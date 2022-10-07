Read full article on original website
Bergen County Tournament boys soccer roundup for quarterfinal games, Oct. 9
Albert Carilli scored a goal and an assist to lead Ramapo, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past Garfield 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Franklin Lakes. Ramapo (9-0-1) outshot Garfield 12-3 in the game. Ryan DeKorte, Dylan Bodart and Damian DiLisio also had...
Leonia over Ridgefield - Girls soccer recap
Rena Shim posted a hat trick and one assist to lead Leonia in a 7-1 win over Ridgefield, in Leonia. Hannah Jacobowitz, Samina Trimarchi, Tavishi Unnithan and Lola Fernandez also scored for Leonia (4-4). Emma Radonic scored for Ridgefield (4-6).
Saddle River Day over Waldwick - Girls soccer recap
Cayla Sul scored to lead Saddle River Day to a 1-0 win over Waldwick, in Waldwick. Jillian Gomez made 15 saves to earn the shutout for SRD (4-4). The goal came in the first half. Waldwick fell to 11-2.
No. 6 West Orange over Linden - Boys soccer recap
Jack Dvorin scored in the first half off an assist from Arthur Rosu and West Orange, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, held on to edge Linden 1-0 in West Orange. Justin Scavalla turned away five shots for the shutout as West Orange won its fourth straight and improved to 10-2.
West Orange over Millburn- Girls soccer recap
Aminata Diop’s goal in the first half was the difference as West Orange topped Millburn, 1-0, in West Orange. Sidda Mitchell had the assist on Diop’s goal for West Orange (9-3-1). Hannah Amoyaw made four saves to earn the shutout. Emma Woros made six saves for Millburn (7-4-1).
Freehold Borough over Long Branch- Girls soccer recap
Riley Gallagher and Payton Quinn each netted two goals to lead Freehold Borough to a 5-1 win over Long Branch in Freehold. Samantha Matisoff dished out three assists for Freehold Borough (2-10), which scored five times in the second half to erase a one-goal halftime deficit. Ashley Martinez-Garcia scored for...
Bayonne shuts out North Bergen- Girls soccer recap
Iliana Sanchez had a goal with two assists to lead Bayonne to a 3-0 win over North Bergen in Bayonne. Angela Maino added a goal and an assist for Bayonne (9-1-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Emily Karlicki chipped in with a goal, while Caitlin Gaetani made five saves in the win.
Dwight-Morrow over Nutley - Boys soccer recap
Nicolas Garzon scored twice to lead Dwight-Morrow in a 3-2 win over Nutley, in Englewood. Lucas Londono added on a goal for Dwight-Morrow (8-4-1). Ian Novoa and Ian Breihof scored for Nutley (4-5-1).
Essex County Tournament girls soccer round for prelim. round, Oct. 10
Junior Victoria Parelli scored twice while senior Arianna Rios had a goal and an assist as 13th-seeded Bloomfield overpowered 20th-seeded Payne Tech 7-0 in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in Bloomfield. Bloomfield will next visit fourth-seeded Verona in the first round on Wednesday. Senior Emily Haraka, junior...
Middletown South edges Central Regional- Field hockey recap
Avery Lassman’s goal in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference as Middletown South defeated Central Regional, 1-0, in Middletown. Olivia Prettitore had the assist on Lassman’s game-winner for Middletown South (9-3), which won its second game in a row. Leila Black made six saves to secure the shutout.
Woodbridge over Cranford in OT- Boys soccer recap
Mike Corbett scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime to lead Woodbridge to a 3-2 win over Cranford in Woodbridge. Woodbridge (7-5-2) led, 1-0 at halftime on Javin Negron’s goal. Vincent Cafiso tied it up for Cranford in the 61st minute, before Corbett scored just three minutes later to put Woodbridge back in the lead. But in the 80th minute, Cranford’s David Guydan scored to force overtime.
Metuchen over South River - Boys soccer recap
Aaron Honig and Ben Santus shared duties in net to earn a shutout in Metuchen's 3-0 win over South River, in Metuchen. Honig made two saves, while Santus recorded one save. The Bulldogs improved to 7-5 on the win. South River fell to 9-2-2.
St. Benedict’s over No. 16 Montclair- Boys soccer recap
Ransford Gyan scored two goals to lead St. Benedict’s to a 2-0 win over Montclair, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Montclair. St. Benedict’s (6-0) scored both of its goals in the first half and was able to hold on for the rest of the way.
Spotswood over Carteret - Girls soccer recap
Theodora Xipolias and Tegan Jones each scored to lead Spotswood to a 2-0 win over Carteret, in Carteret. The Charges (12-2) scored both goals in the opening half. Stephanie Yarnall made two saves to earn the shutout. Jasmeet Bahia recorded 11 saves for the Ramblers (3-11).
No. 11 Elizabeth over Monroe- Boys soccer recap
Brandon Quishpi-Aquiles had a goal and an assist to lead Elizabeth, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-2 win over Monroe at Rutgers University in Newark. Andy Alvarez and Danilo Fuentes each scored a goal for Elizabeth (9-4), which led, 2-0 at halftime. Monroe fell to 8-6...
St. Peter’s Prep over Dickinson - Boys soccer recap
Quentin Weintraub, Luke Gilhawley, and Matt Sobreiro each scored to lead St. Peter's Prep in a 3-1 home win over Dickinson in Jersey City. Zack Fischer and Simon Yanez each made two saves for SPP (10-3-1). Dickinson fell to 3-11.
Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) over St. Thomas Aquinas - Boys soccer recap
Timothy Cranga netted an overtime game-winner to pus Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) to a 2-1 win over St. Thomas Aquinas in Edison. Cranga’s game-winner came in the 86th minute, and was his second scoring strike of the day. Cranga’s first goal came in the 33rd minute. Aiden Long assisted on both goals.
Field hockey: No. 2 West Essex blanks Westfield for 9th shutout
Senior Cielle McInerney notched a hat trick to pace West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-0 win over Westfield in Westfield. Senior Gianna Macrino recorded two goals and two assists and freshman Adelaide Minnella had a goal and three assists for West Essex (10-2). Sophomore Sophia Sisco and junior Evangeline Minnella chipped in with a goal and an assist apiece while junior goalie Abby Zanelli made six saves.
Boys soccer: No. 12 Summit squeezes past Hackettstown
Senior Kealon Knight’s second-half goal was enough to seal the win for Summit, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, over Hackettstown in Summit. Senior Sean Hendrie assisted on Knight’s goal for Summit (6-6), which has won three of its past four games and hosts Union on Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the Union County Tournament.
Toms River North over Colts Neck- Field hockey recap
Olivia Fraticelli scored three goals to lead Toms River North to a 3-1 win over Colts Neck in Colts Neck. Fraticelli scored in the third quarter, before burying two in the fourth to secure the win for Toms River North (11-0). Rachel Tetzlaff dished out two assists, and Katie Marra made four saves in the win.
