ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

‘1776’ Broadway Review: A New World Declares Independence

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rtX2r_0iPMCmam00

Near the start of the Roundabout Theatre Company ’s Broadway revival of the musical 1776 , a cast made entirely of actors who identify as female, transgender and nonbinary, with multiple representations of race and ethnicity, step into the gold-buckled shoes, literally, of the men who would come to be called the founding fathers. We can only imagine how things might turn out differently, both for the musical and in some alternate real-life universe.

In some ways, not much changes. Members of the Continental Congress still bicker, fight and ever so slowly hash out the details of what will become the Declaration of Independence. Slavery will remain enshrined in both the document and the new nation, and the musical’s rousing Sherman Edwards score is as vibrant and pleasing as ever.

What’s different, of course, are the voices singing those songs and hashing those historical details, and in that, at least, the new 1776 , co-directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, is a delight (especially the songs; that long-winded hashing of Peter Stone’s book is as stubbornly, well, non-musical as ever).

It would be inaccurate to say that Page and Paulus excavate long-buried subtext and hidden meanings from the original work – what becomes the musical’s central conflict, the question of whether or not to maintain the Declaration’s anti-slavery clause, was no less obvious back in 1969. The new production does not take the original work prisoner and force confessions never before uttered, as Daniel Fish did in 2018 with his reimagined Oklahoma! . Nor can it be said that the new 1776 is quite the revolution in approach it intends – forget the non-traditional casting of Hamilton : Shakespeare in the Park has worked this idea for decades.

But at its best, the Roundabout’s production of 1776 , opening tonight at the American Airlines Theatre, shakes off any undue weight of expectation, treating the audience to classic musical theater songs sung by voices that have never before been given access. That alone makes up for any shortcomings, notably in the acting of some of the smaller roles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fYAhS_0iPMCmam00
The company of’1776′ (Joan Marcus)

Among the high points: A wicked “Cool, Cool Considerate Men,” that sly take-down of bravery-from-a-distance led by the great Carolee Carmello as the anti-independence John Dickinson, and a blistering “Molasses To Rum,” in which show-stealer Sara Porkalob as South Carolina’s fervent advocate for slavery, Edward Rutledge, fiercely if ever so charmingly calls out the North’s hypocritical stance on the Triangle Trade – rum, molasses and slaves. “Mr. Adams, I give you a toast!,” sneers Rutledge to Massachusetts’ John Adams. “Hail, Boston! Hail, Charleston! Who stinketh the most?”

The “Molasses To Rum” number is one of the best examples of the revival’s all-out approach, with Porkalob’s Rutledge leading an ensemble that transforms the congressional meeting into a slave auction. There are other moments in the production that feel overdone. The mournful ballad “Momma, Look Sharp,” sung by a young soldier who, unlike the cool, cool considerate men making the decisions, has actually seen battle, is performed movingly by Salome B. Smith, who doesn’t need the ensemble of grieving mothers in widow garb backing her up.

The sometimes-it-works, sometimes-not results carry through the entire production. The speed-of-light video projections of historical protest images (suffragists, Civil Rights marchers, gay pride parades) and Black icons (Chuck Berry, Martin Luther King, Barack Obama) that accompanies Adams (Crystal Lucas-Perry), Benjamin Franklin (Patrena Murray) and a visibly pregnant Thomas Jefferson (Elizabeth A. Davis) as they sing the future-looks-bright anthem “The Egg” captures both the promise and the failure of the trio’s optimism (historical facts about their own slave-holding be damned). But Page and Paulus push “He Plays The Violin,” Martha Jefferson’s already-not-so-subtle ode to her husband’s various hidden talents, into Young Frankenstein /”Oh, Sweet Mystery of Life” territory.

Still, even with the heavy breathing, Eryn LeCroy sings “Violin” beautifully, giving the production one of its many musical high points. If the large cast’s acting chops aren’t always as polished as one might hope, the sounds of this musical’s enjoyable score performed by voices as fresh as they are arresting compensates.

As Adams, Lucas-Perry (who has been cast in the upcoming Ain’t No Mo’ and is leaving this show in two weeks) is spirited and energetic and perhaps a bit too likable, given the repeated references to Adams’ disagreeable nature. Murray and Davis turn in fine performances as the wunderkind Jefferson and the witticism-spouting Franklin.

Scott Pask’s set design makes good use of a sort-of crazy quilt period flag backdrop, with David Bengali’s projections counting down the days to independence and providing, when necessary, a contemporary mood. Emilio Sosa’s costume design goes more for a colorful, slightly slapdash costume party style than era-perfect accuracy, a more than suitable approach for a revival that gives history a second chance.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Death Of A Salesman’ Broadway Review: Wendell Pierce & Sharon D Clarke Revitalize A Classic

Death of a Salesman, Arthur Miller’s classic tragedy of the American Dream gone sour, is revitalized and given room to encompass the Black experience in director Miranda Cromwell’s intriguing production opening at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway tonight. Boasting flat-out terrific performances – Wendell Pierce as Willie Loman and the amazing Sharon D Clarke as his wife Linda – this Death of a Salesman doesn’t so much reinvent Miller’s masterpiece as open its doors to perspectives that enrich the material.
MOVIES
Deadline

Don Lemon Says Goodbye To CNN Primetime Show With Emotional Farewell Ahead Of Morning Show Debut

Don Lemon bid farewell to his primetime show on CNN after more than eight years of hosting Don Lemon Tonight. The television presenter got emotional during his farewell recalling all the ups and downs he lived through during his tenure on the show. “It is not goodbye but it is certainly the end of an era as we sign off this last broadcast of Don Lemon Tonight,” he said in the video posted above. “More than eight years, thousands of hours of live TV, historic moments and tough conversations. A lot happened between 10 and midnight, or later.” Lemon is leaving his...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Nikki Finke Dies: Deadline Founder & Longtime Entertainment Journalist Was 68

Nikki Finke, the veteran entertainment journalist who founded Deadline in 2006 and helped grow it into a major player among Hollywood trades, died Sunday morning in Boca Raton, FL after a prolonged illness. She was 68. Related Story R.I.P. Nikki Finke: An Appreciation Of A Fierce Game-Changer Related Story Deadline Hires Former Business Insider Journalist Zac Ntim As International Film Reporter Related Story Liz Shackleton Joins Deadline As Contributing Editor, Asia The famously reclusive Finke founded her site as Deadline Hollywood Daily, the 24/7 Internet version of her long-running print column “Deadline Hollywood” for LA Weekly. She posted firsthand accounts of how she saw the entertainment business...
BOCA RATON, FL
Deadline

London Film Festival Review: Andrew Cumming’s ‘The Origin’

The Highlands of Scotland are the perfect backdrop for Andrew Cumming’s prehistoric genre piece The Origin, a survivalist horror that also works as a thoughtful human drama as its core cast of six fight for their lives against a violent, unseen creature. The Origin had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival. The setting is 45,000 years ago, and a landing party led by Adem (Chuku Modu) washes up at the shore of what they hope to be the promised land. It is, however, a false dawn: the soil is barren, and the group needs to stay on the...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
Deadline

Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94

Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
MALIBU, CA
Deadline

London Film Festival Review: Nora Twomey’s ‘My Father’s Dragon’

A beloved children’s novel is turned into a charming animation in My Father’s Dragon, which is world premiering at the BFI London Film Festival. Oscar-nominated director Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner) helms a story of childhood friendship based on the 1948 novel by Ruth Stiles Gannett, with animation from Cartoon Saloon (The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers) and a screenplay by Meg LeFauve (Inside Out). It’s a sweet adventure with appeal for young kids and a starry voice cast including Jacob Tremblay as hero Elmer, and – in one of the film’s more amusing moments – Whoopi Goldberg...
MOVIES
Deadline

Kanye West’s Antisemitic Messages Condemned By Anti-Defamation League & The Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance

Kanye West continues to face backlash following antisemitic social media posts that have locked him out of Twitter and Instagram. Jewish organizations like the Anti-Defamation League have called out the rapper and condemned his “dangerous” words. “Power. Disloyalty. Greed. Deicide. Blood. Denial. Anti-Zionism. All of these are antisemitic...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Colin Farrell Crashes ‘SNL’ & Saves Brendan Gleeson’s Lackluster Monologue

Brendan Gleeson hosted Saturday Night Live and was saved by his The Banshees of Inisherin co-star after a rough start to a lackluster monologue. Colin Farrell crashed Gleeson’s monologue after he said he was “weird and wonderful,” providing a lighter and funny mood to the opening segment. Gleeson was talking about the premise of his new film that revolves around “two fellas who fall out because one of them is a little too needy.” “I mean, I love Colin to bits, but the story’s not too far from the truth,” he added. Farrell walked in claiming he was “just passing” as he “was...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Rutledge
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
John Adams
Person
Justin Mikita
Person
Chuck Berry
Person
Carolee Carmello
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Martha Jefferson
Deadline

Jennifer Siebel Newsom To Testify In Harvey Weinstein’s L.A. Trial; California Governor’s Wife Revealed As Jane Doe #4

Jury selection for Harvey Weinstein’s long delayed West Coast sex crimes trial begins today, and California’s First Partner is expected to be among the alleged victims to testify. Identified as Jane Doe #4 in court filings, Jennifer Siebel Newsom will take the stand in Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench’s courtroom sometime over the next 10 weeks. “Like many other women, my client was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein at a purported business meeting that turned out to be a trap,” Siebel Newsom’s attorney Elizabeth Fegan told Deadline in a statement this morning. “She intends to testify at his trial...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

‘The Walking Dead’: AMC Releases The Opening Minutes Of Episode 1118 & Preview Photos Of Episode 1119 – New York Comic Con

The Walking Dead is airing its final episodes on AMC and the show made a final appearance at New York Comic Con. The network unveiled the Dead City spinoff and also dropped the opening minutes of Episode 1118, which you can preview in the video above. Additionally, the cable network shared preview photos of Episode 1119, which you can see at the end of this article. Guests at the NYCC included Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe Scott M. Gimple and cast members Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Ridloff, Eleanor Matsuura​, Paola Lazaro and Michael James...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayoral Candidates Rick Caruso And Karen Bass Urge Three Council Members To Resign After Leaked Tape; Eric Garcetti And Other Civic Officials Also Call For Resignations — Update

UPDATED, 2:40 PM: Mayoral candidates Rick Caruso and Karen Bass have called for the three council members caught on tape in a conversation last year to resign their offices. The current mayor, Eric Garcetti, also called for the elected officials to step down, joining a series of other prominent political figures, including Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) who also have urged them to leave. Nury Martinez, the president of the Los Angeles City Council, stepped down from that post earlier on Monday, but not from her council seat. The leaked audio was a conversation that included Martinez, council members Kevin...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Kindred’: FX Sets Hulu Premiere Date For Series Based On Octavia E. Butler’s Novel – New York Comic Con

FX’s Kindred, the new drama series based on Octavia E. Butler’s novel, will premiere Tuesday, December 13 exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include all eight episodes.  The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. The announcement was made today at New York Comic Con during a Kindred panel presentation featuring showrunner and executive producer Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and cast members Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, David Alexander Kaplan, Sophina Brown and Sheria Irving. Adapted from the novel Kindred by Hugo Award-winner Octavia E. Butler, the FX series centers on “Dana James” (Mallori Johnson), a young...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Declaration#Race And Ethnicity#Broadway Musical#Musical Theater#Performing#Broadway Review#The Continental Congress
Deadline

“Infantile Love For Batman And Other Superheroes Can Be Precursor To Fascism,” Comic Legend Alan Moore Warns

One of the world’s most admired comic creators has expressed his concern at the crowds queueing up to watch superhero movies in recent years, saying such urges can be “a precursor to fascism,” and pointing out the correlation with Donald Trump’s election. Alan Moore, who brought the world Watchmen, V for Vendetta and The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen among his many titles, told the Guardian of his fears for the future. He said: “I said round about 2011 that I thought that it had serious and worrying implications for the future if millions of adults were queueing up to see Batman movies. Because that...
MOVIES
Deadline

R.I.P. Nikki Finke: An Appreciation Of A Fierce Game-Changer

As Hurricane Ian roared through Florida last week, I was thinking of Nikki Finke, who had moved to the state four years ago but now was living under hospice care in Boca Raton, the result of a long and involved illness that finally took her life in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 68. Related Story Nikki Finke Dies: Deadline Founder & Longtime Entertainment Journalist Was 68 Related Story Deadline Hires Former Business Insider Journalist Zac Ntim As International Film Reporter Related Story Liz Shackleton Joins Deadline As Contributing Editor, Asia Finke founded Deadline in 2006 and eventually watched it build powerful, gale-force winds...
BOCA RATON, FL
Deadline

‘Law & Order’ Star Chris Meloni In Twitter Spat With Former Trump Admin Official Stephen Miller: “Stevie, Stick To Writing Fascist Speeches”

“Stevie, stick to writing fascist speeches,” Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni wrote to former Trump White House Director of Speechwriting Stephen Miller today on Twitter. Earlier Miller, who allegedly helped write Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 speech, had called the actor “the guy with the most unwatchable Law & Order spin-off” and “a very angry — and very ignorant — far-left ideologue” for making fun of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO). Over the weekend, Boebert had tweeted, “Two Words: Let’s Go Brandon!” to which Meloni — noting that Boebert actually used three words — countered, “There’s gotta be a Stupid...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Deadline

CBS’ ‘Fire Country’ Is The Most-Watched New Series Premiere This Fall

The Eye Network had a very good Friday night in the ratings wars. The 9 PM slot series premiere of Fire County on CBS was a ratings winner, drawing 5.74 million viewers and beating its competitors by more than 3 million viewers. That impressive showing made Fire County the #1 new series this season. CBS now has the top three new series this season, with Fire Country joining East New York and So Help Me Todd. At 8 PM, the sixth season premiere of S.W.A.T. won its time slot with 4.63 million viewers. While at 10 PM, perennial strong draw Blue Bloods‘...
TV SERIES
Deadline

John Oliver Calls Out NFL After Tagovailoa’s Concussions: “This Sport Maybe Shouldn’t Exist”

John Oliver called out the National Football League (NFL) during Sunday’s episode of Last Week Tonight on HBO and HBO Max. The theme of the night was crime reporting and the comedian took a swipe at Monday Night Football following multiple concussions from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. “There is already primetime programming where people kill themselves for our entertainment, it’s called Monday Night Football,” he joked. “Happy concussion season football fans! It sure feels like this sport maybe shouldn’t exist.” Oliver’s dig comes as the NFL alongside the NFL Players Association completed their review of the concussion protocol following Tagovailoa’s injuries...
NFL
Deadline

‘Star Trek: Picard’ Sees Amanda Plummer Join Final Season; ‘TNG’s Moriarty Returns, New Teaser Drops – New York Comic-Con

“Greetings old friends,” threatens Professor Moriarty (Daniel Davis) in a new look at the upcoming third and final season of Star Trek: Picard that just rocked New York Comic-Con. The likely last appearance of the Sir Patrick Stewart-led series on the Starfleet legend was packed with The Next Generation throwbacks, new additions and a new explosive trailer that truly set the stage for Picard Season 3’s February 16, 2023, premiere on Paramount+ Take a look at the new Picard trailer below: Today’s Picard panel on NYCC’s Empire Stage featured Stewart, co-stars and TNG alum Marina Sirtis, Gates McFadden, Michael Dorn, Levar Burton, Jonathan...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Smile’ Widens With Huge Overseas Increase As It Nears $100M Global – International Box Office

Paramount’s Smile is positively grinning ear-to-ear as the horror pic from director Parker Finn saw a wild 19% upswing in holdovers at the international box office in its second frame. The weekend gross was $17.5M in 61 markets for a $40M offshore cume and $89.9M global to date. The overseas increase is quite literally gobsmacking — even this year’s mega-holder Top Gun: Maverick, also from Paramount, eased (though very slightly) in its sophomore frame. We’re hearing word of mouth is propelling this pic, not a particular holiday/weather scenario.  The only new opening market this frame was Korea, where Smile debuted at No....
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

130K+
Followers
37K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy