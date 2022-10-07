Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
FPD needs help finding a suspect who threatened a woman in domestic dispute
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Police need help locating a man, who threatened to break into a woman’s home and harm her. FPD is looking for 28-year-old Richard Yelegon of Fargo. Authorities say they received a report about phone threats being made against the woman during a domestic dispute.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks man arrested for blocking train, trying to make citizen’s arrest
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officers were dispatched to the railroad crossing in the 5400 blk of Demers Ave. around 3:20 PM Monday after a report was received of a man blocking the train from moving. The report was that some type of fireworks were being shot off by the man also.
kvrr.com
Student’s guardian reports two guns missing from Grand Forks home
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Grand Forks Police say they were notified by Schroeder Middle School administrators that a guardian of a student had reported weapons missing from their home. Officers responded and found that two handguns were missing from the home. The guns were located at another residence...
valleynewslive.com
GF Police respond to Schroeder Middle School after report of missing handguns
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some uneasiness at Schroeder Middle School on Monday, October 10, after a guardian of a student called to report weapons missing from their home. School administrators called the Grand Forks Police Department around 8:00 a.m. Officers responded and immediately started investigating. Officers say...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Police searching South Fargo, surrounding area for suspect
(Fargo, ND) -- The search continues for a suspect wanted for making threats and several warrants in South Fargo. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 4:58 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a report of threatening actions made via a telephone call related to a domestic dispute between two parties known to each another in the 2800 block of 23rd Avenue South.
valleynewslive.com
Kids go missing in Moorhead, found safely
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two children went missing overnight after walking away from their grandmother’s house in South Moorhead. Police say the kids left the house in the 500 block of 30th Avenue south around midnight. Officers spread out across the neighborhood and firefighters were called out...
valleynewslive.com
Two killed in Grand Forks crash
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were killed and another was injured in a crash, Monday, in Grand Forks. Grand Forks Police say it happened near 27th Ave N and N 69th St, just before 4 PM. Their preliminary investigation shows a van was heading East on...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 10, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Leonard Lamar Booth, 31, of Rochester, for Probation Violation. Maria Delacruz Torrez, 70, of Angus, for 1st-Degree Manufacturing of Methamphetamine. Alfredo Torrez, 70, of Angus, for 1st-Degree Manufacturing of Methamphetamine. Wade Allen Cordts, 39, of Crookston, for 5th-Degree Drug...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman facing charges after threatening police with sharp object, police say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is facing several charges after police say she threatened them and someone in an apartment with a sharp object. It happened Tuesday evening in the 900 blk. of 42nd St. S. Officers say it took nearly an hour to get Andrea Respectsnothing to come out of the apartment.
bulletin-news.com
N.D. man pleads guilty to murder charges in deliberate Minnesota crash that killed 2 teens
Two third-degree murder charges were brought against a Grand Forks, North Dakota, man in connection with the passing of two teens in a head-on collision that happened in northern Minnesota last year. 21-year-old Valentin Mendoza IV entered a guilty plea to two charges of murder in the third degree, including...
trfradio.com
Two Vehicle Accident Under Investigation
A Grand Forks woman was injured in a two vehicle accident Saturday in Fanny Township. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Susan Carlson, 38, was injured when the eastbound vehicle she was driving was struck by a southbound vehicle, driven by Brandon Kihne, 24, of Crookston. Carlson was treated for injuries, and transported to Altru in Grand Forks. Two juvenile passengers that were accompanied by Carlson had been properly secured in car seats and suffered no apparent injury in the crash reported just after 12pm.
kvrr.com
Authorities: Harwood House Fire No Accident
HARWOOD, N.D. — The investigation continues into a house fire early Friday in Harwood. Crews responded to the 500 block of Wally Street. The home was fully engulfed when they arrived and it suffered heavy damage. Smoke could be seen from a couple miles away. Based off the investigation,...
valleynewslive.com
5 people injured in two separate crashes at 25th St. & 13th Ave. intersection
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Five people were hurt this morning after two crashes at the intersection of 25th Street and 13th Avenue South. In the first crash, authorities say an SUV ran a red light before striking a pickup truck. The pickup then spun out into the intersection...
valleynewslive.com
1 arrested in $100,000+ burglary in Polk County
POLK CO., M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says more than $100,000 worth of property was reported stolen in rural Warren on October 3rd. They say 42-year-old Christopher Arnet Wilson of Alvorado, MN was arrested after the incident was investigated. The stolen property was recovered.
valleynewslive.com
Girl hit by car in Grand Forks neighborhood
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks girl is recovering tonight after being hit by a car. It happened at 4 PM in the area of 40 Ave S and South 20 St. Police say the girl was crossing the street using the crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle travelling Westbound on 40 Ave S. The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian. The girl’s injuries are said to be minor and non-life-threatening injuries.
valleynewslive.com
District 24 Democratic candidate arrested for assault
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota District 24 Democratic candidate is facing criminal charges, according to Valley City Police. The Barnes County States Attorney’s Office charged 33-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Huss with Simple Assault, which is a Class B Misdemeanor, on Friday, Oct. 7. Police Chief...
valleynewslive.com
Local restaurant raising money for woman who had brain tumor removed
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Tavern Grill in Fargo is raising money on October 13 for a woman who recently had a brain tumor removed. Tracy Uggerud, who also has had lung cancer for the past three years, will get 20% of the proceeds that are brought in from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday.
valleynewslive.com
Woman hit by train in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early Sunday morning a woman was struck by an Amtrak train in downtown Fargo. The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. at the North Broadway crossing. The 31-year-old woman was found with serious injuries and she remains in critical condition. Witnesses told authorities that the...
kvrr.com
Fire destroys Harwood home, ‘suspicious’ vehicle seen in area
HARWOOD, N.D. (KVRR) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what’s being called “suspicious activity related to a vehicle” in the vicinity of a fire that destroyed a home in Harwood. The call came in shortly before 3 a.m. Friday. The home is located...
trfradio.com
Alvarado Man Charged with Stealing More Than $100k of Property
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a burglary report from rural Warren made on Monday. Christopher Arnet Wilson, 42, of Alvarado has been charged with Burglary, Felony Theft, and 2 counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. According to the report, more than $100,000 of property was reported stolen.
