Lynnwood, WA

Snohomish County wants feedback on Future of Arts and Culture project  

Snohomish County is seeking input through Dec. 31, 2022 on preferences for arts and culture experiences, activities and community spaces to support economic growth opportunities across the county. Residents, cultural workers, businesses and those who are interested in Snohomish County arts and culture are urged to weigh in through two...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help to locate missing man

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating 76-year-old John Andrew Painter. He was last seen on a walk around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in 12700 block of Alexander Road in Everett. Painter suffers from dementia and frequently uses public transit. Family members are concerned for his safety due to his medical conditions and the length of time he has been missing.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Hiring older adults topic of Economic Alliance coffee chat Oct. 11

Age-friendly business practices and hiring older adults is the topic of Economic Alliance Snohomish County’s virtual coffee chat set for Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. The U.S. workforce is aging at a rapid rate. It is estimated that 25% of workers in the U.S. and U.K. will be over the age of 55 by the year 2025. To continue to grow the economy, businesses must reevaluate their practices to bring older people back to work, while giving them meaningful roles.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
High school sports roundup for Oct. 7, 2022

The Hawks scored 14 fourth-quarter points and stopped a Royals’ two-point conversation attempt late in the game to hold on for the homecoming victory. Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-2, 4-2; Lynnwood 0-5, 0-6 Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Inglemoor; Saturday, Oct. 15; 7 p.m. at Pop Keeney...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA

