ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidor, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists

Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livingston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Vidor, TX
Education
Vidor, TX
Sports
City
Vidor, TX
Local
Texas Education
kogt.com

Cooper Player of the Game

Andrew Cooper is the TEAM GRANGER/KOGT Player of the Game for his performance for the West Orange-Stark Mustangs in their game against Hamshire-Fannett. The Mustangs host Bridge City this Friday night. Week Seven – Andrew Cooper, WOS vs HF, Oct. 7. Week Six – Kyler Garlaska, LCM vs Legacy,...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials identify man wanted in connection to Beaumont fatal fire, last seen in Lufkin

UPDATE — The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who is wanted as a person of interest out of Beaumont. According to the sheriff’s office, Beaumont police investigators are looking to speak with 39-year-old Channin Keon Arodin, of Beaumont. Officials said investigators believe that Arodin has information about a fatal structure fire that happened […]
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

OC Marriage Licenses

Orange County Marriage Licenses Issued For the week of October 3, 2022 , 2022 thru October 7, 2022 By The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk. Ashton L. Roberts-Russell and Chasity R. Lingenfelter. Kevin G. Reyes Ayala and Maritza G. Ibarra. Cullen M. Parker and Breanna L. Shipp. Ryan...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Vhs#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#Vhs Homecoming Court#Vidor High School
KTRE

Lufkin man shot after front lawn altercation; police searching for suspect

Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas’ land commissioner. The two talk about Texas’ border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
LUFKIN, TX
kogt.com

Man Struck By Bullet

Just before 10pm Friday, authorities received a call of a man shot in the 800 block of Lapointe in Bridge City. After an investigation the OC Sheriff’s Office said a man was sitting outside of his trailer at Town and Country RV Park when he was struck by what they’re calling a stray bullet in the leg.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kogt.com

Frank David Claybar

Frank David Claybar, 74, a lifelong resident of Orange, passed away Friday, October 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Jim Sichko. Visitation will be prior to...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 26-Oct. 2

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2:. Trevor Burge, 30, assault family violence- impede breath/circulation. Isaiah McBride, 23, assault causes bodily injury-family violence. Amanda Anderson, 40, warrant other agency. Cameron Gloston, 23, warrant other agency. Aaron Stanfield, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
NEDERLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
thevindicator.com

UPDATE ON FATLITY WRECK IN DAYTON

On Thursday, Oct. 6, at approximately 3:31 pm, officers with Dayton Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1960 and FM 686 west of Dayton for a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and pickup truck. Upon arrival, Investigating Officers determined that an 18- wheeler driven by 41-year-old Samuel...
DAYTON, TX
Orange Leader

SUV with 11 passengers involved in fatal I-10 crash

BEAUMONT — The name of the driver and his adult passenger were released Monday, the latest update shared by authorities who are investigating a fatal wreck involving an SUV with 11 occupants. The crash claimed the life of one victim, an 11-year-old who’s name has not been released.
BEAUMONT, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Humble man killed in Dayton accident

An Humble man was killed in a two-vehicle accident around 3:31 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in Dayton. According to a statement from Lt. Eric Ibarra, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1960 and FM 686 west of Dayton for a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.
DAYTON, TX
kogt.com

House Fire In Bridge City

Around 4:45pm Saturday firefighters responded to the 400 block of Bower Drive in Bridge City for a house fire. The fire is believed to have started in a garage of one home and then spread to another home. Officer Fielder with BCPD arrived first and was able to get one person out of the home.
KTRE

Angelina County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help searching for murder suspect

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a murder suspect from the Beaumont area. The suspect was located driving in their vehicle by the Huntington Police Department but the suspect evaded before wrecking in the private lot of Metal Mart (4110 block of Highway 69 South) in Lufkin. The suspect exited the wrecked vehicle and evaded on foot behind Metal Mart toward Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy