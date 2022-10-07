North Carolina football is 5-1 and 2-0 in the ACC following the 27-24 win at Miami. The Tar Heels will take their undefeated conference record on the road again vs. Duke on Saturday in Wallace Wade Stadium. The mood is a little different right now for Carolina compared to what it felt like after the shellacking they took at the hands of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. On Monday, Inside Carolina's Adam Smith and Ross Martin convened to talk about the press conference of head coach Mack Brown, offensive coordinator Phil Longo, and defensive coordinator Gene Chizik., and break down the state of UNC football.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO