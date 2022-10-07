Read full article on original website
Union City over North Bergen - Boys soccer recap
Christopher Castro netted a pair of goals to spark Union City to a 4-0 win over North Bergen in Union City. Paul Guzman and Louis Recio also scored as Union City moved a game over .500 at 7-6. Josue Banda and Alexie Ayala each had four saves to share the...
No. 11 Elizabeth over Monroe- Boys soccer recap
Brandon Quishpi-Aquiles had a goal and an assist to lead Elizabeth, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-2 win over Monroe at Rutgers University in Newark. Andy Alvarez and Danilo Fuentes each scored a goal for Elizabeth (9-4), which led, 2-0 at halftime. Monroe fell to 8-6...
No. 2 Freehold Township girls soccer sends message vs. No. 4 Watchung Hills (PHOTOS)
Freehold Township, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, went north and picked up a statement win on Monday, beating No. 4 Watchung Hills, 3-0, on the road in one of the biggest out-of-conference matchups. Princeton commit Kayla Wong, Hailey Santiago and Gaby Parker all scored for the Shore Conference...
Iselin Kennedy over Middlesex- Girls soccer recap
Paula Antunes had a hat trick to lead Iselin Kennedy to a 4-2 win over Middlesex in Middlesex. Katelyn Figueiredo also scored a goal for Iselin Kennedy (9-4-1), which led 3-1 at halftime. Brianna Lopes made four saves in the win. Brooke Zaleski netted two goals for Middlesex (4-9). The...
No. 6 West Orange over Linden - Boys soccer recap
Jack Dvorin scored in the first half off an assist from Arthur Rosu and West Orange, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, held on to edge Linden 1-0 in West Orange. Justin Scavalla turned away five shots for the shutout as West Orange won its fourth straight and improved to 10-2.
Bayonne shuts out North Bergen- Girls soccer recap
Iliana Sanchez had a goal with two assists to lead Bayonne to a 3-0 win over North Bergen in Bayonne. Angela Maino added a goal and an assist for Bayonne (9-1-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Emily Karlicki chipped in with a goal, while Caitlin Gaetani made five saves in the win.
West Orange over Millburn- Girls soccer recap
Aminata Diop’s goal in the first half was the difference as West Orange topped Millburn, 1-0, in West Orange. Sidda Mitchell had the assist on Diop’s goal for West Orange (9-3-1). Hannah Amoyaw made four saves to earn the shutout. Emma Woros made six saves for Millburn (7-4-1).
Dwight-Morrow over Nutley - Boys soccer recap
Nicolas Garzon scored twice to lead Dwight-Morrow in a 3-2 win over Nutley, in Englewood. Lucas Londono added on a goal for Dwight-Morrow (8-4-1). Ian Novoa and Ian Breihof scored for Nutley (4-5-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
Woodbridge over Cranford in OT- Boys soccer recap
Mike Corbett scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime to lead Woodbridge to a 3-2 win over Cranford in Woodbridge. Woodbridge (7-5-2) led, 1-0 at halftime on Javin Negron’s goal. Vincent Cafiso tied it up for Cranford in the 61st minute, before Corbett scored just three minutes later to put Woodbridge back in the lead. But in the 80th minute, Cranford’s David Guydan scored to force overtime.
Burlington Township over Holy Cross Prep - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Fitch scored twice to lead Burlington Township in a 3-2 in over Holy Cross Prep, in Burlington. Holy Cross Prep (4-7) led 2-1 at the half, but Burlington Twp outscored the road team 2-0 in the second half. Ian Brown added on a goal and an assist to the...
Bergen County Tournament boys soccer roundup for quarterfinal games, Oct. 9
Albert Carilli scored a goal and an assist to lead Ramapo, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past Garfield 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Franklin Lakes. Ramapo (9-0-1) outshot Garfield 12-3 in the game. Ryan DeKorte, Dylan Bodart and Damian DiLisio also had...
Leonia over Ridgefield - Girls soccer recap
Rena Shim posted a hat trick and one assist to lead Leonia in a 7-1 win over Ridgefield, in Leonia. Hannah Jacobowitz, Samina Trimarchi, Tavishi Unnithan and Lola Fernandez also scored for Leonia (4-4). Emma Radonic scored for Ridgefield (4-6). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
Freehold Borough over Long Branch- Girls soccer recap
Riley Gallagher and Payton Quinn each netted two goals to lead Freehold Borough to a 5-1 win over Long Branch in Freehold. Samantha Matisoff dished out three assists for Freehold Borough (2-10), which scored five times in the second half to erase a one-goal halftime deficit. Ashley Martinez-Garcia scored for...
Bordentown over Northern Burlington - Boys soccer recap
Jay Beyers broke a scoreless tie in the second half to lift Bordentown to a 2-1 win over Northern Burlington in Bordentown. Beyers scored for the second straight game and Tyler Kunkel recorded the assist, the first of his career. Ethan Beauchemin stopped all six shots he faced to notch...
Essex County Tournament girls soccer round for prelim. round, Oct. 10
Junior Victoria Parelli scored twice while senior Arianna Rios had a goal and an assist as 13th-seeded Bloomfield overpowered 20th-seeded Payne Tech 7-0 in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in Bloomfield. Bloomfield will next visit fourth-seeded Verona in the first round on Wednesday. Senior Emily Haraka, junior...
Spotswood over Carteret - Girls soccer recap
Theodora Xipolias and Tegan Jones each scored to lead Spotswood to a 2-0 win over Carteret, in Carteret. The Charges (12-2) scored both goals in the opening half. Stephanie Yarnall made two saves to earn the shutout. Jasmeet Bahia recorded 11 saves for the Ramblers (3-11). The N.J. High School...
Saddle River Day over Waldwick - Girls soccer recap
Cayla Sul scored to lead Saddle River Day to a 1-0 win over Waldwick, in Waldwick. Jillian Gomez made 15 saves to earn the shutout for SRD (4-4). The goal came in the first half. Waldwick fell to 11-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Field hockey: No. 9 Shore downs Red Bank Catholic
Senior Samantha Zacharczyk finished with two goals and an assist while seniors Maddie Malfa and Maggie McCrae had two goals apiece as Shore, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, stopped Red Bank Catholic 9-0 in West Long Branch. Sophomore Kendall Bennett and senior Anne Kopec each had a goal...
Metuchen over South River - Boys soccer recap
Aaron Honig and Ben Santus shared duties in net to earn a shutout in Metuchen’s 3-0 win over South River, in Metuchen. Honig made two saves, while Santus recorded one save. The Bulldogs improved to 7-5 on the win. South River fell to 9-2-2. The N.J. High School Sports...
Voorhees over North Plainfield - Boys soccer recap
Keegan Mulroony and Tais Pendergast-Fischer each posted two goals and one assist to lead Voorhees in a 4-1 win over North Plainfield, in Glen Gardner. The Vikings (7-5-1) outscored North Plainfield 3-0 in the second half. Ryan Savaryn scored for the Canucks (6-9) in the opening half. The N.J. High...
