural producers, are Inyo, Madera and Mono counties.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

KTLA

79K+
Followers
13K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy