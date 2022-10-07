Former District Court Judge says the DA should “disqualify herself”, from the Walmart shooting case

EL PASO, TEXAS -- A court filing Thursday alleging the District Attorney's office threatened family members of a Walmart shooting victim has a former district court judge in disbelief.

The filing alleges the District Attorney's Office or a representative of the D.A's office used "Intimidation Tactics" against the Hoffmann family.

ABC-7 spoke to a former district court judge to see how this could impact the Walmart Mass Shooting case.

Chris Antcliff says District Attorney Yvonne Rosales has no choice but to recuse herself from the case.

"Unbelievable. I can not comprehend what the D.A was thinking or her representatives," said Chris Antcliff.

"I think she must disqualify herself as a result of the information that came to light today," said Antcliff. "The court can appoint a special prosecutor to prosecute that case all the way through until it's completed. That will happen only after the federal case is tried."

Antcliff says a change of venue is possible.

"I would expect the defense to move for a change of venue, but Judge Medrano will decide that at the appropriate time," said Antcliff.

It's a move he thinks would be a disservice to El Paso.

"A lot of people are asking can this case be tried in El Paso anymore, given all of the information that came out today, whether this district attorney can try the case. From my perspective, the case has to be tried in El Paso, the State case. It happened to El Pasoans. El Pasoans were killed. I think the case has to be tried here in El Paso," said Antcliff.

"I have not seen anything like this alleged in the D.A's office in my entire career. I'm unaware that this has ever happened in El Paso county," said Antcliff. "I have never seen anything like this."

