ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Big Taste of Martin County to be held Tuesday night

STUART, Fla. — 'Big Taste of Martin County' will delight foodies with food from 26 Stuart restaurants on Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held in a plane hangar at Atlantic Aviation at Witham Field in Stuart and benefits Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Palm Beach & Martin Counties.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Royal Palm Beach, FL
State
California State
Royal Palm Beach, FL
Society
City
Matlacha Isles-matlacha Shores, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Royal Palm Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Palm Beach, FL
WPBF News 25

SafeSpace raises awareness during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

STUART, Fla. — October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement report, domestic violence-related offenses in 2020 increased between 10% and 20% in Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties. Domestic violence agency SafeSpace is working to raise awareness about the issue.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach Gardens realtors set up PB&J assembly line, bringing thousands of sandwiches to Ian victims

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A group of local realtors is “coming together and sticking together”… that’s the motto for their movement. It’s a unique form of disaster relief, and today they hit a sticky milestone. A cheer rang out at Echo Fine Properties as a special assembly line cried out, "One thousand, five hundred sandwiches! We just reached it! Woo-hoo."
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Mobile Homes#Volunteers#Charity#Hurricane Ian
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Counselor Charged With Drug Possession, Sale

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman who public records show has worked as a mental health counselor in several places is facing her second drug-related arrest in just weeks. BocaNewsNow.com has learned that Whitney Berra of the 600 block of Lavers […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NewPelican

Catching the Ocean View: “We want to be where the boaters are”: Major nautical company relocates to South Florida

The Fort Lauderdale downtown skyline has a new nautical icon. West Marine has moved its corporate headquarters from Santa Cruz, California to 1 East Broward Blvd. Its sign is located on the tall glass building on the northeast corner of Andrews Avenue. Initially it will occupy three floors and 50,000 square feet with plans for expansion if needed.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Charities
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Palm Beach County residents now eligible for FEMA individual assistance

Palm Beach County residents are now eligible for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management agency due to Hurricane Ian, Rep. Lois Frankel announced Saturday morning. The new designation comes after a tornado caused by Hurricane Ian tore through the senior living community of Kings Point near Delray Beach, rendering nearly 60 homes unsafe. Some of those residents had no ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
travelawaits.com

This Cruise Line Is Extending Its Heroes Sail Free Program Indefinitely — What That Means For Military, First Responders, Educators, And Nurses

The cruise line, which is part of the Margaritaville brand created by singer Jimmy Buffett, began inviting first responders on a free 3-day, 2-night cruise from the Port of Palm Beach in Florida to Freeport on Grand Bahama Island as what it called a “much-deserved microvacation” last month. Eligible personnel include both active-duty service members and veterans, police, fire, EMS personnel, and educators who are federal, state, or local government employees.
PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two dead in single-car crash in Coconut Creek

Two people were killed in a single-car crash on Lyons Road early Sunday, police said. The crash happened about 5:12 a.m. in the 7300 block of Lyons Road, forcing authorities to close the road between the 7300 block and Hillsboro Boulevard, Coconut Creek police said. Scotty Leamon, Coconut Creek public safety information officer, said the vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, crashed into a tree. The ...
COCONUT CREEK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy