Hazy sunshine and gusty afternoon winds – Mark
In Monday’s forecast, we will see haze at times with gusty south winds and mild temperatures. Here’s another shot at the “Hunter’s Moon” tonight with a clear sky. Here are Your 4 Things to Know about the upcoming forecast. We’re going to see some haze and sunshine on Monday with a windy afternoon and evening. There will be some dust and fire activity, and we are not expected to see any rain.
Sunshine and then afternoon winds for Monday – Mark
It’s the start of the week! We’ll see sunny conditions with morning haze, then gusty afternoon winds. It’s looking like we’ll have above average highs in our area. We are tracking winds today and very mild weather the rest of the week. We’ll see sunshine with...
A hazy and warm Sunday forecast – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– Dress for the warmer weather. We won’t be pulling out heavy coats for a good while. High pressure remains locked in along with wildfire smoke around the Inland Northwest. Monday night and Tuesday a system will bring relief with gusty winds and should improve air quality temporarily. Then we’re back to the sunny and warm conditions for several days after that. That means we’ll probably see hazy skies return by the end of the week.
Winds arrive Monday to blow away the haze – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– If you’re getting tired of the smoke and haze, a change in the weather should bring some relief. A storm system will pass just to the north of us on Monday evening. It won’t bring us rain, but it should bring us some gusty winds.
Hazy sunshine and unseasonably warm weather for the weekend – Kris
We are tracking an unseasonably warm weekend with hazy sunshine. Residual wildfire smoke will linger around the Inland Northwest, however, the air quality is expected to stay in the “good” or “moderate” range. Plan your Saturday. Pick out a pumpkin, visit Green Bluff, or go on...
