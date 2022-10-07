ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Former District Court Judge says the DA should “disqualify herself”, from the Walmart shooting case

By Sarah Coria
 4 days ago
EL PASO, TEXAS -- A court filing Thursday alleging the District Attorney's office threatened family members of a Walmart shooting victim has a former district court judge in disbelief.

The filing alleges the District Attorney's Office or a representative of the D.A's office used "Intimidation Tactics" against the Hoffmann family.

ABC-7 spoke to a former district court judge to see how this could impact the Walmart Mass Shooting case.

Chris Antcliff says District Attorney Yvonne Rosales has no choice but to recuse herself from the case.

"Unbelievable. I can not comprehend what the D.A was thinking or her representatives," said Chris Antcliff.

"I think she must disqualify herself as a result of the information that came to light today," said Antcliff. "The court can appoint a special prosecutor to prosecute that case all the way through until it's completed. That will happen only after the federal case is tried."

Antcliff says a change of venue is possible.

"I would expect the defense to move for a change of venue, but Judge Medrano will decide that at the appropriate time," said Antcliff.

It's a move he thinks would be a disservice to El Paso.

"A lot of people are asking can this case be tried in El Paso anymore, given all of the information that came out today, whether this district attorney can try the case. From my perspective, the case has to be tried in El Paso, the State case. It happened to El Pasoans. El Pasoans were killed. I think the case has to be tried here in El Paso," said Antcliff.

"I have not seen anything like this alleged in the D.A's office in my entire career. I'm unaware that this has ever happened in El Paso county," said Antcliff. "I have never seen anything like this."

Comments / 4

Justice for all
4d ago

The D.A. is incompetent and Judge Medrano loves to play the part just to be out on 📺 for his own benefit politics and reelection.I strongly believe he needs to be removed from this trial and transfer it to anothe Judge who cares for the safety and welfare of the community and the security of El Paso. We Don't need as show off Right Medrano your not competent for this case simple as that. Two wrong don't make a right.

JBR 3157
3d ago

I just moved here to El-Paso and have heard enough about the case from the media and my girlfriend. I also know enough about law and political policies. This is a damn shame. The DA and the judge over the case being accused of playing political games over a major murder case. This case will end up a mistrial and if not careful this creepy kid will walk unless the federal government takes over. This entire matter is a mistrust in the legal process and representing murder victims and their families.

