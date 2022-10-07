ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lee, NJ

NJ.com

No. 6 West Orange over Linden - Boys soccer recap

Jack Dvorin scored in the first half off an assist from Arthur Rosu and West Orange, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, held on to edge Linden 1-0 in West Orange. Justin Scavalla turned away five shots for the shutout as West Orange won its fourth straight and improved to 10-2.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

St. Peter’s Prep over Dickinson - Boys soccer recap

Quentin Weintraub, Luke Gilhawley, and Matt Sobreiro each scored to lead St. Peter's Prep in a 3-1 home win over Dickinson in Jersey City. Zack Fischer and Simon Yanez each made two saves for SPP (10-3-1). Dickinson fell to 3-11.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Freehold Borough over Long Branch- Girls soccer recap

Riley Gallagher and Payton Quinn each netted two goals to lead Freehold Borough to a 5-1 win over Long Branch in Freehold. Samantha Matisoff dished out three assists for Freehold Borough (2-10), which scored five times in the second half to erase a one-goal halftime deficit. Ashley Martinez-Garcia scored for
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Iselin Kennedy over Middlesex- Girls soccer recap

Paula Antunes had a hat trick to lead Iselin Kennedy to a 4-2 win over Middlesex in Middlesex. Katelyn Figueiredo also scored a goal for Iselin Kennedy (9-4-1), which led 3-1 at halftime. Brianna Lopes made four saves in the win. Brooke Zaleski netted two goals for Middlesex (4-9).
MIDDLESEX, NJ
NJ.com

Essex County Tournament girls soccer round for prelim. round, Oct. 10

Junior Victoria Parelli scored twice while senior Arianna Rios had a goal and an assist as 13th-seeded Bloomfield overpowered 20th-seeded Payne Tech 7-0 in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in Bloomfield. Bloomfield will next visit fourth-seeded Verona in the first round on Wednesday. Senior Emily Haraka, junior
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbridge over Cranford in OT- Boys soccer recap

Mike Corbett scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime to lead Woodbridge to a 3-2 win over Cranford in Woodbridge. Woodbridge (7-5-2) led, 1-0 at halftime on Javin Negron’s goal. Vincent Cafiso tied it up for Cranford in the 61st minute, before Corbett scored just three minutes later to put Woodbridge back in the lead. But in the 80th minute, Cranford’s David Guydan scored to force overtime.
CRANFORD, NJ
Dwight Morrow
NJ.com

Saddle River Day over Waldwick - Girls soccer recap

Cayla Sul scored to lead Saddle River Day to a 1-0 win over Waldwick, in Waldwick. Jillian Gomez made 15 saves to earn the shutout for SRD (4-4). The goal came in the first half. Waldwick fell to 11-2.
WALDWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Spotswood over Carteret in OT- Boys soccer recap

Joe Nardino scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Spotswood to a 3-2 win over Carteret in Spotswood. Maks Mroz and Alex Lagowski each scored for Spotswood (7-5-1). George Pereira dished out two assists, while Aiden Scher made four saves in the win. Anthony Bautista and Vincenzo Gancio each
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Metuchen over South River - Boys soccer recap

Aaron Honig and Ben Santus shared duties in net to earn a shutout in Metuchen's 3-0 win over South River, in Metuchen. Honig made two saves, while Santus recorded one save. The Bulldogs improved to 7-5 on the win. South River fell to 9-2-2.
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer
NJ.com

Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 10

Freshman Leigha Gronau scored twice while senior Sadie Willis and junior Julia Flynn each had a goal and an assist to lead 10th-seeded Hackettstown to a 7-2 win over 19th-seeded South Hunterdon in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Hackettstown. Hackettstown will next visit seventh-seeded Delaware Valley in
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Middletown South edges Central Regional- Field hockey recap

Avery Lassman’s goal in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference as Middletown South defeated Central Regional, 1-0, in Middletown. Olivia Prettitore had the assist on Lassman’s game-winner for Middletown South (9-3), which won its second game in a row. Leila Black made six saves to secure the shutout.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: No. 12 Summit squeezes past Hackettstown

Senior Kealon Knight’s second-half goal was enough to seal the win for Summit, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, over Hackettstown in Summit. Senior Sean Hendrie assisted on Knight’s goal for Summit (6-6), which has won three of its past four games and hosts Union on Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the Union County Tournament.
SUMMIT, NJ
NJ.com

New Egypt ovr Ranney - Boys soccer recap

Lucas Sample scored to lead New Egypt in a 1-0 win over Ranney, in New Egypt. Tommy Merlucci made even saves to earn the shutout for New Egypt (10-2-1).
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Soccer
Sports
NJ.com

Columbia over Mount St. Dominic - Field hockey recap

MSD fell to 3-8. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
COLUMBIA, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Soccer: Almeida scores 7 as Somerset Tech moves past Dunellen

Katelyn Almeida scored seven goals to go along with an assist, as Somerset Tech defeated Dunellen, 8-1, in Bridgewater. Almeida’s seven-goal performance was her largest goal output of the season, and now has 27 goals and 12 assists to her name in 10 games for Somerset Tech (7-3). It was her fifth game in which she scored three or more goals, as she also posted a five-goal performance in a 7-1 win over Dunellen on Sept. 23, along with a four-goal, two-assist performance in an 8-5 win over Mother Seton on Sept. 28.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

Field hockey: No. 9 Shore downs Red Bank Catholic

Senior Samantha Zacharczyk finished with two goals and an assist while seniors Maddie Malfa and Maggie McCrae had two goals apiece as Shore, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, stopped Red Bank Catholic 9-0 in West Long Branch. Sophomore Kendall Bennett and senior Anne Kopec each had a goal
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

