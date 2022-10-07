ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things to do in Chicago this weekend

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Yes, there’s the Chicago Marathon this weekend. But there are several more events for people who won’t be running 26.2 miles.

WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson has the latest roundup of activities:

—Lace up those running shoes for the 44th running of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. Organizers are expecting as many as 45,000 participants.

—Looking for a slower pace? You can wander Brookfield Zoo in costume for a howling good time during Boo at the Zoo . Take a ride on a creepy carousel, venture through a corn maze, enjoy free treats and lots of spooky backdrops for that perfect selfie.

—Explore sounds from around the globe. World Music Festival Chicago wraps up this weekend featuring a full lineup of global grooves and a grand finale at Navy Pier on Sunday.

—On Saturday, the North Suburban YMCA hosts its annual Fall Fest. The free event is open to the community from noon to 3 p.m. featuring a day of family fun, games and music held at the Y’s outdoor campus in Northbrook.

—Enjoy three days of food, wine and music as the 6th annual Lincoln Park Wine Fest brings a world of wine to Jonquil Park. The festival market including dozens of wine pavilions alongside food and arts and crafts vendors

—When there’s something strange in the neighborhood, who you gonna call? Join the Chicago Philharmonic Saturday night as it performs Elmer Bernstein’s iconic score live while the 1984 film Ghostbusters plays on the big screen.

—Learn spooky facts about Chicago on a costumed boat tour of the Chicago River. City Cruises' Seadog Haunted Tours will be held on weekends all month long.

—Who says carnival season comes to a close when summer wraps up? Carnival rides, live music, food and more will take over DuPage County Fairgrounds for NAMI DuPage's 3rd Annual Octoberfest . Funds raised will support NAMI DuPage's free and low-cost mental health services.

