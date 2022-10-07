Read full article on original website
Related
KDRV
U.S Senator Ron Wyden visits Oregon about low-income housing
WHITE CITY, Ore ---U.S Sen. Ron Wyden came to Oregon to visit a new apartment complex that caters toward low-income housing. This complex in White City offers one and two bedroom apartments. The 50 unit building plans on holding 12 units for veterans who are un-housed, families who may be in shelters and those affected by the Almeda fire back in 2020.
'I don't even know what that is': What 'confused' and 'angry' Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, 89, said to staffers when they briefed her on the bill to continue funding the government
Sen. Dianne Feinstein became exasperated with staffers who tried to brief her on the upcoming stopgap funding bill she was to vote for on Thursday, telling them: 'I don't even know what that is.'. Feinstein, 89, has served as a Democratic senator from California for 30 years, and has voted...
Wildfires: Wyden pressing fed agencies for answers
Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden has again requested that the U.S. Forest Service and Department of the Interior provide detailed plans on how the agencies will use the recent increases he secured in funding for wildfire prevention and to further…
Aviation International News
House Passes Foreign Repair Station Bill
Taking further aim at foreign repair station safety, the House of Representatives last week approved a bill to strengthen the FAA’s oversight of maintenance shops outside the U.S. Reintroduced by House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman Pete DeFazio (D-Oregon) earlier this year, the Global Aircraft Maintenance Safety Improvement Act,...
Comments / 0