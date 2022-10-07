Read full article on original website
No. 6 West Orange over Linden - Boys soccer recap
Jack Dvorin scored in the first half off an assist from Arthur Rosu and West Orange, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, held on to edge Linden 1-0 in West Orange. Justin Scavalla turned away five shots for the shutout as West Orange won its fourth straight and improved to 10-2.
St. Peter’s Prep over Dickinson - Boys soccer recap
Quentin Weintraub, Luke Gilhawley, and Matt Sobreiro each scored to lead St. Peter's Prep in a 3-1 home win over Dickinson in Jersey City. Zack Fischer and Simon Yanez each made two saves for SPP (10-3-1). Dickinson fell to 3-11.
Bergen County Tournament boys soccer roundup for quarterfinal games, Oct. 9
Albert Carilli scored a goal and an assist to lead Ramapo, No. 17 in NJ.com's Top 20, past Garfield 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Franklin Lakes. Ramapo (9-0-1) outshot Garfield 12-3 in the game. Ryan DeKorte, Dylan Bodart and Damian DiLisio also had
Freehold Borough over Long Branch- Girls soccer recap
Riley Gallagher and Payton Quinn each netted two goals to lead Freehold Borough to a 5-1 win over Long Branch in Freehold. Samantha Matisoff dished out three assists for Freehold Borough (2-10), which scored five times in the second half to erase a one-goal halftime deficit. Ashley Martinez-Garcia scored for
Iselin Kennedy over Middlesex- Girls soccer recap
Paula Antunes had a hat trick to lead Iselin Kennedy to a 4-2 win over Middlesex in Middlesex. Katelyn Figueiredo also scored a goal for Iselin Kennedy (9-4-1), which led 3-1 at halftime. Brianna Lopes made four saves in the win. Brooke Zaleski netted two goals for Middlesex (4-9).
Essex County Tournament girls soccer round for prelim. round, Oct. 10
Junior Victoria Parelli scored twice while senior Arianna Rios had a goal and an assist as 13th-seeded Bloomfield overpowered 20th-seeded Payne Tech 7-0 in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in Bloomfield. Bloomfield will next visit fourth-seeded Verona in the first round on Wednesday. Senior Emily Haraka, junior
Woodbridge over Cranford in OT- Boys soccer recap
Mike Corbett scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime to lead Woodbridge to a 3-2 win over Cranford in Woodbridge. Woodbridge (7-5-2) led, 1-0 at halftime on Javin Negron’s goal. Vincent Cafiso tied it up for Cranford in the 61st minute, before Corbett scored just three minutes later to put Woodbridge back in the lead. But in the 80th minute, Cranford’s David Guydan scored to force overtime.
Morris County Tournament boys soccer roundup first round games, Oct. 10
Luc Thomas recorded a goal and an assist to lead 14th-seeded Mount Olive to a 4-0 win over ninth-seeded Kinnelon in the opening round of the Morris County Tournament, in Kinnelon. Mount Olive (7-5-1) will face third-seeded Delbarton in the second round on Wenesday. Matt O'Flynn, Besian Hadzovic and Nicholas
Saddle River Day over Waldwick - Girls soccer recap
Cayla Sul scored to lead Saddle River Day to a 1-0 win over Waldwick, in Waldwick. Jillian Gomez made 15 saves to earn the shutout for SRD (4-4). The goal came in the first half. Waldwick fell to 11-2.
Spotswood over Carteret in OT- Boys soccer recap
Joe Nardino scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Spotswood to a 3-2 win over Carteret in Spotswood. Maks Mroz and Alex Lagowski each scored for Spotswood (7-5-1). George Pereira dished out two assists, while Aiden Scher made four saves in the win. Anthony Bautista and Vincenzo Gancio each
Metuchen over South River - Boys soccer recap
Aaron Honig and Ben Santus shared duties in net to earn a shutout in Metuchen's 3-0 win over South River, in Metuchen. Honig made two saves, while Santus recorded one save. The Bulldogs improved to 7-5 on the win. South River fell to 9-2-2.
Girls soccer: No. 11 East Brunswick stays perferct with shutout over North Brunswick
Samara Stein scored twice to lead No. 11 East Brunswick to a 6-0 win over North Brunswick, in East Brunswick. The win kept the Bears unbeaten at 14-0. Samantha Motusesky made four saves to earn the shutout for East Brunswick. Maia Dela Cruz, Mikayla Mandleur, Theresa Steiner and Riley Smalley
Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 10
Freshman Leigha Gronau scored twice while senior Sadie Willis and junior Julia Flynn each had a goal and an assist to lead 10th-seeded Hackettstown to a 7-2 win over 19th-seeded South Hunterdon in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Hackettstown. Hackettstown will next visit seventh-seeded Delaware Valley in
Middletown South edges Central Regional- Field hockey recap
Avery Lassman’s goal in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference as Middletown South defeated Central Regional, 1-0, in Middletown. Olivia Prettitore had the assist on Lassman’s game-winner for Middletown South (9-3), which won its second game in a row. Leila Black made six saves to secure the shutout.
Boys soccer: No. 12 Summit squeezes past Hackettstown
Senior Kealon Knight’s second-half goal was enough to seal the win for Summit, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, over Hackettstown in Summit. Senior Sean Hendrie assisted on Knight’s goal for Summit (6-6), which has won three of its past four games and hosts Union on Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the Union County Tournament.
New Egypt ovr Ranney - Boys soccer recap
Lucas Sample scored to lead New Egypt in a 1-0 win over Ranney, in New Egypt. Tommy Merlucci made even saves to earn the shutout for New Egypt (10-2-1).
Columbia over Mount St. Dominic - Field hockey recap
MSD fell to 3-8.
Girls Soccer: Almeida scores 7 as Somerset Tech moves past Dunellen
Katelyn Almeida scored seven goals to go along with an assist, as Somerset Tech defeated Dunellen, 8-1, in Bridgewater. Almeida’s seven-goal performance was her largest goal output of the season, and now has 27 goals and 12 assists to her name in 10 games for Somerset Tech (7-3). It was her fifth game in which she scored three or more goals, as she also posted a five-goal performance in a 7-1 win over Dunellen on Sept. 23, along with a four-goal, two-assist performance in an 8-5 win over Mother Seton on Sept. 28.
Field hockey: No. 9 Shore downs Red Bank Catholic
Senior Samantha Zacharczyk finished with two goals and an assist while seniors Maddie Malfa and Maggie McCrae had two goals apiece as Shore, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, stopped Red Bank Catholic 9-0 in West Long Branch. Sophomore Kendall Bennett and senior Anne Kopec each had a goal
Essex County Tournament field hockey roundup quarterfinal games, Oct. 10
Brooke Snider posted two goals and two assists to lead fourth-seeded Millburn to a 4-3 win over fifth-seeded Glen RIdge in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament, in Millburn. Millburn (5-4-2) will face top-seed West Essex in the semifinals on Wednesday. Molly Boehm added on two goals for the
