foxsanantonio.com
Two young people shot while skating at North Side skate park, suspects on the run
SAN ANTONIO – Police say two men are fighting for their life after being shot while skating at a park on the North Side of the city. Officers received a call at around 7:51 p.m. on the 1500 block of Fresno St. for a shooting in progress. When officers...
KSAT 12
Police hope surveillance video might tell them who shot driver on city’s Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police hope surveillance video from nearby businesses might tell them more about the person who shot a driver early Monday on the city’s Northwest Side. The 29-year-old victim was driving along the 3500 block of Fredericksburg Road when she was hit by a...
KSAT 12
Driver shot in head, crashes vehicle on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head while driving on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning. Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Fredericksburg Road and Gardina Street, not far from Babcock Road.
KSAT 12
Bicyclist killed in West Side hit-and-run; police need help finding culprit
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run that killed a man on the city’s West Side. The incident occurred Monday, Sept. 26 around 1:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of Enrique M. Barrera Parkway, not far from South Callaghan Road and Highway 90.
myfoxzone.com
Woman shot in back of head while driving on San Antonio's northwest side
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the back of her head while driving just northwest of downtown early Monday morning. It happened around 3:34 a.m. on Fredericksburg Road at Gardina Street near Balcones Heights. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call from a...
kurv.com
Five Teens In Custody For Deadly Drive-By Shooting In San Antonio
Five teens are now in custody for a deadly drive-by shooting in West Bexar County last week. Bexar County deputies arrested 17-year-old Johnny Bermea on Friday, along with two teens, ages 14 and 15. Two other suspects, also 14 and 15, were picked up after the shooting last Tuesday. The...
KSAT 12
Police, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect in West Side cold case
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are still searching for the person who fatally shot 37-year-old Angelo Polendo more than six years ago at a West Side intersection. Polendo was found dead on Oct. 11, 2016, at North Sabinas and Lombrano streets, according to a Crime Stoppers report. Police...
KSAT 12
Authorities ID woman hit, killed by vehicle on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle last week on the Northeast Side. Christie D. Castro, 46, died on the morning of Oct. 3 in the 6500 block of Randolph Boulevard, between O’Connor and Judson roads, authorities said. Her birthday was on Saturday.
Texas teen's grandmother turns him in to San Antonio police for allegedly shooting man
A San Antonio teenager was arrested and charged after his grandmother turned him in after he allegedly shot his sister's boyfriend in the leg in a drug-fueled argument on Sunday.
KSAT 12
Argument between neighbors ends in double fatal shooting on East Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are dead after an argument between neighbors ended in a shooting on the city’s East Side, said San Antonio police. The shooting took place at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Rigsby Avenue, said SAPD. Police at the scene said neighbors...
KVIA
San Antonio officer who shot 17-year-old in a McDonald’s parking lot is identified
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Authorities in Texas have identified the officer who shot and critically injured a teenager in a McDonald's parking lot. Bodycam footage captured the incident in San Antonio last Sunday appears to contradict the officer's own account. San Antonio Officer James Brennand was fired for violating the...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Suspect arrested after woman found beaten to death
SAN ANTONIO – One suspect is in custody after a woman was found beaten to death on the city’s Southeast side Saturday night, said San Antonio Police. At 11 p.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to an assault in progress in the 300 block of Prestwick Boulevard, according to SAPD.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man holds multiple employees at gunpoint in North Side robbery
SAN ANTONIO – Three employees were held at gunpoint in a robbery on the city’s North Side, San Antonio police investigate. At 8:30 p.m. Friday, SAPD responded to a robbery in progress at a smoke shop located in the 4400 block of West Avenue. Police say a man...
KSAT 12
18-year-old hospitalized after hit-and-run, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage girl is hospitalized in serious condition after San Antonio police said she was struck by a truck on the Southeast Side. The incident happened at 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Southcross Ranch Road, according to SAPD. Police said the teen was...
KSAT 12
Toddler not wearing seatbelt hospitalized in rollover crash, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A rollover crash in the city’s Southeast side left a three-year-old hospitalized Saturday, according to San Antonio police. At 12:15 p.m. Saturday, the driver of a Chevrolet Blazer traveling southbound on Southeast Loop 410 stepped on her brakes, swerving from one lane to another to avoid a slow down in traffic, said SAPD.
Large fire burns in southeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — A large fire was seen spreading through southeast Bexar County on Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was reported in the 1200 block of Donop Road around 4:30 p.m. Donop Road off Highway 181 and Corpus Christi Road has also been shut down.
2 People Killed, 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
The San Antonio Police reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The crash was reported at around 3:20 a.m. at the 12500 block of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
1 Person Died After A Motor Vehicle Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. Police said the man was hit by a vehicle that malfunctioned when the driver lost control. According to the San Antonio police, the woman [..]
KIII TV3
Three additional teens arrested in connection with deadly shooting in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Three more teens have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting that left one innocent woman dead, and another injured on Tuesday. A 14-year-old who was wanted in Tuesday's shooting was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest on foot. A 15-year-old wanted in the shooting was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
KSAT 12
Three more teens in custody after 25-year-old woman killed in drive-by shooting, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Three more teens are now in custody after a drive-by shooting claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman in West Bexar County nearly a week ago, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. One of the suspects was named Saturday -- 17-year-old Johnny Bermea, and...
