Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Park Feature: Lake Crabtree Country Park Offers a Beautiful Wilderness EscapeJames TulianoMorrisville, NC
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Related
Everything FSU's coordinators said on Monday about loss to NC State and looking ahead to Clemson
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and special teams coordinator John Papuchis spoke with the media on Monday. The trio reviewed the loss at NC State and looked ahead to Clemson. - Atkins spoke about the play of offensive linemen Robert Scott Jr., who...
Adam & Ross on Team Mood, D-Line, Caleb Hood, Defensive Standouts
North Carolina football is 5-1 and 2-0 in the ACC following the 27-24 win at Miami. The Tar Heels will take their undefeated conference record on the road again vs. Duke on Saturday in Wallace Wade Stadium. The mood is a little different right now for Carolina compared to what it felt like after the shellacking they took at the hands of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. On Monday, Inside Carolina's Adam Smith and Ross Martin convened to talk about the press conference of head coach Mack Brown, offensive coordinator Phil Longo, and defensive coordinator Gene Chizik., and break down the state of UNC football.
Takeaways from Dino Babers’ press conference ahead of pivotal NC State game
Syracuse football comes out of its bye week to host a formidable foe in NC State. Head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Monday as the Orange look to remain undefeated after week 7. Previewing matchup against NC State. Babers has shown respect to all of Syracuse’s opponents, but he...
NC State football recruit Week 8 scoreboard
Record: 6-1. Result: lost to Knightdale, 21-20. Statistics: Thomas recently confirmed via Instagram his season ended due to injury. Season Statistics: Thomas has completed 42-of-58 passes for 534 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing 20 times for 182 yards and three scores. Daemon Fagan -- S -- Fort Lauderdale (Fla.)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coordinator Report: Goal Line, Emerging Talent, Tempo, Duke Prep
In North Carolina’s win over Miami on Saturday, Phil Longo’s jumped on the Hurricanes early and despite scoring struggles in the second half, controlled the clock just enough to keep Miami’s offense from taking over. Gene Chizik’s defensive unit was scorched through the air by Tyler Van Dyke, but made crucial stops and big plays especially in the red zone.
Everything Mike Norvell said after FSU's loss at NC State about the final play, officiating, and more
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Florida State coach Mike Norvell, perturbed with officiating and upset with his team's performance, spoke about the Seminoles' 19-17 loss at NC State on Saturday evening. The coach's interview after the game can be viewed below. Opening Statement. Alright, first off, congratulations to NC State. They did...
FSU offers No. 2 OT in 2024 class
Florida State offered Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei junior four-star offensive tackle Brandon Baker on Monday. The talented lineman mentioned FSU offensive line coach and offensive coordinator Alex Atkins when sharing news of the offer. Baker is ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 64 prospect in the nation and No....
4-star 2024 athlete Kamron Mikell lands an offer from the Seminoles
Florida State offered Statesboro (Ga.) junior four-star athlete Kamron Mikell on Monday evening. Mikell says the Seminoles offered him as a wide receiver, with Ron Dugans being the one to extend the offer. "They are excited about me," Mikell told Noles247.com on Monday evening. Mikell recently made his way to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Vols set to host highly ranked Florida State commit on official visit
A Top247 defensive lineman who's committed to Florida State is ready to take an official visit to Tennessee.
Wake Forest Football Snap Counts and PFF Grades vs Army
For those new, or just wondering: A grade of 85 or higher is an NFL-caliber rating, while a grade between 84-79 is considered.
Duke takes Georgia Tech to overtime in a wild battle but ends in loss on 52-yard field goal attempt
Duke's offense had been humming as they entered Week Six, but after a half of football the Blue Devils had put up just three points against Georgia Tech's offense. Riley Leonard had an uncharacteristically inaccurate passing game and numerous injuries on both sides of the ball exposed a thin roster for Mike Elko's group.
247Sports
54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0