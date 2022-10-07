ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Comments / 5

Repub&DemBothSuck!
3d ago

Multiple injuries, bad grades with the players, and lack of interest/players... canceling the program for the remainder of this year is completely understandable. I don't understand the outrage. If a student gets hurt, it's a possible lawsuit, slipping grades have always meant that your off the team, and you can't FORCE students to play if they aren't interested in sports/football.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson, NY
Sports
Hudson, NY
Education
City
Hudson, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Season#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus School District#Linus K12#Athletic
spectrumlocalnews.com

16th annual Chowderfest held in Troy

A perfect autumn day suited the 16th annual Chowderfest in downtown Troy. Nineteen restaurants participated in the annual event, which attracted hundreds of people. As part of the event, a variety of chowders was served, including shrimp scampi, Buffalo chicken, seafood and traditional New England clam chowder. "The weather has...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Celebrating the American Revolution in Saratoga Springs

National history is being celebrated locally as we get closer to the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. This month marks 245 years since British General John Burgoyne surrendered his army to General Horatio Gates in 1777. To honor the occasion, The Saratoga National Historical Park is hosting several days...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
newyorkalmanack.com

The Creation of the Saratoga Battlefield Park: A Short History

Saturday, October 8th, 1927, was a great day for a burglar in Ballston Spa, NY. The Saratogian newspaper announced that “Ballston Spa closed down shop this noon and went to the Saratoga Battlefield celebration. Scores of Ballstonians, many of them taking part in the pageant, went to the historic battlefield this morning, but the great exodus did not take place until early this afternoon. Stores, mills, offices and shops closed at noon and throughout the forenoon there was a hustle and bustle of people getting ready to go to the celebration.”
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Albany shelter reopens after vicious sword attack

ALBANY – An Albany shelter that shut down after there was a vicious sword attack there, is now back open. Randell Mason has been charged with attempted murder for that attack. The Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless has implemented new security measures. They have two additional security staff who...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Upstate of Business – Saratoga International Flavorfeast

A popular food festival is returning to Saratoga Springs. On October 8th, the 7th annual Saratoga International Flavorfeast will take place after a two year hiatus. You’ll be able to travel the streets of the spa city and experience a feast of flavors from around the globe – while enjoying street performances throughout the day.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Albany’s highest-paying jobs all pay at least $130,000 a year

Albany, N.Y. — The highest-paying jobs in the Albany metro area all have annual median salaries of at least $130,000 a year, according to federal data. The list is dominated by positions in health care. It’s the same in other Upstate New York cities, including Buffalo, Syracuse and Rochester. Hospitals are major employers in all four markets.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Drivers should seek alternate routes during Cohoes construction

We have a traffic alert to pass along. Worth Street between Strong Place and Vliet Street in Cohoes will be closed Monday, October 10th, through Friday, October 14th for construction work at the community builder’s site. The city asks that drivers please use alternate routes and caution when traveling...
COHOES, NY
104.5 The Team

Upstate New York Pumpkin Patch Voted 5th Best In Nation

We are in the heart of the fall harvest and Halloween season and one Upstate pumpkin patch is among the nation's best to get that all-important seasonal symbol. This time of year is all about apples, foliage, and everything the fall harvest has to offer. Many argue that this is the most beautiful time of the year in Upstate New York and there is certainly no shortage of ways and destinations to get outside and enjoy everything autumn has to offer. That includes getting outside to grab one of the most important symbols of the season: pumpkins!
KERHONKSON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy