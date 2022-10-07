ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Becomes New SmackDown Women's Champion At Extreme Rules

Ronda Rousey is the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new champion at Extreme Rules. It's interesting to note that their match was the only Extreme Rules Match scheduled for tonight's card. This is Rousey's second title reign. Her first title reign as the "SmackDown"...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Former UFC champ Frank Mir wants retirement fight ... with one pretty cool condition

Frank Mir wants one more fight to end his legendary combat career. The former Ultimate Fight Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, 43, can see the end of the road. However, for the last few years, he has been focused on the career of his daughter Bella Mir, who is currently undefeated (3-0) in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Paddy Pimblett plans to fight at UFC 282 but claims he’s having a hard time getting an opponent: “When the contract is in front of them, they’re not as confident”

Paddy Pimblett claims he’s having a hard time getting an opponent. Pimblett hasn’t fought since UFC London in July when he scored a submission victory over Jordan Leavitt. After the win, the plan was for Pimblett to return later this year and his goal was to be on UFC 282 in Las Vegas. However, according to ‘The Baddy’ he’s having a difficult time getting an opponent to sign the contract.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Former WWE Star Returns To WWE As New Character

Welcome back. Over the last few years, WWE has released or let go dozens and dozens of wrestlers from its active roster, with the majority being attributed to budget cuts. Since Vince McMahon has retired though, several of those names have returned to the company in one way or another. That is the case again, as another name is being brought back in an entirely new role.
WWE
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Jake Paul targets Diaz after Anderson Silva, ‘There’s beef between Nate Diaz and I’

Jake Paul has seemingly lined up one hell of a fight schedule. Next up for “The Problem Child” is a showdown versus Anderson Silva on October 29 in Phoenix, Arizona. It’s a major step up for Paul in more ways than one: his toughest opponent yet and likely the most high-profile pay-per-view (PPV) too. However, that hasn’t stopped Paul from looking to line up potentially even bigger fights down the road.
PHOENIX, AZ
wrestlingrumors.net

Important Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Status

That would be a big one. Injuries can change everything about a wrestler’s career in a hurry, often derailing all plans for them. Those injuries can come out of nowhere and happen with no warning, which was the case earlier this year with one of the top stars in all of WWE. Now we have some good news about her status and things might be going a bit better than they seemed.
WWE
MMAmania.com

Video: Georges St-Pierre offers words of wisdom to Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 281

Georges St-Pierre offered words of wisdom to reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya earlier this week ahead of his 185-pound title fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 281 next month. Adesanya, who suffered a knockout loss to Pereira under the GLORY kickboxing banner back in 2017, is entering one of...
UFC
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Sean O’Malley: Impressive win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 is one step closer to ‘Conor level’ stardom

Sean O’Malley doesn’t just want to be one of the UFC’s stars, he wants to be the star. The 27-year-old bantamweight contender fights Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 29 with a potential title shot on the line, but O’Malley believes that a statement win over the former champion could lead to more than just a shot at UFC gold. O’Malley is already one of the most talked about fighters on the roster and his goal is to achieve the same notoriety as mainstream superstar Conor McGregor.
UFC
Popculture

Extreme Rules: WWE's Bianca Belair Could Be Losing Her Championship

WWE Extreme Rules is tonight, and it could mark the end of Bianca Belair's reign as WWE Raw Women's Champion. Belair, real name Bianca Blair Crawford, has been champ since WrestleMania 38, where she defeated Becky Lynch. At Extreme Rules, she will face Bayley in a ladder match. Despite dominating the Raw roster all year, Belair's time at the top of Raw's roster might be up. (The event will stream live via Peacock.)
WWE
Yardbarker

By The Numbers: Georges St. Pierre-Matt Hughes Trilogy

Their trilogy marked a moment in time in which one all-time great passed the torch two another. Georges St. Pierre and Matt Hughes locked horns three times between Oct. 22, 2004 and Dec. 29, 2007 and determined the direction of the Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight division. St. Pierre won two of the three encounters, all of which ended in decisive fashion. Nearly 15 years removed from their final encounter, the two men remain interminably linked by what took place between them inside the cage.
UFC
ewrestlingnews.com

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/10/22)

WWE invades the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins. – Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory. –...
BROOKLYN, NY
MMA Fighting

UFC 284 targeted for return to Perth, Australia in February

The UFC is targeting a return to Australia in early 2023, with things expected to be made official this week. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that UFC 284 is expected to take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Feb. 11. Perth Now was first to report the news.
UFC

