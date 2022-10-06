ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 incredible couples’ costumes to make this Halloween a blast

By Alexandra Kesick
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fa5jn_0iPMIJpj00
Couple costumes can range from goofy to spooky. We picked out the best ones. HalloweenCostumes/Amazon/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Halloween is that time of year where everyone gets to use their creativity, and you can be whoever (or whatever) you want . When you have a friend or special someone you can go out trick-or-treating with, it makes it that much more fun! We scoured the web for the best and trendiest options: costumes can range from goofy to spooky, and with our top picks for the best couples' costumes this Halloween, we’re hopeful we can find a match for you and yours.

Halloween 2022: 30+ Halloween sales you can already shop save on candy, costumes and so much more

1. Condiments to ketchup with

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ghVMg_0iPMIJpj00
best couples costumes: Tigerdoe Ketchup and Mustard Costume Amazon/Reviewed

This Tigerdoe Ketchup and Mustard costume is an easy, gender-neutral and G-rated Halloween getup to join the party in. Both costumes are easy to throw on, don’t need makeup and can be worn over jeans—so you’ll stay warm if you’re out on a chilly autumn evening. Best of all, it’s easy to match these with a hotdog kid costume . Perfect for couples, friends or the whole family , this is a must(ard) have!

$42 at Amazon

2. Become a couple of bloodsuckers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MkUsP_0iPMIJpj00
best couples costumes: Spooktacular Creations Vampire Deluxe Halloween Costume and NSPSTT Victorian Renaissance Costume Amazon/Reviewed

What's Halloween without the king of the night ? Become Dracula and his bride with this traditional Spooktacular Creations Vampire costume and this Victorian Renaissance nightdress from NSPSTT. Turn the nightdress spookier with some vampire teeth and fake blood. It also comes in multiple colors if you feel like switching it up. Dracula’s costume has a vest, cape and cane that all ensure you’ll look frighteningly decadent.

Victorian nightdress $48 at Amazon

Vampire $30 at Amazon

3. Race off to the party in style

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ksI0_0iPMIJpj00
best couples costumes: Spirit Halloween Race Car Driver Costume and Mechanic Jumpsuit Costume Spirit Halloween/Reviewed

For race car fans, these two costumes fit the bill. Spirit Halloween offers an adult-sized Spirit Halloween Race Car Driver costume in a catsuit jumpsuit fit. You could add some grease stains, but otherwise, no accessories are needed. You’ll match up with your partner when they jump into this easy-to-wear Spirit Halloween Mechanic Jumpsuit costume . Make it more authentic by carrying around a wrench. Once you’re all dressed up, you’ll both be off to the races!

Race Car Driver $40 at Spirit Halloween

Mechanic $30 at Spirit Halloween

4. Costumes for the Hocus Pocus fans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TSLV8_0iPMIJpj00
best couples costumes: Spirit Halloween Billy Butcherson Costume and Winifred Sanderson Costume Spirit Halloween/Reviewed

If you’re excited for the just-released Hocus Pocus sequel , show your enthusiasm this Halloween by dressing the part. Spirit Halloween has both a Winifred Sanderson costume and Billy Butcherson costume from Spirit Halloween—both are extremely detailed, and will make you a spitting image of the characters. The Winifred Sanderson costume does not include the wig, so make sure you buy it separately.

Billy Butcherson $50 at Spirit Halloween

Winifred Sanderson $50 at Spirit Halloween

5. Be the grooviest couple in town

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rxAqA_0iPMIJpj00
best couples costumes: Halloween Costumes Purple Leisure Suit and Disco Doll Dress HalloweenCostumes/Reviewed

These costumes are a throwback for the retro couple. The Halloween Costumes Purple Leisure ‘70s suit costume can be paired with groovy sunglasses, a big wig and retro loafers for the ultimate impact, but wearing it with what you have at home will still make heads turn—especially when you have your partner on your arm in a show-stopping Halloween Costumes Disco Doll dress . Add flashy gold earrings, and you’ll be on your way to the disco in no time.

Purple Leisure Suit $50 at Halloween Costumes

Disco Doll Costume $40 at Halloween Costumes

6. An avocado toast that will guac their world

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rzZ8r_0iPMIJpj00
best couples costume: Spirit Halloween Avocado and Toast Costume Spirit Halloween/Reviewed

Give it back to those boomers that say millennials buy too much avocado toast by becoming the avocado toast! This Spirit Halloween Avocado and Toast couples' costume is a steal, as it comes with both costumes for just $50. Another gender-neutral option, these are sleeveless polyester costumes that can go over jeans or leggings, so you’ll be comfortable all night long.

$50 at Spirit Halloween

7. The best superhero couple

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g8wAb_0iPMIJpj00
best couples costume: Halloween Costumes Teen Titans Robin Muscle Costume and Starfire Costume HalloweenCostumes/Reviewed

When it comes to Teen Titans, there's no doubt that Robin and Starfire are iconic—separately and together. Take on Gotham's villains as a team with this officially licensed couples' costume: the Halloween Costumes Starfire ensemble includes a top and skirt with belt, an arm band, gauntlets and boot tops while Halloween Costumes Robin Muscle costume is a muscle chest jumpsuit with boot tops, a black cape, eye mask and yellow belt.

Teen Titans Starfire from $50 at Halloween Costumes

Teen Titans Robin from $49 at Halloween Costumes

8. A tribute to Bob Ross

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y9a2s_0iPMIJpj00
best couples costumes: Rasta Imposta Bob Ross Costume and Clarisbelle Tree Tunic Painting canvas dress Amazon/Reviewed

Everyone loves Bob Ross! This gender-neutral ensemble includes the Rasta Imposta Bob Ross costume kit —the wig and beard, paint palette, and brush—and a Tree Tunic Painting canvas dress from Clarisbelle that resembles Ross’s paintings. Raise your arms and you’ll become a striking painter’s canvas. For the Bob Ross costume, all you need to do is throw on your jeans and denim shirt.

Bob Ross costume kit $32 at Amazon

Tree Tunic Painting dress $32 at Amazon

9. Be spot on in a cheetah and zookeeper costume

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FAmqZ_0iPMIJpj00
best couples costumes: Spirit Halloween Zookeeper Costume and Cheetah Catsuit Spirit Halloween/Reviewed

This Spirit Halloween Zookeeper costume comes with a shirt, hat, belt and three patches for authenticity. It also comes with fake keys to keep your cheetah safely locked up. The Spirit Halloween Cheetah Catsuit includes a headband with cheetah ears, a tail and a cheetah-print choker necklace. It’s stylish enough that you might be able to wear it to other occasions after Halloween—without the cat ears, of course.

Cheetah Catsuit $40 at Spirit Halloween

Zookeeper Costume $45 at Spirit Halloween

10. Dress up sweet and savory

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19MVWO_0iPMIJpj00
best couples costumes: Hauntlook Coffee and Donut costume Amazon/Reviewed

This gender-neutral Hauntlook Coffee and Donut costume will perk up anyone who sees it. Both costumes come in a $45 package and fit over clothes with shoulder straps. It’s also one size fits all so it may not be sufficient for those who are plus-sized. The coffee costume is based on Starbucks’s coffee cups with customization (decaf, whole milk, etc.) on the back; the donut is a chocolate-sprinkle flavor. These costumes are great for work parties since they easily slip on.

$45 on Amazon

11. Show off your superpowers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EHZ4d_0iPMIJpj00
best couples costumes: Halloween Costumes Black Panther and Dora Milaje HalloweenCostumes/Reviewed

Defend Wakanda with these Dora Milaje and Black Panther costumes from Halloween Costumes. The Black Panther costume has a removable mask, so you can choose to reveal your identity on Halloween. It comes with boots and gloves with claws. It pairs great with the Dora Milaje costume, which is 97% polyester and 3% spandex pants and suit, keeping it flexible and comfortable. The Dora Milaje looks armored with foam gauntlets and shoulder guards. Lastly, it has boot covers that cover comfortable sneakers, but are still faithful to the look.

Black Panther $90 at Halloween Costumes

Dora Milaje $60 at Halloween Costumes

12. Cheese and wine for Halloween

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y70z3_0iPMIJpj00
best couples costumes: Tigerdoe Wine and Cheese costume Amazon/Reviewed

Don’t wine about not having a costume! Keep it classy with this gender-neutral Tigerdoe Wine and Cheese costume . Both fit over regular clothing, and can be enhanced in any creative way you’d like. One customer said they made a cracker-and-brie hat for the cheese costume. Reviewers note that the wine costume might be a bit small for bigger frames, so be sure to check the dimensions before purchasing.

$38 at Amazon

13. Be good or bad (but not ugly) in these cowboy costumes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cjApw_0iPMIJpj00
best couples costumes: Halloween Costumes Cowboy and Cowgirl HalloweenCostumes/Reviewed

Ride ‘em cowboy! These fits are on the more detailed end of the cowboy spectrum and allow for greater creativity and customization. The Halloween Costumes Cowboy costume comes with a duster jacket, vest, chaps, belt, hat and bandana. The chaps can go over any pair of jeans, and it’ll look as authentic as any cattle-wrangler in the Old West. The Halloween Costumes Cowgirl Chaps costume comes with a shirt, vest, chaps, hat, bandana and belt. This is another set that would go well with a child —any kid companion can wear a cow or horse costume, and be on theme with you both!

Cowboy from $60 at Halloween Costumes

Cowgirl Chaps $55 at Halloween Costumes

14. Cause trouble as these recognizable villains

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UEiGo_0iPMIJpj00
best couples costumes: Halloween Costumes Dark Knight Joker and Harley Quinn HalloweenCostumes/Reviewed

Gotham has no chance against you two as Harley Quinn and the Joker. The Halloween Costumes Harley Quinn costume is her traditional jester suit, and comes with everything you need to look just like her—except, perhaps, her mallet. Although the Halloween Costumes Dark Knight Joker costume is on the expensive end, it goes for a more genuine feel with 100% polyester poplin, satin and broadcloth fabrics (Halloween Costumes has a rental option if you know you’ll only be wearing this one night a year). You’ll both have a night on the town with these outfits.

Dark Knight Joker from $150 at Halloween Costumes

Harley Quinn $50 at Halloween Costumes

15. Bee the queen (and beekeeper) of Halloween

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h2GNF_0iPMIJpj00
best couples costumes: Halloween Costumes Queen Bee and Busy Beekeeper costumes HalloweenCostumes/Reviewed

This Halloween Costumes Queen Bee costume is one of the fanciest we’ve seen, and you can get a beekeeper to go along with it. With wings, a dress and an impressive underskirt, you’ll be buzzing to wear this on Halloween. The Halloween Costumes Busy Beekeeper costume is a simple and wearable white jumpsuit with a beekeeper’s hat decorated with bees. It will make for a stunning night with your honey.

Busy Beekeeper $50 at Halloween Costumes

Queen Bee $50 at Halloween Costumes

16. Become matching mob bosses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31fF5M_0iPMIJpj00
best couples costumes: Spirit Halloween Gangster Suit and Mr. Mob Gangster costumes Spirit Halloween/Reviewed

If you’re the kind of person who loves dressing up for any occasion, the Gangster Suit and Mr. Mob Gangster costumes from Spirit Halloween will keep you stylish on Halloween night. Adding a cigar, fake gun or flashy bills will give you a genuine look. Each costume includes a vest and pants, and the gangster suit comes with a tie. Throw in a hat and it’ll complete the whole outfit—although it’s definitely not needed for a fun look.

Gangster Suit $55 at Spirit Halloween

Mr. Mob Gangster $50 at Spirit Halloween

USA TODAY

