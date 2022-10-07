Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Becomes New SmackDown Women's Champion At Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey is the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new champion at Extreme Rules. It's interesting to note that their match was the only Extreme Rules Match scheduled for tonight's card. This is Rousey's second title reign. Her first title reign as the "SmackDown"...
Justin Gaethje unsure if Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev will be “amazing” or “extremely boring”
Justin Gaethje thinks the UFC Lightweight Championship fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev could be a barn burner, but he thinks it also has a chance of being a dud. Oliveira vs. Makhachev will headline UFC 280 on October 22. The title fight will be held inside Etihad Arena...
UFC Deaths: Look into the dark and brutal side of MMA
Newer fans of the sport will sometimes wonder if there have been UFC deaths during the promotion’s history. It is
MMAmania.com
Former UFC champ Frank Mir wants retirement fight ... with one pretty cool condition
Frank Mir wants one more fight to end his legendary combat career. The former Ultimate Fight Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, 43, can see the end of the road. However, for the last few years, he has been focused on the career of his daughter Bella Mir, who is currently undefeated (3-0) in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.
Paddy Pimblett plans to fight at UFC 282 but claims he’s having a hard time getting an opponent: “When the contract is in front of them, they’re not as confident”
Paddy Pimblett claims he’s having a hard time getting an opponent. Pimblett hasn’t fought since UFC London in July when he scored a submission victory over Jordan Leavitt. After the win, the plan was for Pimblett to return later this year and his goal was to be on UFC 282 in Las Vegas. However, according to ‘The Baddy’ he’s having a difficult time getting an opponent to sign the contract.
wrestlingrumors.net
Another Former WWE Star Returns To WWE As New Character
Welcome back. Over the last few years, WWE has released or let go dozens and dozens of wrestlers from its active roster, with the majority being attributed to budget cuts. Since Vince McMahon has retired though, several of those names have returned to the company in one way or another. That is the case again, as another name is being brought back in an entirely new role.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Jake Paul targets Diaz after Anderson Silva, ‘There’s beef between Nate Diaz and I’
Jake Paul has seemingly lined up one hell of a fight schedule. Next up for “The Problem Child” is a showdown versus Anderson Silva on October 29 in Phoenix, Arizona. It’s a major step up for Paul in more ways than one: his toughest opponent yet and likely the most high-profile pay-per-view (PPV) too. However, that hasn’t stopped Paul from looking to line up potentially even bigger fights down the road.
Georges St-Pierre has advice for UFC champ Israel Adesanya: 'It's heavy the crown, my friend'
Georges St-Pierre has offered some advice to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. St-Pierre (26-2 MMA, 20-2 UFC), a former two-division champion and UFC Hall of Famer, defended his welterweight title nine times before he relinquished the belt and stepped away from the sport in 2013. St-Pierre cited the pressure of...
wrestlingrumors.net
Important Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Status
That would be a big one. Injuries can change everything about a wrestler’s career in a hurry, often derailing all plans for them. Those injuries can come out of nowhere and happen with no warning, which was the case earlier this year with one of the top stars in all of WWE. Now we have some good news about her status and things might be going a bit better than they seemed.
ESPN
WWE Extreme Rules: Riddle stuns Rollins, Belair retains and Bray Wyatt returns
Matt Riddle's feud with Seth Rollins has grown personal and bitter, so WWE unveiled a new steel structure to settle the score with The Fight Pit, modeled after an MMA cage, with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the special-guest referee. Riddle is a former UFC fighter, so he...
Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Still Have Real Heat Years After Becky Lynch Controversy
As Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle get ready to square off at Extreme Rules, Rollins shared the genesis of the pair's real-life beef. The post Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Still Have Real Heat Years After Becky Lynch Controversy appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MMAmania.com
Video: Georges St-Pierre offers words of wisdom to Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 281
Georges St-Pierre offered words of wisdom to reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya earlier this week ahead of his 185-pound title fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 281 next month. Adesanya, who suffered a knockout loss to Pereira under the GLORY kickboxing banner back in 2017, is entering one of...
MMAmania.com
Michael Bisping says ‘f—king nerd’ Mark Zuckerberg is good for MMA, will bring in more fans
There were mixed reviews from the MMA community when Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shut down the UFC Apex earlier this month to watch fights live, but Michael Bisping believes it will ultimately lead to more eyes on the sport. Last weekend, Zuckerberg was in attendance for UFC Vegas 61: “Dern...
Former UFC champ Cormier considers leap to WWE, eyes Lesnar
UFC Hall of Fame fighter Daniel Cormier is interested in becoming the latest fighter to cross over and join WWE
MMA Fighting
Sean O’Malley: Impressive win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 is one step closer to ‘Conor level’ stardom
Sean O’Malley doesn’t just want to be one of the UFC’s stars, he wants to be the star. The 27-year-old bantamweight contender fights Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 29 with a potential title shot on the line, but O’Malley believes that a statement win over the former champion could lead to more than just a shot at UFC gold. O’Malley is already one of the most talked about fighters on the roster and his goal is to achieve the same notoriety as mainstream superstar Conor McGregor.
Popculture
Extreme Rules: WWE's Bianca Belair Could Be Losing Her Championship
WWE Extreme Rules is tonight, and it could mark the end of Bianca Belair's reign as WWE Raw Women's Champion. Belair, real name Bianca Blair Crawford, has been champ since WrestleMania 38, where she defeated Becky Lynch. At Extreme Rules, she will face Bayley in a ladder match. Despite dominating the Raw roster all year, Belair's time at the top of Raw's roster might be up. (The event will stream live via Peacock.)
Yardbarker
By The Numbers: Georges St. Pierre-Matt Hughes Trilogy
Their trilogy marked a moment in time in which one all-time great passed the torch two another. Georges St. Pierre and Matt Hughes locked horns three times between Oct. 22, 2004 and Dec. 29, 2007 and determined the direction of the Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight division. St. Pierre won two of the three encounters, all of which ended in decisive fashion. Nearly 15 years removed from their final encounter, the two men remain interminably linked by what took place between them inside the cage.
MMA Fighting
Missed Fists: Patryk Ozog crushes opponent with unreal flying switch kick knockout
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists, in which we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems as if there’s an MMA show every other day. I don’t know about you, but generally, I...
NFL・
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/10/22)
WWE invades the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins. – Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory. –...
MMA Fighting
UFC 284 targeted for return to Perth, Australia in February
The UFC is targeting a return to Australia in early 2023, with things expected to be made official this week. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that UFC 284 is expected to take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Feb. 11. Perth Now was first to report the news.
