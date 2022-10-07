Read full article on original website
WPTV
Boca Raton girl spreads kindness through artwork in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Boca Raton girl is on a mission to spread kindness. She is combining her love for art and compassion to help those suffering from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida's west coast. “When I create these, I know I’m helping others,” said Ayel...
Palm Beach County restaurants, chefs organize relief efforts for Hurricane Ian survivors
A week after Hurricane Ian barreled through the Fort Myers area, a mini-wave of relief efforts arrived from Palm Beach County restaurants and chefs. Some set up meal distribution sites. Others offered to donate a portion of sales. All gestures from the land of “it could have been us.”
Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
WPTV
Big Taste of Martin County to be held Tuesday night
STUART, Fla. — 'Big Taste of Martin County' will delight foodies with food from 26 Stuart restaurants on Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held in a plane hangar at Atlantic Aviation at Witham Field in Stuart and benefits Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Palm Beach & Martin Counties.
Mosquito Control to spray nearly 20% of Palm Beach County on Monday
Palm Beach County will conduct aerial spraying Monday to curb mosquito populations. The county's Division of Mosquito Control will target an area of about 260,000 acres, or roughly 17% of Palm Beach County's overall acreage, "in response to increased mosquito levels and potential of vector borne disease threats," according to a news release.
Clean up, Aisle 5: A column person gets schooled by reader for "bag boy" reference
It’s a jungle out there. Consider this. There I was, being uncharacteristically inoffensive, writing a column about a Delray Beach woman with a pet peeve about people who wheel shopping carts from the store, then abandon them in the lots rather than returning the carts to the store or a corral in the lot.
WPBF News 25
SafeSpace raises awareness during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
STUART, Fla. — October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement report, domestic violence-related offenses in 2020 increased between 10% and 20% in Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties. Domestic violence agency SafeSpace is working to raise awareness about the issue.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach Gardens realtors set up PB&J assembly line, bringing thousands of sandwiches to Ian victims
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A group of local realtors is “coming together and sticking together”… that’s the motto for their movement. It’s a unique form of disaster relief, and today they hit a sticky milestone. A cheer rang out at Echo Fine Properties as a special assembly line cried out, "One thousand, five hundred sandwiches! We just reached it! Woo-hoo."
Delray Beach Counselor Charged With Drug Possession, Sale
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman who public records show has worked as a mental health counselor in several places is facing her second drug-related arrest in just weeks. BocaNewsNow.com has learned that Whitney Berra of the 600 block of Lavers […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Anti-Semitic messages spray painted in South Florida community
Deputies are investigating an incident of hate after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti were spray painted in several areas of a South Florida country club.
WATCH: Dozens of Blacktip Sharks Go on Feeding Frenzy in Florida’s Annual Fall Mullet Run
This week, Palm Beach, Florida resident Paul Dabill took his drone out to the coast and looked for some interesting animals to film. What he found was a group of blacktip sharks having a feeding frenzy in a huge school of migrating mullet. “It’s a very exciting and very dramatic...
Catching the Ocean View: “We want to be where the boaters are”: Major nautical company relocates to South Florida
The Fort Lauderdale downtown skyline has a new nautical icon. West Marine has moved its corporate headquarters from Santa Cruz, California to 1 East Broward Blvd. Its sign is located on the tall glass building on the northeast corner of Andrews Avenue. Initially it will occupy three floors and 50,000 square feet with plans for expansion if needed.
Palm Beach County residents now eligible for FEMA individual assistance
Palm Beach County residents are now eligible for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management agency due to Hurricane Ian, Rep. Lois Frankel announced Saturday morning. The new designation comes after a tornado caused by Hurricane Ian tore through the senior living community of Kings Point near Delray Beach, rendering nearly 60 homes unsafe. Some of those residents had no ...
Food Editor: We say goodbye to a beloved pizza restaurant. Local chefs feed Hurricane Ian survivors.
Arrivederci to one of Palm Beach County’s most iconic pizzerias, one powered by a love story and terrific, creative pizza. (The secret was in the dough, a recipe that remains a secret.) Pizza Girls, the pizzeria, is no more. The Palm Beach Gardens spot closed without much warning last...
Martin County mother says hidden cameras caused 'path of destruction' for family
WPTV learned more Friday about how a Martin County family found hidden cameras that sheriff's office investigators said were used to spy on a 12-year-old girl.
travelawaits.com
This Cruise Line Is Extending Its Heroes Sail Free Program Indefinitely — What That Means For Military, First Responders, Educators, And Nurses
The cruise line, which is part of the Margaritaville brand created by singer Jimmy Buffett, began inviting first responders on a free 3-day, 2-night cruise from the Port of Palm Beach in Florida to Freeport on Grand Bahama Island as what it called a “much-deserved microvacation” last month. Eligible personnel include both active-duty service members and veterans, police, fire, EMS personnel, and educators who are federal, state, or local government employees.
cw34.com
Buses at 5 Palm Beach County schools checked due to 'unconfirmed and unverified' threat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A possible threat involving a school bus had the School District of Palm Beach County calling police to investigate on Friday. The district called it "an unconfirmed and unverified threat, potentially impacting one of our school buses," in a call to parents. It...
Pedestrian fatally struck Saturday night in Port St. Lucie
A man was fatally struck by an SUV as he attempted to cross Village Green Drive in Port St. Lucie Saturday night.
Two dead in single-car crash in Coconut Creek
Two people were killed in a single-car crash on Lyons Road early Sunday, police said. The crash happened about 5:12 a.m. in the 7300 block of Lyons Road, forcing authorities to close the road between the 7300 block and Hillsboro Boulevard, Coconut Creek police said. Scotty Leamon, Coconut Creek public safety information officer, said the vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, crashed into a tree. The ...
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Boynton Beach apartment
A spokesperson with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a man who was threatening to harm himself in Boynton Beach Saturday.
