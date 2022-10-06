Read full article on original website
Pinkbike.com
Video: Brittany Gustafson & Jaime Hill Shred the Whistler Bike Park in 'Follow My Line'
Britt and Jamie shreddin', lappin' and having a good time in the latest No Ordinary Life episode. They prove there's nothing better than a combination of riding and joking around with your mates. Now 'FML' has a whole new meaning. Video by Nick Waygood (@nickwaygoodcreative) // Photography by Brendan McLennon...
Pinkbike.com
Velouria Cycles Announces New Line of Titanium Bikes
Velouria Cycles was founded by a team of cycling professionals and enthusiasts with several years of experience. We are from Alicante, Spain, known as the “Mediterranean mecca of cycling” due to its mountainous topography and pleasant weather throughout the year. VELOURIA CYCLES-A NEW ERA IN TITANIUM BIKES. We...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Big Jumps & Sick Whips As Dylan Stark Pulls Out the eMTB for 'High Voltage'
If you don't know him by now you will come October 21st as he will compete in his first Red Bull Rampage. Coming from humble beginnings Dylan has put his heart and soul into his riding and the determination and will power put him on a path that he says saved his life. He's now become one of the most exciting riders to watch with his ridiculous wall riding style. If there's something crazy out there it's either been done by Dylan or it's on his radar. It's hard not to admire this rider.
