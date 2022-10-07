KINGMAN – The Kingman Route 66 Fest celebrates all things Route 66, especially the history and culture surrounding it, and is hosted in beautiful Lewis Kingman Park, a historic park that was one of Arizona’s few shady rest stops along the Mother Road. This event will feature live bands, a beer garden serving regional craft beers, food and craft vendors, a motorcycle show, a classic car show, a vintage trailer show, a pin up contest, Route 66 displays, fun activity zones, Kingman’s FIRST and ONLY zipline, a fun photobooth, children’s activities – the list goes on and on! The Route 66 Fest is free for spectators and free public parking is in the adjacent lot at the corner of Andy Devine Ave (Route 66) and Fairgrounds Ave.

KINGMAN, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO